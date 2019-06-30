Here’s the gecko!

I’m sure you spootted the Gold dust day gecko earlier today. I’ll reproduce the original photo, and then give a three-part reveal showing this lovely animal.

There it is—at about 2 o’clock.

More pictures of this wonderful creature:

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm and filed under reptiles, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    got it!

    that’s a cool gecko!

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 12:23 pm | Permalink

    A beautiful animal. There are several different species of geckos and other lizards on the islands. All are non-native and are the result of the human pet trade.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted June 30, 2019 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

      We had geckos living in our place the whole time we lived in Hawaii. There were some beams in the higher ceiling and they lived up there. Sometimes they will laugh. I say that because the sound they make sounds like someone laughing.

      Reply
    • Mark R.
      Posted June 30, 2019 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      And as far as non-native imports, I don’t think these reptiles post much of a threat for the endemic life.

      Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 1:04 pm | Permalink

    It’s his eyes!

    Reply
  4. Yakaru
    Posted June 30, 2019 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Nice little fellow.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: