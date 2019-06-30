Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 30, 2019, which means it’s my sister Susan’s birthday (she’s exactly 2.5 years younger than I) and my own half-birthday. Appropriately, it’s National Mai Tai Day, so perhaps I’ll raise one in her honor. It’s also Asteroid Day as well as Meteor Watch Day and National Organization for Women Day.
Things that happened on June 30 include:
- 1520 – Spanish conquistadors led by Hernán Cortés fight their way out of Tenochtitlan.
- 1859 – French acrobat Charles Blondin crosses Niagara Falls on a tightrope.
- 1860 – The 1860 Oxford evolution debate at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History takes place.
This is the debate in which Huxley supposedly bested Bishop Wilberforce with the remark about the ape and the grandfather: “Huxley rose to defend Darwin’s theory, finishing his speech with the now-legendary assertion that he was not ashamed to have a monkey for his ancestor, but he would be ashamed to be connected with a man who used great gifts to obscure the truth.”
It’s not clear whether that actually was said, but we do know that both Huxley and Joseph Hooker (see below) spoke in defense of Darwin’s theory.
- 1905 – Albert Einstein sends the article On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies, in which he introduces special relativity, for publication in Annalen der Physik.
- 1934 – The Night of the Long Knives, Adolf Hitler’s violent purge of his political rivals in Germany, takes place.
- 1953 – The first Chevrolet Corvette rolls off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan.
This is a 1954 ‘vette, which looks pretty much the same as that first one:
- 1966 – The National Organization for Women, the United States’ largest feminist organization, is founded.
- 1990 – East Germany and West Germany merge their economies.
- 1997 – The United Kingdom transfers sovereignty over Hong Kong to China.
- 2013 – Protests begin around Egypt against President Mohamed Morsi and the ruling Freedom and Justice Party, leading to their overthrow during the 2013 Egyptian coup d’état
Notables born on this day include:
- 1817 – Joseph Dalton Hooker, English botanist and explorer (d. 1911)
Hooker was one of Darwin’s trusted pals who helped broker a solution when Darwin received a letter in 1858 from Alfred Russel Wallace, outlining a theory of evolution by natural selection. The solution was to present two papers orally in a meeting of Britain’s Linnean Society, and then to publish Wallace’s letter (without his permission or knowledge) back to back in the Society’s journal along with a hastily-written abstract by Darwin. Darwin, of course, had worked out and written about his theory (privately) well before 1858, and, spurred by Wallace’s letter, quickly wrote and published On the Origin of Species. That’s why Darwin gets the lion’s share of the credit for the theory of evolution.
Wallace was a good sport about it, though, and even called his first book on evolution Darwinism.
- 1893 – Walter Ulbricht, German soldier and politician (d. 1973)
- 1917 – Susan Hayward, American actress (d. 1975)
- 1917 – Lena Horne, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2010)
- 1926 – Paul Berg, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1952 – Susan Jane Coyne (my sister)
- 1985 – Michael Phelps, American swimmer
Those who passed on on June 30 include:
- 1882 – Charles J. Guiteau, American preacher and lawyer, assassin of James A. Garfield (b. 1841)
- 1961 – Lee de Forest, American inventor, invented the audion tube (b. 1873)
- 1973 – Nancy Mitford, English journalist and author (b. 1904)
- 1984 – Lillian Hellman, American author and playwright (b. 1905)
- 2003 – Buddy Hackett, American actor and comedian (b. 1924)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have a selfie with Andrzej and Hili:
Hili: This picture should be a record of our dignity.A: Or vanity.
Hili: To zdjęcie powinno być zapisem naszej godności.
Ja: Lub próżności.
And here I am smooching with my favorite cat:
Two tweets from Nilou. For the first one, why indeed?
History re-enacted with cows and DUCKS!
A tweet from reader Barry: politics portrayed with cats and ducks:
Three cat tweets from Heather Hastie. Look how polite this kitty is!
A raincoat for a cat? I’m not sure how practical this is:
When will cats learn that their tails are part of their bodies?
And three tweets from Matthew. Bird poop may be exrement to us, but to these insects it’s food. (The scrapping occurs right at the end.)
Have you ever really looked at a platypus’s foot?
A sad but sweet message:
Happy Birthday Susan!
Happy Birthday/2 PCC(E)!
They don’t call him flake for nothing. By the way, that president stepped into North Korea yesterday. Who knows why. Maybe it is his love for walls and borders.
He wants a Nobel of course.
I’m not sure they have one for kissing up to every dictator on the planet but maybe they will create a new category.
He’s got about the same chance of winning the Nobel for Peace as he does for Literature (or for Physics, for that matter).
It’s “… younger than me.”, not “… younger than I”. When referring to the subject, it’s “I”; when the object, it’s “me”. If a professor can’t get this right, is it no wonder that so many others get it wrong as well?
“younger than I [am].
You’re a grammar nazi who don’t know grammar.
Now go write on the chalk board ten times “Jerry knows grammar better than me.”
Bit of little known history about Walter Ulbricht: as a member of the Communist Party in the 30s he shared a stage with Joseph Goebbels at a Nazi-organised rally, combining forces to defeat their common enemy, the Social Democrats.
(Here’s a photo of it — in Berlin at what is today Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz in Prenzlauerberg. Goebbels is front left.)
He was later the leader of East Germany who famously in 1962 stated, “No one is intending to build a wall”, just as the first barbed wire was being laid around Berlin’s ‘West’ sector.
That martial arts training came in useful for Johnny English: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wBz-Ld6SuOo
Apologies in advance for this personal post:
My stepdad died five years ago after a fifteen-year-long slow surrender to multiple strokes and increasing dementia. He was a producer at the BBC in the seventies and the eighties, worked on Panorama at its height and interviewed Rupert Murdoch on a horse(!). A very successful, proud guy, who loved my mum.
But by the end he was in a very poor state, couldn’t move, couldn’t speak. His two daughters, my sisters(half sisters, although I don’t call them that), had to go through their pre-teen and teenage years watching this happen in slow-motion to their father. Eventually he didn’t recognise them.
Of course his descent started so early in their lives that they barely remember the man who would dance in the kitchen, or embarrass me by singing Welsh nonsense rhymes in front of girls I liked, or take my sisters on his shoulders and walk them around the garden.
I think it was in one of the later years, when he was wheelchair bound but could still just about move his hands, that my mum got a valentine’s card from him that broke my heart.
It was his writing in the card that did it to me – it was illegible. I couldn’t read any of it, but it had obviously taken huge effort to write it. It trailed off towards the end, moving diagonally down the inside of the card.
I can’t explain why it moved me so much. We never got along, and he was barely a person by then. But the ferocity of whatever of his old self remained in him was ready to force his hands and fingers to work when he really, really needed them to. He died a few years after that.
The valentine card is still in the family’s possession, even after we moved house and all of us went our separate ways. I kept it when we were throwing things out, otherwise it would have gone – I don’t think either my sisters or my mum could bear to have it around.
I don’t know why I’ve written this except that the lowermost tweet reminded me.
I’ve also wanted to talk about it for a while now, and it’s probably easier talking about this to people I’ve never met, and who don’t know me or my family. Anyway, apologies for rambling.
That was very good. Excellent really. Many people, fortunately do not have to experience the slow decline and death of a family member and that is lucky. For others who do, they rarely talk about it in public or maybe not at all and that is not good. Get it out there and have the guts to explain it to others. Some will know exactly what you are talking about and it will help them identify.
Thanks Randall.
Just noticed… Jerry, Pi’s hair matches yours… 😉
News flash to the martial artists…. there are far better ways to rid oneself of the crabs.
Don’t let “big greeting card” get ahold of the half-birthday idea. Hopefully nobody from the greeting card lobby is reading this now.
Those Asian fellas field testing an experimental new cup?