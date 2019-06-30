Obituaries for the shunned

McSweeney’s has a pretty funny article, spoofing an obituary column,  on people who have disappeared from the Internet due to violations of Wokeness. Click on the screenshot to read them, and I’ll give a few examples. You might want to confect some of your own:

Matthew Edwards, 41, was canceled early Friday evening after he was seen in his car singing along to “Remix to Ignition.” Mr. Edwards has not watched the R. Kelly documentary, but colleagues say he was aware of its existence and general content. He leaves behind his intersectional feminist wife Julia and two woke children.

Katharine Halloran was a well-liked medical school student at Columbia University with a lifelong passion for snowboarding. Ms. Halloran was canceled in a tragic accident on Thursday, after retweeting an article with a link to a different article by an author who once retweeted a known bigot. She is 24.

Amy Rosenzweig, 28, was canceled Friday for remarking, in a Bushwick coffee shop, that she admires Ivanka Trump’s hair. There will be no memorial service.

Margaret Arnold has been canceled at the age of 22 for a leaked 2017 email in which she expressed regret that La La Land did not win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In case you didn’t know, the Best Picture in 2017 was Moonlight.

If there’s a really good one in the comments, I’ll award its maker a prize.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm and filed under humor, wokeness. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

22 Comments

  1. pablo
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 2:20 pm | Permalink

    I agree with ostracizing the woman who regretted that La La Land didn’t win Best Picture. It shouldn’t have even been nominated. Moonlight shouldn’t have won either. The best movie of 2017 was the little seen, not nominated The Florida Project.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:51 pm | Permalink

      The Florida Project trailer looks good.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted June 30, 2019 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

      I disagree about Moonlighting but very much agree about The Florida Project, an unfortunately under appreciated gem.

      Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    a Google search of “Amy Rosenzweig” suggests the name is unique…. and today I learned how to spell and pronounce “Rosenzweig”

    Reply
  3. A C Harper
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    Frederick Bloggs was cancelled at the age of 68 for insisting on wearing jeans with no holes torn in the fabric, thus punching down on those too poor to be fashionable.

    Reply
  4. Frank
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 3:08 pm | Permalink

    Edwina Foulks was peacefully cancelled last Friday having being overheard in staff canteen stating that the maximum number of possible genders was 72. She leaves behind a locker and one parking space.

    Reply
  5. mirandaga
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Horace Tweedy, 69, was canceled early Sunday morning when it was discovered that he denied his aging mother permission to move to a dryer climate to accommodate her asthma. Tweedy’s relatives insist that there are no other climate change deniers in the family, but a further investigation is pending.

    Reply
  6. Diana MacPherson
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    Brenda Finkelstein, 38, cancelled, peacefully in her own home, surrounded by no one for remarking on June 24 that Wonder Woman was historically inaccurate and that Black Panther was derivative. The family is requesting that in lieu of the traditional praise of the aforementioned films, people instead accuse at least one other person of cultural appropriation this week.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

      At least she went peacefully.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted June 30, 2019 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

        Yes’m, Brenda didn’t want to kick up a fuss. She doesn’t need to be where she isn’t wanted.

        Reply
  7. kategladstone
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

    Allan Stewarton, age 18, was canceled the day after his college professors e-mailed to all incoming students (as required by newly instituted regulations in each department) a survey asking for a complete list of each student’s psychological triggers, for use in compiling the departmentally required trigger warning list to be placed at the head of all classroom materials. Allan responded to each survey with the following six words: “I am triggered by trigger warnings.”

    Reply
  8. John Conoboy
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    I would post this on facebook, but if I did, I am sure I would be canceled.

    Reply
  9. laingholm
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

    Harold Snyder 45, a dairy farmer was cancelled at a private ceremony after claiming his herd of Jersey cows could out produce any Holstein-Friesian herd.
    His discriminatory anti feminist stance has no place in the milking parlour (formaly known as a milking shed) according to local woke.
    Some of his herd are now undergoing mixed herd therapy, whilst others have left by truck to destinations unknown.

    Reply
  10. Achrachno
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:36 pm | Permalink

    Meanwhile, in the world of real abuse of power

    Canadian Cartoonist Fired After His Trump Cartoon Goes Viral

    Reply
  11. Yakaru
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

    Darwin, C. Cancelled on this date 159 years ago after one of his more vocal supporters public insulted the ancestry of a serving member of the clergy. The insult appeared to have been directly inspired by a book written by Mr D. at an earlier point, though complete confirmation would have involved reading it — an activity already precluded by the offensive nature of the contents.

    Reply
  12. mirandaga
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

    Avery Krumple, 39, was canceled last Thursday when it was discovered that she belonged to the Jane Lynch fan club. Beside having a racist name, Lynch plays Sue Sylvester (SS!) on the show “Glee,” making her a suspected neo-Nazi. Donations should be sent to the Giltbye Association.

    Reply
  13. BJ
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

    Evergreen College President George S. Bridges, 68, was cancelled this past Tuesday for urinating without permission and raising his hands above his waist. Acquaintances who have expressed regret over his cancellation have also been cancelled. Acquaintances who have not expressed sufficient outrage at his actions have also been cancelled.

    Reply
  14. BJ
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

    This reminds me of a 2012 article from The Onion: https://politics.theonion.com/report-every-potential-2040-president-already-unelecta-1819595196

    Reply
  15. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

    That’s funny stuff. McSweeney’s can tend toward the twee at times, but hosts some damn fine writing. This is one of the good ones.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: