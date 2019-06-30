Michael Nugent kindly filmed Grania’s memorial service in Cork, including words from her sisters and her friends (including me), and he also put pictures from the service on the Atheist Ireland website.

The 43-minute YouTube video is embedded below, and I’ve added a few pictures from Michael’s website below that. As I write this on Saturday morning, I am at the Honolulu airport without time to watch the video, but I surely will on Saturday evening.

And a couple of photos. I know Grania would surely want liberal consumption of alcohol at her memorial, even though she was only a moderate drinker.

I don’t know everyone here, but I think this is Grania’s sister Gunda on the left:

Michael Nugent, President of Atheist Ireland, is on the right, wearing his trademark red polo shirt, and that’s Grania’s other sister, Gisela, on the left:

A friend and a sister toast Grania. I join them in spirit. Goodbye, my dear friend!