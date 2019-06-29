Bari Weiss on art destruction

by Greg Mayer
In tomorrow’s New York Times (online now), Bari Weiss writes about a decision by the San Francisco School Board to destroy a mural by Victor Arnautoff, a Russian-American-Russian artist who taught at Stanford from 1938 to 1962.
Arnautoff led an interesting life. He was a White cavalry officer in the Russian Civil War, a mercenary in China, and, after immigrating to the United States, became an ardent Communist. He repeatedly applied to return to the Soviet Union during the depths of Stalinism, but was denied. During World War II, he became a pro-Russian activist following the falling out between Hitler and Stalin. Finally, the Soviets relented, and he returned to Russia in 1963.
During his long sojourn in California, Arnautoff painted many murals, including a series at George Washington High School in San Francisco. As might be expected from a staunch leftist, the murals are unsentimental– they show that slaves were an economic linchpin of colonial Virginia, and that pioneer expansion meant the death and displacement of the Indians.
Now, these murals are to be destroyed in order to insure that students “are mentally and emotionally feeling safe at their schools,” and because the murals do not reflect “social justice”. Weiss points out the great irony in destroying a work of art that is an explicit critique of hagiographic and rosy views of Washington and American history in the name of social justice. And, needless to say, it is not white students who are to be made safe from being exposed to Washington’s faults, but rather non-white students who are to be made safe.
Both students and alumni oppose the destruction, and the mindlessness of the Board is made evident when Weiss points out that the vice president of the school’s alumni association, Lope Yap, who is Filipino, is accused of being a “white supremacist”!
Weiss, insightfully in my view, refers to this as an incident of “progressive Puritanism”. The Puritanical mindset, once the province of the right, has now become a mainstay of the woke left: unacceptable opinions and art must be banned.
An aspect of Arnautoff’s life that Weiss does not emphasize is his role in helping establish principles of academic freedom at Stanford University. Arnautoff’s work often contained political statements and social critique, and even, on occasion– heaven forfend!– bare female breasts (the angst over which is another link to Puritanism), and thus led to controversy. His Washington murals were in this style. Historian Robert Cherny describes them this way:
In the murals, Arnautoff implicitly challenged the version of U.S. history then typical in American high schools. In depicting Mount Vernon, Arnautoff literally marginalized Washington and put enslaved African Americans in the center of one of the scenes. The mural presented a counter-narrative to most high-school histories of the time, which tended to ignore the existence of slaves at Mount Vernon, as well as the paradox of slaveholders fighting for the principle that all men are created equal. Another large mural presents Washington pointing the nation to the West. Again, however, Arnautoff’s counter-narrative makes it dramatically clear that the way west was over the body of a dead Indian.
A lithograph entitled DIX McSmear, caricaturing then Vice President Richard Nixon and McCarthyism, was removed from the San Francisco Art Festival. Eventually, Arnautoff was investigated by both Stanford University and the House Un-American Activities Committee (which Arnautoff cheekily referred to as the “Un-American Sub-Committee”). In a response to the Committee, Arnautoff wrote
Do they [the Committee] consider an artist’s colors, brushes, crayons and pencils as murderous tools? If they do, it is a new low in right-wing thinking, and it is time for the American people—and especially for American artists—to be concerned with a threat that affects everyone as fully as it does me. I value my freedoms, and I intend to defend my rights as a citizen and as an artist, and to express my belief in American principles in the future as I have in the past.
Stanford instigated a second investigation of Arnautoff after this. Detailed records no longer exist, but Arnautoff apparently scored a major victory. Not only was he neither disciplined nor dismissed by Stanford, he got a 15.5% raise! (Arnautoff had raised the issue of low salaries for humanities faculty during the investigation.)
Cherny summarizes, “The lack of any suggestion of incompetence or bias in Arnautoff’s teaching effectively undercut the arguments of those who claimed that a [Communist] party member was inevitably an incompetent teacher.”
And when a while later local papers criticized Arnautoff, Stanford now came to his defense:
The right of free speech and free thought is a very important part of a strong democracy; it is easy to lose this privilege if we do not defend the right of people to hold views which differ radically from those held by most of us.
In Arnautoff’s heyday he was attacked by the right; now he is attacked by alleged leftists. But his critics share the same Puritanical mindset. Arnautoff is perhaps not an unmixed hero– a Stalinist who demanded the rights of an American while secretly renouncing his American citizenship so as to return to the Soviet Union– but in his defense of art and academic freedom, he was absolutely right. As Churchill said, if Hitler invaded hell, he would at least say something nice about the Devil in the Commons.
Cherny, R.W. 2017. “No proven Communist should hold a position at Stanford”: Victor Mikhail Arnautoff, the House Un-American Activities Committee, and Stanford. Sandstone & Tile 37(3): 3-18. (The journal of the Stanford Historical Society.) pdf
Art destroyers at at the ruling level tend to, historically, be tyrants, dictators or rulers in an ancient empirical age. That should tell us something about the times we are living in.
I really don’t understand wanting to eliminate any monuments, art, etc. that appear to depict racism or racists from the past on the one hand, and on the other the constant drum beat about the America’s original sin of racism. It seems like the former would be useful tools. On the gripping hand, though, the censors are all just unlettered vandals, and, as nuance and discernment go out the window, it isn’t surprising.
The decision to destroy these paintings is totally bizarre. The radical left should love them since they depict the results of whites oppressing minorities. This incident reinforces my contempt for extremism and purism.
Why can’t they just cover up with a bland panel of some sort? There is no reason to be all Taliban about it and actually destroy it.
You have to view the art as celebrating dead Indians to take offense at it. Do people no longer consider the possibility that art might be critical of what is depicted, as a reminder of what we once were?
Silly you, to even consider that possibility!
Victor Arnautoff was White.
All Whites are racist.
Therefore the mural is racist, indeed likely White Supremicist. That’s all one needs to know.
Art destruction is like death penalty. There are other options.
My primary school, Maple Ave. School in Newark, NJ, had a WPA mural on the wall in back of the auditorium stage. Around 1951 it was painted over as it was too left wing.
Tragedy.
And this in California of all places where they continued to slaughter Indians until the 20th century. Not that we want to upset any one. The false history that we received as kids in school did nothing but make us stupid.
According to recent news here in SF,the mural cannot be
destroyed, by law, for many years after the artist’s death. So it will be covered. How wasn’t described.
There is a good essay in The Conversation (May 10 2019) by Amna Khalid, History and Jeffrey Aaron Snyder, Educational Studies both at Carleton College titled “Activists want a SF high school mural removed, saying its impact today should overshadow the artist’s intentions.”
It saddens me to think that my city is veering toward tranny.
“We all know that art is not the truth, art is a lie that makes us realize the truth.”
—Pablo Picasso
“tyranny”
The plan to destroy Arnautoff’s mural reflects the richly comic merger of Left McCarthyism with the faux-therapeutic attitude and administration denseness, in a story that contains almost too many ironies to be believed. First, during the first period of McCarthyism, a piece by Arnautoff is removed from an Art Festival because it attacks McCarthyism; and now, in our period of Left McCarthysim, works of his are rejected because their critique of America is not expressed with the approved kind of heavy-handed, agitprop stupidity.
Second, Stanford cleared Arnautoff of the charge of bringing ideological propaganda into his teaching, and refused the McCarthyist pressure to dismiss him because of his CP membership. Today, whole departments are brazenly devoted to Left ideological propaganda, and if any professors depart from this orthodoxy, like Brett Weinstein or Camille Pagia, it is students and faculty on what calls itself the Left who demand their dismissal.
Third, after writing powerfully in defense of artistic freedom in the USA, he returned to the USSR, of all places, the home of the Zhdanov Doctrine and enforced Socialist Realism in art. Even in 1974, 21 years after Stalin died and 11 years after Arnautoff’s return, police broke up and bulldozed an unofficial exhibition of modern art (see “Bulldozer Exhibition” in Wiki).
Finally, Arnautoff returned to live in Mariupol in the Ukraine. Mariupol is a port on the Sea of Azov, near the Russian border. In Soviet times, it was named Zhdanov, after the very commissar who enforced the Zhdanov Doctrine of dictatorship in art. Mariupol is currently under pressure from Russia and its proxies in the neighboring Donbas region—and Russia, of course, is ruled by one Vladimir Vladimirovich, formerly an officer in the USSR’s principal organ of state security.
Sub
Tosay they are destroying art and tomorrow they will burn books.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_book_burnings
PS: I know this comparison is very provocative.
Whether left-wing or right-wing, political extremists are always philistines. I live in San Francisco and will refuse to vote for the re-election of any members of the current School Board. Destroyers of art have no place in education.
This differs how from what the Taliban did to ancient artworks in Afghanistan?