The second Democratic debate

Maybe I’ve just watched too many of these things in my life, or maybe I was just exhausted with ten candidates all trying to promote them self by regurgitating sound bites and, often, avoiding the questions. But I managed to make it through the entire Democratic debate last night.

I was not enthused. Joe Biden, put on the defensive by Kamala Harris about racism and busing, didn’t seem to do well, but neither did Bernie Sanders, who avoided questions to keep loudly pushing his line on Medicare for all.

Buttigieg was also put on the defensive when asked why the South Bend police department was only 6% black in a city with more than four times that percentage of African-Americans. He did not respond well.

Somehow I couldn’t work up much enthusiasm for anyone, even Harris, whom the media have pronounced the “winner” of this second debate. Her “lived experience” story about being bused didn’t move me, but rather seemed like an identity-politics ploy.

Please leave your opinions below, but I may leave off debate-watching (there are twelve scheduled until just April of next year!) until the field has shaken down to a mere handful of candidates. At this point it seems as if centrist Democrats like Biden are being steamrollered, but of course it’s early days.

The only thing I can say at this point is that I’d gladly vote for any of the Democrats over the moron we’re forced to call our “President”. But I knew that before the debates.