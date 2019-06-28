The second Democratic debate

Maybe I’ve just watched too many of these things in my life, or maybe I was just exhausted with ten candidates all trying to promote them self by regurgitating sound bites and, often, avoiding the questions. But I managed to make it through the entire Democratic debate last night.
I was not enthused. Joe Biden, put on the defensive by Kamala Harris about racism and busing, didn’t seem to do well, but neither did Bernie Sanders, who avoided questions to keep loudly pushing his line on Medicare for all.
Buttigieg was also put on the defensive when asked why the South Bend police department was only 6% black in a city with more than four times that percentage of African-Americans. He did not respond well.
Somehow I couldn’t work up much enthusiasm for anyone, even Harris, whom the media have pronounced the “winner” of this second debate. Her “lived experience” story about being bused didn’t move me, but rather seemed like an identity-politics ploy.
Please leave your opinions below, but I may leave off debate-watching (there are twelve scheduled until just April of next year!) until the field has shaken down to a mere handful of candidates. At this point it seems as if centrist Democrats like Biden are being steamrollered, but of course it’s early days.
The only thing I can say at this point is that I’d gladly vote for any of the Democrats over the moron we’re forced to call our “President”. But I knew that before the debates.
Unfortunately, watching the democratic primary debates is like watching a rugby team about to crash into the Andes.
A heroic struggle to see who will ultimately get to prevail over a yooge, pitiless, uncomprehending block of igneous rock?
It seemed that the debate often descended into chaos as each candidate tried to interrupt another. So, to solve this I offer a modest proposal. The organizers of these debates should follow the lead of the 1960s quiz shows, such as “21.” All candidates should be placed in isolation booths. They can hear what other people are saying, but can only be heard when the moderator turns on their booths for talking. Problem solved! 😎
Would’ve never worked in a Republican debate; they’d’ve all cheated like the contestants in Quiz Show. 🙂
That implies:
(A) The Republican candidates have enough intelligence to memorize the answers, and
(B) The questions have enough depth or new twists that a candidate can’t just spew a canned shtick, so that knowing the question in advance actually gives you an advantage.
And at the end of the debate the two least impressive contestants(as voted for by the viewers) were sealed inside their booths and crushed into a cube by a junkyard crusher.
That’s how you get the American public to engage with politics.
Wait, wasn’t that pretty much the premise for the 2007 film Live!?
I’m a huge Buttigieg fan and thought he did a solid job. Not amazing or “breakout,” but I’ve watched many of his other town halls and speeches, and at this point, I’d love to see him get the nomination. Maybe as he comes under more pressure, or as I see more of him, that might change, but I find him to be a breath of fresh air in this crowded field. Authentic, wickedly smart, thoughtful, calm, and exactly what we need right now (of course, IMO). Just not Biden, I fear Dems would be making a huge mistake by going the “safe,” moderate, establishment route. We need a fresh face.
+many
Contra Jerry, I don’t think he ever acts defensive; he just responds.
Don’t you think the male candidates should smile more? Sometimes they came off as shrill. And how about the way they were dressed? 🙂
I don’t like it when Mayor Pete goes religious and sideswipes atheists.
I haven’t noticed the sideswipes at atheists. Surprisingly, he has rather stronger support–second to Bernie–among the non-religious group (saw this cited on 538 blog). But in general, I agree, his constant references to faith are not one my favorite of his qualities, but I could see it bringing in some moderate Republicans and chipping away at some moderate Dems who might otherwise be looking at Biden, Klobuchar, or others.
I thought that Pete last night included those with no religion in those who should be respected.
I’ve heard he’s done that but I’ve only seen him in last night’s debate. I agree, I don’t like it. But I really liked his comment last night pointing out the hypocrisy that the Republicans are constantly on about religion and yet behave so reprehensibly. I can’t count how many times I’ve wished to hear a Democrat say just that kind of thing.
That Democrats don’t make such obvious points is one of those kinds of things that makes you fear that the Democratic Party can find ways to not win any election. It’s kind of like that commercial spoofing horror movies where the people hide behind a wall with chainsaws hanging all over it to hide from the bad guy chasing them even though there is a running and waiting car sitting right there.
Last night I heard him refer to Republicans as “almost godless hypocrites” (I think that was the phrase). He’s spot on regarding the hypocrisy. But as an actual godless person I resent the implication. Besides, who appointed him arbiter of who’s a real Christian?
This is what he said, not as you remember it. Pete seems to be part of the religious left. That is, they keep their religion to themselves without imposing it on others while supporting liberal social and economic policies. I have no doubt that he believes in the separation of church and state. That’s what matters. His private religious views would in no way affect whether or not I would vote for him. Atheists who consider themselves liberals are shooting themselves in their feet if they get upset that some liberals are religious.
———
“That criminalization, that is the basis for family separation. You do away with that, it’s no longer possible. Of course, it wouldn’t be possible anyway in my presidency because it is dead wrong.
We’ve got to talk about one other thing. The Republican party likes to cloak itself in the language of religion. Now, our party doesn’t talk about that as much, largely for a very good reason. We are committed to the separation of church and state and we stand for people of any religion and people of no religion.
But we should call out hypocrisy when we see it. And for a party that associates itself with Christianity, to say that it is ok to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages, has lost all claim to ever use religious language again.”
————-
Three or four years ago his remarks about religion would probably have annoyed me a lot more. I think the fact is that my priorities have shifted since then.
Right now the Dem candidate could be fiercely religious and he’d be more appealing than Trump. He could be an outright creationist and I’d still consider him preferable…just.
Pushing back against the erosion of secularism is only possible while liberal democracy survives, and that depends on getting rid of Trump.
I was very impressed with Buttigieg’s performance, even though I disagree with several of his positions.
He did especially well avoiding kafka trap laid in the ‘racist police’ question. The very first question from Rachel Maddow, of course.
If the Democrats could lay off the genetic profiling (“identity politics”), they’d probably reach a much broader voting population. As things seem now, however, I’m not optimistic.
Biden looked old and defensive, and he actually thinks Republicans will work with him. How did that work out with Merrick Garland?
Bernie sounded like a cranky old man. Why is he even in the Democratic debate when he is not a Democrat?
Harris and Buttigieg did ok.
Everyone else was forgettable.
Kamala killed it. Mayor Pete did, too (even when owning up to problems in the South Bend police department). They’re both bright and articulate, quick-witted and fast on their feet.
It did no favors for the two alter-kockers at center stage to have the two of them on their flanks for comparison. Uncle Joe Biden seemed lurching, moving at a slower speed, though his gaffes shouldn’t prove fatal. And Bernie was Bernie — what the hell else would you expect? Bernie’s been Bernie and nothing but Bernie going back all the way to childhood, I imagine. He’s a known quantity, love him or not.
Of the rest of the candidates, some of them had their moments (especially Kristin Gillibrand), and none of them took the pipe. But let’s face it: they were all just jockeying for fifth place on a stage of ten.
I suspect people are taking this group or cluster get to gather far too seriously. Certainly the networks do. Lets remember what date this is, nearly a year and a half before you can vote for anything. Unless you happen to vote in one of the primaries next year. Maybe we could have 24 new contestants by then. I think we have noticed a few who do not belong here and a couple of them are well past 70.
I couldn’t be bothered. If they get the field down to a half dozen, then I’ll start paying attention.
But then you’ll miss the magical, sparkly, New Zealand-calling, love-harnessing Ms. Williamson!
I, for one, want a POTUS who knows how to channel the powers of the astral plane.
I didn’t watch the debate, but saw excerpts and read about it.
Seems to me that K. Harris called Biden in essence, “racist adjacent”. Why else would she have said something to the effect of “I know you are not a racist” and then brought up busing, which I am sure sent the younger ones googling away.
And it bringing up busing, in essence called him an old white guy.
A question for the house: It seems that all, maybe most, Democratic candidates want to extend healthcare to undocumented people….plus they in essence favor de facto porous/open borders. Are those 2 things longer-term viable?
BTW, Rod Dreher in the American Conservative has some good takes….and is in awe of Ms. Harris.
Also, Is it over for Beto?
Warren is my favorite so far. Last night I was less enthused by Harris than most people, apparently. Had some nice prepared soundbites, and her going after Biden was good strategy, attacking the frontrunner. But those attacks ring hollow to me having lived through the 80’s and 90’s crime bills and seeing what Biden actually did. He was right to call her attacks mischaracterizations. Also, Biden on this night had the only susbtantial reply on immigration (address the root of the problem) as did Castro on night 1. I did not see much difference in Sanders vs. his previous campaign, mostly positioning as anti-establishment, still too light on the details.
As an outsider looking in I think the acclaim surrounding Harris’s performance is wrongheaded. Sure, she did well in the debate, she dominated the conversation and shivved Biden but she also came across as slightly charmless and I disliked her playing of the race card.
In liberal media bubbles the thrill of the fight is all that matters, and in that sense she is regarded to have done well, but in terms of demonstrating that she’d appeal to voters? Not so much.
There was far too much finger-wagging and reliance on her identity. That won’t work in a debate with Trump, and personality wise she’s not much more likeable or warm than Hillary…and while I recognise that accusations of chilliness and condescension seem to get laid on female candidates a hell of a lot more often than they do on male candidates I still don’t think she was appealing.
Her most memorable soundbites amounted to a(very) mild form of emotional bullying, and no-one on earth finds that attractive in a candidate.
I haven’t watched the whole thing* but I don’t think Harris’s breathless elevation to ‘new favourite’ status is either a.) credible, or b.) positive for Dem hopes of displacing Trump.
*I’m hoping Mayor Pete pushes himself front and centre next time; he’s so fabulously elegant and reassuring but a bit too laconic at the moment.
…I also found the “I don’t think you’re racist, but…” line fantastically cheap and unpleasant. Biden’s response has been characterised as weak, but realistically there’s nothing he could’ve said in response without coming across as a domineering white guy dismissing ‘lived experience’. He just had to shut up.
Again, this is why I think Harris’s approach is so electorally unappealing and dangerous for the Dems: can you imagine that kind of line working against Trump?
It almost sounds like you have something against minority women. Or maybe a liking for old white men. Whatever.
Harris is not some newbee to this business. She has done quite well in California where lots of people happen to live. I would not hang my hat on a guy who has lost more than once and is way past his prime. He was against busing way back when and that is just a fact.
Okay Randall. You got me, I’m a racist and I hate black women and want to see them fail.
..Or maybe, just maybe – and it’s only a maybe – I was giving my honest verdict?
I think you probably were just giving your honest opinion. But you also have kind of an odd take on one performance in the show last night. If you recall, Harris said to Biden, before she nailed him, that she did not think he was a racist. But it does not mean that what he did was good or right.
What Harris is, is a prosecutor and like any good prosecutor, they will be prepared. I do not think Biden was prepared.
Indeed. And as for Harris bringing up her own experience? I mean, she was literally bused, I can’t imagine her not bringing it up.
–
What does everyone thinking about John ‘I’m a Scientist!’ Hickelooper? As far as I can tell from wiki, he worked as a geologist for about four years in the early eighties and that is as far as his science-ing went.
Really? I thought she came across as charmless therefore I’m racist?
Is this the approach Dems are going to take re. criticism of Harris in these primaries? Because if it is then good luck on getting the most effective, electable candidate.
No-one should have magic armour – the whole point of this is to wean out the candidates who are least electable, and if every time someone like me points out weaknesses in a minority/female candidate(weaknesses that you can be sure Trump will exploit to the fullest) we’re accused of being racist/homophobic/sexist then you’re going to end up with a Dem candidate who has not properly been tested.
With “I’m out of time” I think cousin Joe gave it up.
the over talking was maddening. I Thought Mayor Pete came out clear winner. but I liked him going in. Yang is most in tune with reality of future and in my opinion correct. being correct doesnt win against tRumps persuasion techniques. I dont see the middle (politically and geographically) needed to sway the near 50% dead heats of past 20 years, voting for the more extreme control sounding folks (Promises to EO all the last EO is just more EOs) or getting past their discomfort of “free rider” ties or tossing out private insurance or the pretty successful free market health care start ups. I just hope dems dont use the super delegate thing to put Biden in like they did before. and I hope Sanders learns to Help one of the other delegates to win.
It’s Yang and his supporters that I’d worry about more than the Bernie Bros. Bernie supporters moaned about Hillary, and a significant minority of them pissed their vote up the wall(possibly handing the election to Trump) but that was at least a minority, and in the end 80% of his supporters still ‘bit the bullet’ and voted Hillary.
Yang supporters otoh…I’ve spoken to a lot of them online and every single one of them has said they won’t vote for the Democrat candidate unless it’s Yang.
I don’t know much about any of these candidates. Several I’ve never heard of before and several I’ve only seen a total of a few minutes of over the past year or less. The only ones I knew much of are Biden and Bernie.
After this debate I am currently sure about Bernie. He definitely is not a good choice. I appreciate his enthusiasm and largely agree with his points, but he apparently can’t tell you anything about how he plans on making any of the things he says need to happen actually happen. He never answers any questions put to him. No matter the question he goes straight to pep-rally mode and completely ignores the question. I can only think that he doesn’t have any real plans about how to make any of it happen. And he is too old. All in all he came off as a crank that you largely agree with but don’t want on your side because he appears to be slightly nuts.
Similar with Biden. Biden is far from awful and I think he did OK last night, but we would be much better off with one of the others from a younger political generation. I also view his age as a negative.
I agree with Jerry about Kamala Harris. I was not impressed. Rather I was turned off. Every time she spoke she played the victim card, blatantly, aggressively. I couldn’t disagree more with the press that she won this debate. I think it sucks if the public feels that way too. To me it means they can’t see when they are being played. She really turned me off.
My two favorites in this debate were Peter Buttigieg and then Michael Bennet. Bennet is not as good a speaker as Buttigieg is but I liked what he said. I liked what both of them said and what they didn’t say.
Swalwell was OK but I didn’t like how he went after others on several occasions. At least once when he did so he had a good point (Biden’s claim about working on a particular bill with McConnell in the past). But other times it was simply a cheap shot. I’d like to see the Democratic candidates do better than taking cheap shots at each other.
Kristin Gillibrand was so-so for me. Nothing particularly negative or positive in this debate.
Marianne Williamson, bless her heart. I don’t dislike anything she had to say and I think it’s probably good to have people like her in the mix at this point for various reasons. But she is not a serious candidate.
I was a bit put off by John Hickenlooper. He is one that I knew zero about prior to the debate. It sounds like he did some good things in Colorado, or at least was there when they happened, but he kept pounding on socialism as being a bad thing. Which I take to mean that he classifies much of what the other candidates propose as socialism. At least for the purposes of soliciting votes. I think that’s a pretty shitty thing for a Democratic candidate to do. Leave the fear mongering about “socialism bad” to the Republican and Libertarian parties.
Andrew Yang strikes me as a smart and decent human being. He also spoke very well several times last night. And though I agree with his motivations and purposes I am not yet convinced that a UBI is a good idea.
And with all that it can’t be said enough, I would have no issues at all in voting for any of these people, even the author, against Trump.
This. I agree totally with what you said about Harris; I posted about my feelings about her performance above. I think she was dominant, effective…and personally unappealing.
The media bubble seems to think that pulling out cheap lines on Biden and resorting to the race card in order to shut up supplicant, egg-shell-walking white male opponents are signs of a winner: they really aren’t. I sensed no warmth, wit or charm from her and her identity politicking was instinctively, reflexively unattractive, even to a very liberal person like me.
I think there are two ways to assess the candidates’ performances: one is in terms of how they did in the debate, the other is how they came across to the broad sweep of voters. In the former sense Harris did very well…in the latter I think she did not.
I’m hoping Mayor Pete pushes himself centre-stage next time. My hopes are pinned on his shoulders tbh. He’s rather too elegantly laconic at the moment; he needs to do what Harris did, seize the stage, only with the wit, warmth and charm that she is missing.
The second slate was a mixed bag; as far as I’m concerned, it started with 4 non-starters and a bunch of question marks, and ended pretty much the same.
Non-starters (for me) are Biden (plagiarism, lying about plagiarism, smartaleck/wiseacre remarks, demonization of Anita Hill, the “Creepy Joe” phenomenon, etc.), Sanders (failure on church/state separation (see below), Harris (off-the-wall bizarre behaviour during the Kavanaugh hearings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tsm1GPnlqmU)), and Williamson (religious and other woo woo). All went further downhill as far as I’m concerned; Sanders (giving the impression of an angry old man endlessly ranting about “the one percent”) and Harris (playing the race card, identity politics, and “privilege” simultaneously by asserting that she was the only one allowed to talk about racism) especially.
Gillibrand’s constant talking (more like shouting) over the moderators, exasperated at the candidates going well over their allotted time, was a negative, as was Swallwell’s interruptions. Hickenlooper seemed to stumble in his responses several times. Yang seemed out of his depth, as did Bennett (especially right from the start).
That leaves Buttigieg. He handled the issue of the recent events in South Bend about as well as possible. His remarks about religion seemed at first encouraging, but when considered carefully, only raise more questions. “we are committed to the separation of church and state, and we stand for people of any religion and people with no religion” doesn’t ring true and raises some questions. First, Sanders in particular has a history of violating church/state separation (while mayor of Burlington, VT); he permitted a sectarian religious symbol on public land, and when criticised, doubled down by allowing a twice-as-large symbol to be installed. When sued by the ACLU, he used taxpayer funds to fight the lawsuit. So the first part of that Buttigieg statement is demonstrably false (it should be noted that there are many other examples of Democrats violating church/state separation; the 1993 federal RFRA which has been used to promote discrimination on religious grounds was introduced by two Democrats (C. Schumer and “Ted” Kennedy) and signed by Democrat Bill Clinton; another example is the Florida bill requiring “God” language to be publicly displayed in public schools was introduced by Democrat Kimberly Daniels). Biden’s closing bootlicking remarks to the godbots was also a pathetic reminder of Democrats pandering to the religious. One wonders also about Buttigieg’s choice of wording, specifically “religion” rather than “belief” or “faith”. Could it be that, like many Christians, Buttigieg refuses to acknowledge lack of belief in deities, confusing “atheism” with “misotheism”. Buttigieg followed that remark with a series of “God Would” remarks, which appears to confirm a failure to recognize lack of belief.
ABB: Anyone But Biden.Forget the bad things he did. Forget the good things too. His personality and mechanical speech are truly
boring and uninspiring. Forget the also-rans (Hickenlooper, Bennett, Williamson). Gillibrand was too much a one-noter; being pro abortion is not enough. Harris tugged too hard at our heart strings. Please spare us Kamala! What is your platform? Sanders: we need him to push all the others on health care, which fortunately is now in the center as it should be; So who won? Buttegieg. This guy is smart! Articulate! Direct! Knows the issues! Too smart to be a politician maybe…
but there is no doubt he is on the way up,if not in 2020 then in 2424. Right now my trifecta is Warren, Booker, Buttgieg, with Sanders ultimately getting behind one of them. Sadly climate change didn’t get the deserved focus it got on Wednesday. But it is still in play, right next to health care.
I didn’t mind Harris attacking Biden as he is the front runner. But she basically called him a racist (while saying “I am not calling you a racist but…”) over a 1970’s issue!
Identity politics works for Trump as his block is larger and more united; it will not work for the D’s. The D’s need a coalition.
Frankly, I think that Trump will be reelected. I sure hope that I am wrong.
But there is too big of a crack in the D party, roughly between the wokes and the older generation.