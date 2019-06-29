Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, June 29, 2019. As you read this, I will be at Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu, heading over to Kona on the Big Island, and then driving to Hilo to begin our circumambulation.

And it’s National Almond Buttercrunch Day (I erred yesterday, which was not NABD but National Tapioca Day. It’s just as well that we missed that.) It’s also Hug Holiday Day, in which you’re supposed to give a hug to someone in need, which is pretty much everyone. But be careful: you know the consequences of unwanted hugging!

Today’s Google Doodle continues with the theme of the Women’s World Cup in soccer. Today the U.S. team beat France, perhaps their most formidable competitor, 2-1. Next Tuesday the U.S. team meets England in the semifinal. Here’s the highlights of the U.S./France game. First click below, then on the “Watch this video on YouTube” line.

Things that happened on June 29 include these:

1534 – Jacques Cartier is the first European to reach Prince Edward Island.

1613 – The Globe Theatre in London burns to the ground

1889 – Hyde Park and several other Illinois townships vote to be annexed by Chicago, forming the largest United States city in area and second largest in population at the time.

Hyde Park, of course, is where Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) dwells.

1956 – The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 is signed, officially creating the United States Interstate Highway System.

1972 – The United States Supreme Court rules in the case Furman v. Georgia that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments, and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

that arbitrary and inconsistent imposition of the death penalty violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments, and constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. 1974 – Isabel Perón is sworn in as the first female President of Argentina.

1974 – Mikhail Baryshnikov defects from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet.

1975 – Steve Wozniak tested his first prototype of Apple I computer.

Here’s an early Apple I, labeled by Wikipedia as “a fully assembled Apple I computer with a homemade wooden computer case”. We’ve come a long way!

1987 – Vincent Van Gogh’s painting, the Le Pont de Trinquetaille, was bought for $20.4 million at an auction in London, England.

Here’s that painting, made in 1888 (two years before Van Gogh died):

2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.

2014 – The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant self-declared its caliphate in Syria and northern Iraq.

Notables born on this day include:

1858 – George Washington Goethals, American general and engineer, co-designed the Panama Canal (d. 1928)

1861 – William James Mayo, American physician and surgeon, co-founded the Mayo Clinic (d. 1939)

1888 – Squizzy Taylor, Australian gangster (d. 1927)

1919 – Slim Pickens, American actor and rodeo performer (d. 1983)

1929 – Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist and author (d. 2006)

1936 – Harmon Killebrew, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2011)

1941 – Stokely Carmichael, Trinidadian-American activist (d. 1998)

1957 – María Conchita Alonso, Cuban-Venezuelan singer and actress

I have Killebrew’s autograph on an issue of Genetics from 1972. I claim that this is the only genetics journal ever to bear autograph of a baseball Hall of Famer (see story here).

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on June 29 include:

1852 – Henry Clay, American lawyer and politician, 9th United States Secretary of State (b. 1777)

1861 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English poet and translator (b. 1806)

1940 – Paul Klee, Swiss painter and illustrator (b. 1879)

1964 – Eric Dolphy, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (b. 1928)

1967 – Jayne Mansfield, American actress (b. 1933)

1995 – Lana Turner, American actress (b. 1921)

2002 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (b. 1928)

2003 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (b. 1907)

Here’s a nice Paul Klee painting, “Cat and Bird” (1928):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reenacts the famous Manet painting:

A: Dejeneur sur l’herbe? Hili: Yes, in an elegant fur.

In Polish:

Ja: Śniadanie na trawie?

Hili: Tak, w eleganckim futrze.

From Facebook:

Here are the very last items that I ever got from Grania. But we won’t forget her, and I hope to post video of her memorial service soon. The first is a video of ctenophores eating other ctenophores:

And this, her last tweet sent to me, is sadly appropriate:

Gorillas grieve their dead and have funerals for them just like humans https://t.co/ds978WMrCk via @LondonEconomic — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 4, 2019

Reader Barry asks, “is this a grasshopper or a locust?”

Things I rescue from my cats pic.twitter.com/c7ZwwWEeqd — Marianne آرزو 🌊📎🐉 (@Mwforhr) June 28, 2019

From Nilou, a tweet from Nicholas Christakis (whom you’ll remember). The CNN report says this:

The two tiny phalanges, or digital bones of the hand, are about 1 centimeter long and belonged to a Neanderthal child who was between 5 and 7 years old. The researchers have determined that the bones are 115,000 years old. . . . An analysis revealed that the bones were covered with dozens of holes, creating a very porous surface. That detail was very telling, the researchers said. “Analyses show that this is the result of passing through the digestive system of a large bird. This is the first such known example from the Ice Age,” said Pawel Valde-Nowak, team researcher and professor at Jagiellonian University’s Institute of Archeology, in a statement. The researchers believe that the bird either attacked and partially consumed the child, or fed off of the child after it died. At this point, it could be either, they said.

The CNN report doesn’t say what the bird might have been.

Neanderthal child was eaten by a giant bird, according to partially digested human hand bones from over 100,000 years ago. Unclear if the child was hunted or scavenged. Yikes. https://t.co/IBir1Bynim — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) June 27, 2019

Tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one shows tough love:

Heather says that she especially likes this case of interspecies love:

This wild baby monkey is obsessed with a cat 😍 pic.twitter.com/1cxkM8lpVh — The Dodo (@dodo) June 14, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows an accident in a steel mill. Fortunately, nobody was hurt:

This is what happens when a bar that is being hot rolled in a steel mill comes out of its normal rolling trajectory: it's called a 'cobble' and it's extremely dangerous https://t.co/YMewruDfRl [gif: https://t.co/7GbgqoAf38] pic.twitter.com/G5nz1ACIhw — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 28, 2019

Apart from the birds of paradise, the courtship of the hooded grebe is the most bizarre. LOOK AT THIS!

The courtship dance of the hooded grebe https://t.co/nm4iNXsL8L pic.twitter.com/Uiwhzt3Dy7 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) June 26, 2019

Why are these all brooding in the same place?

On the seafloor, in cracks and crevices on the edge of Davidson Seamount— an underwater mountain made of ancient lava—scientists got to observe not hundreds, but thousands of octopuses sitting on their eggs! #cephalopodweek #cephalomania ⁠⠀ pic.twitter.com/vw3lpYOiF0 — MBARI (@MBARI_News) June 27, 2019