Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, June 29, 2019. As you read this, I will be at Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu, heading over to Kona on the Big Island, and then driving to Hilo to begin our circumambulation.
And it’s National Almond Buttercrunch Day (I erred yesterday, which was not NABD but National Tapioca Day. It’s just as well that we missed that.) It’s also Hug Holiday Day, in which you’re supposed to give a hug to someone in need, which is pretty much everyone. But be careful: you know the consequences of unwanted hugging!
Today’s Google Doodle continues with the theme of the Women’s World Cup in soccer. Today the U.S. team beat France, perhaps their most formidable competitor, 2-1. Next Tuesday the U.S. team meets England in the semifinal. Here’s the highlights of the U.S./France game. First click below, then on the “Watch this video on YouTube” line.
Things that happened on June 29 include these:
- 1534 – Jacques Cartier is the first European to reach Prince Edward Island.
- 1613 – The Globe Theatre in London burns to the ground
- 1889 – Hyde Park and several other Illinois townships vote to be annexed by Chicago, forming the largest United States city in area and second largest in population at the time.
Hyde Park, of course, is where Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) dwells.
- 1956 – The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 is signed, officially creating the United States Interstate Highway System.
- 1972 – The United States Supreme Court rules in the case Furman v. Georgia that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments, and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
- 1974 – Isabel Perón is sworn in as the first female President of Argentina.
- 1974 – Mikhail Baryshnikov defects from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet.
- 1975 – Steve Wozniak tested his first prototype of Apple I computer.
Here’s an early Apple I, labeled by Wikipedia as “a fully assembled Apple I computer with a homemade wooden computer case”. We’ve come a long way!
- 1987 – Vincent Van Gogh’s painting, the Le Pont de Trinquetaille, was bought for $20.4 million at an auction in London, England.
Here’s that painting, made in 1888 (two years before Van Gogh died):
- 2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.
- 2014 – The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant self-declared its caliphate in Syria and northern Iraq.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1858 – George Washington Goethals, American general and engineer, co-designed the Panama Canal (d. 1928)
- 1861 – William James Mayo, American physician and surgeon, co-founded the Mayo Clinic (d. 1939)
- 1888 – Squizzy Taylor, Australian gangster (d. 1927)
- 1919 – Slim Pickens, American actor and rodeo performer (d. 1983)
- 1929 – Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist and author (d. 2006)
- 1936 – Harmon Killebrew, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2011)
- 1941 – Stokely Carmichael, Trinidadian-American activist (d. 1998)
- 1957 – María Conchita Alonso, Cuban-Venezuelan singer and actress
I have Killebrew’s autograph on an issue of Genetics from 1972. I claim that this is the only genetics journal ever to bear autograph of a baseball Hall of Famer (see story here).
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on June 29 include:
- 1852 – Henry Clay, American lawyer and politician, 9th United States Secretary of State (b. 1777)
- 1861 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English poet and translator (b. 1806)
- 1940 – Paul Klee, Swiss painter and illustrator (b. 1879)
- 1964 – Eric Dolphy, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (b. 1928)
- 1967 – Jayne Mansfield, American actress (b. 1933)
- 1995 – Lana Turner, American actress (b. 1921)
- 2002 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (b. 1928)
- 2003 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (b. 1907)
Here’s a nice Paul Klee painting, “Cat and Bird” (1928):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reenacts the famous Manet painting:
A: Dejeneur sur l’herbe?Hili: Yes, in an elegant fur.
Ja: Śniadanie na trawie?
Hili: Tak, w eleganckim futrze.
From Facebook:
Here are the very last items that I ever got from Grania. But we won’t forget her, and I hope to post video of her memorial service soon. The first is a video of ctenophores eating other ctenophores:
And this, her last tweet sent to me, is sadly appropriate:
Reader Barry asks, “is this a grasshopper or a locust?”
From Nilou, a tweet from Nicholas Christakis (whom you’ll remember). The CNN report says this:
The two tiny phalanges, or digital bones of the hand, are about 1 centimeter long and belonged to a Neanderthal child who was between 5 and 7 years old. The researchers have determined that the bones are 115,000 years old.
. . . An analysis revealed that the bones were covered with dozens of holes, creating a very porous surface. That detail was very telling, the researchers said.“Analyses show that this is the result of passing through the digestive system of a large bird. This is the first such known example from the Ice Age,” said Pawel Valde-Nowak, team researcher and professor at Jagiellonian University’s Institute of Archeology, in a statement.The researchers believe that the bird either attacked and partially consumed the child, or fed off of the child after it died. At this point, it could be either, they said.
Tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one shows tough love:
Heather says that she especially likes this case of interspecies love:
Tweets from Matthew. The first shows an accident in a steel mill. Fortunately, nobody was hurt:
Apart from the birds of paradise, the courtship of the hooded grebe is the most bizarre. LOOK AT THIS!
Why are these all brooding in the same place?
I think grasshopper/locust is kind of like dove/pigeon or frog/toad. More of a non-scientific description rather than a taxonomic term.
Anyway I think this one is a lubber grasshopper – Romalea microptera.
Surely ‘Hug Holiday Day’ should mean taking a break from hugging everybody?
For those averse to conventional hugging, I offer this:
(Warning: It combines the awesome aesthetic qualities of Christian music with the even more incredible qualities of rap. The result is exactly what you would expect).
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJAMu9cUtIc
Never been to Hilo, the wet side of the Big Island so please take lots of photos. I know it’s a pretty good drive from Kona with diversions along the way. Tsunami country.
I liked going to the Kona coffee plantation when I was there and picking up some coffee. There is also a horsefosh place not far from Hilo where they breed the fish and they give you a tour and explain all about it. I hope it is still there.
Haha. Seahorse. I always call them horsefish when I have bad cognition. It’s been a busy week. Here is the outfit: https://seahorse.com/
It is curious to me that in Le Pont de Trinquetaille, Van Gogh allowed the woman on the stairs to line up exactly with the lamp post behind her and a vertical beam in the bridge. This kind of compositional issue is usually avoided because it can divide the surface awkwardly and interrupt the viewers gaze. Photographs are notorious for this problem as when a lamp seems to be growing out of someone’s head. It’s not clear why he would not have shifted her left to gain a better balance. A very nice painting nevertheless.
I bet he was so concentrated on what he was painting at the moment that he did not notice the potential “reading” problem.
Pickens’s most iconic movie scene is the one in Strangelove where, as Maj. Kong, he rides the A-bomb out of a B-52 towards its Rooskie target.
But my favorite cinematic moment of his is the wordless look a gut-shot Pickens exchanges with the wonderful Mexican actress Katy Jurado, over the strains of Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door,” in Sam Peckinpah’s Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, at about the 2:40 mark in this clip:
He had some pretty good parts in Blazing Saddles as well.
PCC mentions the airport in Honolulu, now named after Daniel Inouye who deserves a look at in history. He is a WWII hero and member of the famous 442 regiment that fought in Italy. He received the medal of honor and was also a Senator representing Hawaii for many years.
When I was living on Okinawa at Kinser marine corp post I use to walk on the beach there on the China Sea. There was a old building down by the beach with a large sign on the building stating 442nd. I assumed it was kind of an old club house for the regiment but never had the brains to check into it further.
I remember him from my teenage days, he was one of the strongest people on the Senate Watergate committee, and then the Iran-Contra committee. Those were fascinating things to watch for a kid, revealing glimpses of the underbelly of the US government and yet also showing its strength to fight the darkness.
Yes, I forgot about those times. I was always most ashamed of our treatment of Japanese Americans when I saw Daniel Inouye.
What IS that stuff in the steel mill accident? Is it liquid metal? It doesn’t look like it, so what makes it so dangerous?
Sub