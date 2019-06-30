At our wonderful accommodation in Hilo, the Dolphin Bay Hotel, there are free fruits from the garden laid out for ad lib consumption. Today there was a stalk of bananas and a pile of ripe papaya but among the papayas lurked a cute reptile.
Can you spot the Gold dust day gecko (Phelsuma laticauda), also known as the green gecko? This one’s pretty easy. Answer at noon Chicago time.
Cute little bugger, isn’t it! Coloration is the surprise.
3 o’clock peep.
Yes, could spot those little poppers anywhere.
Took me a ‘mo. Cute little bugger.
Cute as a duckling.
Got lucky and found the little guy right off.