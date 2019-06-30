Trump duped again by North Korea

As you probably know, Trump just became the first U.S. President to actually set foot in North Korea, meeting the odious Kim Jong-un after stepping over the border in the demilitarized zone, and then meeting privately with the dictator. You can see a number of reports at the CNN site below (click on the screenshot):

First of all, Trump tweeted what’s below, touting the “great honor” of standing on the soil of North Korea. That’s shameful: it’s like tweeting about the “great honor” of being received in Auschwitz by Hitler. For—and I’m not trying to denigrate the Holocaust here—North Korea is a country that is in effect a concentration camp, and it’s no “honor” to be in the world’s worst and most oppressive land meeting with the world’s most oppressive leader.

Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un. Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2019

Worse, Trump is a fool if he thinks that North Korea is going to give up its nukes or its nuclear program in some kind of deal. The nukes are all North Korea has to keep its people in line and unified, and there is no way in hell it’s going to abandon a program that, as it’s assured its people repeatedly, is the only weapon in their ongoing war with America.

As usual, Trump is being played by a fool who also happens to be the kind of dictatorial strongman our “President” admires. Here’s former director of national intelligence James Clapper on this charade:

“I think it’s a great historic moment … and it’s the first time a sitting president ever set foot in North Korea,” Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar when asked if it was a breakthrough moment in US-North Korea relations. “I think when it comes to the hard business of negotiating here, I think that’s another story. I personally don’t believe the North Koreans have long term any intent to denuclearize.” Clapper questioned why North Korea would denuclearize. “Why should they,” he said. “It’s their ticket to survival.”

I can’t imagine anyone would think otherwise. If our intent really is to get nukes off the Korean peninsula (the U.S. has none there) and to persuade the DPRK to disarm, it’s doomed to failure. I see no alternative to simply leaving sanctions on the country but accepting that, on some dark day, North Korea will have nuclear weapons and the capacity to deliver them long distances.