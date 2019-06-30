Spot the Gold dust day gecko

At our wonderful accommodation in Hilo, the Dolphin Bay Hotel, there are free fruits from the garden laid out for ad lib consumption. Today there was a stalk of bananas and a pile of ripe papaya but among the papayas lurked a cute reptile.

Can you spot the Gold dust day gecko (Phelsuma laticauda), also known as the green gecko? This one’s pretty easy. Answer at noon Chicago time.

 

  1. mallardbrad
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

    Cute little bugger, isn’t it! Coloration is the surprise.

  2. Bill Bisgood
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 8:10 am | Permalink

    3 o’clock peep.

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    Yes, could spot those little poppers anywhere.

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    Took me a ‘mo. Cute little bugger.

  5. CR
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 9:03 am | Permalink

    Cute as a duckling.

  6. W.Benson
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    Got lucky and found the little guy right off.

