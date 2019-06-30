Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 30, 2019, which means it’s my sister Susan’s birthday (she’s exactly 2.5 years younger than I) and my own half-birthday. Appropriately, it’s National Mai Tai Day, so perhaps I’ll raise one in her honor. It’s also Asteroid Day as well as Meteor Watch Day and National Organization for Women Day.

Things that happened on June 30 include:

1520 – Spanish conquistadors led by Hernán Cortés fight their way out of Tenochtitlan.

1859 – French acrobat Charles Blondin crosses Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1860 – The 1860 Oxford evolution debate at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History takes place.

This is the debate in which Huxley supposedly bested Bishop Wilberforce with the remark about the ape and the grandfather: “Huxley rose to defend Darwin’s theory, finishing his speech with the now-legendary assertion that he was not ashamed to have a monkey for his ancestor, but he would be ashamed to be connected with a man who used great gifts to obscure the truth.”

It’s not clear whether that actually was said, but we do know that both Huxley and Joseph Hooker (see below) spoke in defense of Darwin’s theory.

1905 – Albert Einstein sends the article On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies , in which he introduces special relativity, for publication in Annalen der Physik .

1934 – The Night of the Long Knives, Adolf Hitler's violent purge of his political rivals in Germany, takes place.

1953 – The first Chevrolet Corvette rolls off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan.

This is a 1954 ‘vette, which looks pretty much the same as that first one:

1966 – The National Organization for Women, the United States’ largest feminist organization, is founded.

1990 – East Germany and West Germany merge their economies.

1997 – The United Kingdom transfers sovereignty over Hong Kong to China.

2013 – Protests begin around Egypt against President Mohamed Morsi and the ruling Freedom and Justice Party, leading to their overthrow during the 2013 Egyptian coup d’état

Notables born on this day include:

1817 – Joseph Dalton Hooker, English botanist and explorer (d. 1911)

Hooker was one of Darwin’s trusted pals who helped broker a solution when Darwin received a letter in 1858 from Alfred Russel Wallace, outlining a theory of evolution by natural selection. The solution was to present two papers orally in a meeting of Britain’s Linnean Society, and then to publish Wallace’s letter (without his permission or knowledge) back to back in the Society’s journal along with a hastily-written abstract by Darwin. Darwin, of course, had worked out and written about his theory (privately) well before 1858, and, spurred by Wallace’s letter, quickly wrote and published On the Origin of Species. That’s why Darwin gets the lion’s share of the credit for the theory of evolution.

Wallace was a good sport about it, though, and even called his first book on evolution Darwinism.

1893 – Walter Ulbricht, German soldier and politician (d. 1973)

1917 – Susan Hayward, American actress (d. 1975)

1917 – Lena Horne, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2010)

1926 – Paul Berg, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1952 – Susan Jane Coyne (my sister)

1985 – Michael Phelps, American swimmer

Those who passed on on June 30 include:

1882 – Charles J. Guiteau, American preacher and lawyer, assassin of James A. Garfield (b. 1841)

1961 – Lee de Forest, American inventor, invented the audion tube (b. 1873)

1973 – Nancy Mitford, English journalist and author (b. 1904)

1984 – Lillian Hellman, American author and playwright (b. 1905)

2003 – Buddy Hackett, American actor and comedian (b. 1924)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have a selfie with Andrzej and Hili:

Hili: This picture should be a record of our dignity. A: Or vanity.

In Polish

Hili: To zdjęcie powinno być zapisem naszej godności.

Ja: Lub próżności.

And here I am smooching with my favorite cat:

Two tweets from Nilou. For the first one, why indeed?

History re-enacted with cows and DUCKS!

Vastly outnumbered, brave Spartan warrior Leonidas leads a few courageous cows in facing-off against the vast Persian duck army, led by Xerxes 1st at the 'hot gates' during the Battle of Thermopylae, 480 B.C. (colourised). pic.twitter.com/Rcm9RCuBG2 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 16, 2018

A tweet from reader Barry: politics portrayed with cats and ducks:

America to Jeff Flake this morning: pic.twitter.com/aD75eO5PUM — Fohtohgirl (@fohtohgirl) June 29, 2019

Three cat tweets from Heather Hastie. Look how polite this kitty is!

Boots patiently waiting at the table pic.twitter.com/Zh8L1NfOZ5 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 9, 2019

A raincoat for a cat? I’m not sure how practical this is:

This kitty is more prepared for life than I'll ever be pic.twitter.com/LhbRbtkHGA — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) June 9, 2019

When will cats learn that their tails are part of their bodies?

And three tweets from Matthew. Bird poop may be exrement to us, but to these insects it’s food. (The scrapping occurs right at the end.)

Have you ever seen two seed bugs scrap over some bird poop? I certainly haven’t so you better believe that I documented this and watched in amazement as two bugs (true bugs) quite literally fought over some shit. 😂 This is for the insect homies out of there! #ScienceTwitter pic.twitter.com/yCy9aVpfsx — Tyus D. Williams 🐾🐅🐆🤟🏼 (@sciencewithtyus) June 29, 2019

Have you ever really looked at a platypus’s foot?

What isn't weird about the platypus? These duck-billed mammals look like they were stitched together by a taxidermist…. also they have very weird feet. 📷 Jean-Paul Ferrero pic.twitter.com/scHajeHvdn — Sofía Martínez Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) June 17, 2019

A sad but sweet message:

My father died yesterday. My sister found this instruction in his notebook. His writing is shaky as he had Parkinson’s and had also lost his sight. But he was strong-minded and a fierce intellect to the end. Ok dad – I will go for it every day. pic.twitter.com/Hz99M10In8 — Isobel Hunter (@HunterIsobel) June 28, 2019