Here’s the gecko!

I’m sure you spootted the Gold dust day gecko earlier today. I’ll reproduce the original photo, and then give a three-part reveal showing this lovely animal.
There it is—at about 2 o’clock.
More pictures of this wonderful creature:
got it!
that’s a cool gecko!
A beautiful animal. There are several different species of geckos and other lizards on the islands. All are non-native and are the result of the human pet trade.
We had geckos living in our place the whole time we lived in Hawaii. There were some beams in the higher ceiling and they lived up there. Sometimes they will laugh. I say that because the sound they make sounds like someone laughing.
And as far as non-native imports, I don’t think these reptiles post much of a threat for the endemic life.
It’s his eyes!
Nice little fellow.