Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, June 28, 2019, which happens to be National Almond Buttercrunch Day, a ludicrous holiday surely confected by Big Almond. It’s also National Camera Day, Great American Picnic Day, and, of all things, National Waffle Iron Day.

Grania’s memorial service was held yesterday in Cork. Michael Nugent tells me that he’s taping the service, and I hope to post it here if it’s put up on YouTube. In the meantime, along with the notice of the service, Grania’s sister Gisela posted this picture of Grania on a public Facebook post:

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) continues to celebrate the Women’s World Cup of soccer. Today France plays the U.S. at 2 pm Chicago time

Stuff that happened on June 28:

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. Here she is; I haven’t seen a single picture of that Queen when she didn’t look stern.

1846 – Adolphe Sax patents the saxophone.

1880 – Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.

Kelly was hanged on November 11 of that year; his story, at the link, is tortuous and fascinating

1894 – Labor Day becomes an official US holiday.

1950 – Korean War: North Korean Army conducts the Seoul National University Hospital massacre.

Wikipedia describes this incident, which is horrific:

. . . a massacre committed by the North Korea’s Korean People’s Army on 28 June 1950 of 700 to 900 doctors, nurses, inpatient civilians and wounded soldiers at the Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul district of South Korea. During the First Battle of Seoul, the KPA wiped out one platoon which guarded Seoul National University Hospital on 28 June 1950. They massacred medical personnel, inpatients and wounded soldiers. The Korean People’s Army shot or buried the people alive. The civilian victims alone numbered 900. According to South Korean Ministry of National Defense, the victims included 100 wounded South Korean soldiers.

1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.

bars quota systems in college admissions. 1987 – For the first time in military history, a civilian population is targeted for chemical attack when Iraqi warplanes bombed the Iranian town of Sardasht.

2001 – Slobodan Milošević is extradited to the ICTY in The Hague to stand trial.

2016 – A terrorist attack in Turkey’s Istanbul Atatürk Airport kills 42 people and injures more than 230 others.

Notables born on this day include:

1577 – Peter Paul Rubens, Flemish painter and diplomat (d. 1640)

1703 – John Wesley, English cleric and theologian (d. 1791)

1712 – Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Swiss philosopher and polymath (d. 1778)

1824 – Paul Broca, French physician, anatomist, and anthropologist (d. 1880)

1902 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (d. 1979)

1926 – Mel Brooks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Gilda Radner, American actress and comedian (d. 1989)

1951 – Lalla Ward, English actress and author

1971 – Elon Musk, South African-born American businessman

Gilda Radner was a comedic genius, and it’s so sad that she died young. Remember Baba Wawa? Here’s a trip down memory lane:

And those who bit the dust on June 28 include:

1975 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer (b. 1924)

2001 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (b. 1902)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s appetite has revived (as usual):

Hili: I would like to eat something tasty. A: And what would you like to get? Hili: That I don’t know.

In Polish:

Hili: Zjadłabym coś dobrego.

Ja: A co byś zjadła?

Hili: No właśnie nie wiem. My friend Avis found this in her local store. I wonder what the item would cost if free deliver were included.

A tweet I made after Michael Fisher alerted me to this article and this strange Aussie plant:

An Australian plant has flowers with petals shaped like hummingbirds. https://t.co/urJjcVJd9Z — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) June 27, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry, who says, “Look at the mouth on this guy!” Indeed.

How Incredible!

"This massive basking shark feeds on the smallest of zooplankton, filtering it out of the water via passive ram filtration" Video by @lukesaddler pic.twitter.com/w3A06Ala0u — Ocean Wise (@OceanWise) June 27, 2019

Two of the last four tweets that Grania sent me. She called this one “perfect reflection”:

Mind blowing 😍 pic.twitter.com/Hv10gPPRHu — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) April 5, 2019

A curly pigeon:

The Frillback is a pigeon with curly feathers pic.twitter.com/rVDausfnMn — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 4, 2019

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one show immorality: potchkying with a kitten:

Heather says, “The cat must have been trained to do this”:

It’s a bumper year for kakapos in New Zealand. Listen to this one grunt!

The original group of 8 hand-reared #kakapo in the weaning pen on Whenua Hou are ready to head out into the wild. We'll be releasing them on the island soon. They're 120-130 days old. #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/W4RirFtsKX — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) June 9, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew Cobb. I’m not easily grossed out, but this one does it to me:

HOLY CRAP! This is without a doubt the largest mass of fungus gnat larvae I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/WgWbgbxgl7 — Peter ''Yes, Like The Drink'' Coffey (@petercoffey) June 25, 2019

A clever deer takes a mudbath to protect its skin from midges:

Another great clip from 1 of the #wallows

This #reddeer #hind is getting eaten alive by #midgies so she has a dip to cover her underside with mud. Wouldn't it be daft to take this camera off the wallow today… who would do such a stupid thing🤭🤫 pic.twitter.com/Oca4q3znJe — Colin Roberts (@PinetenColin) June 26, 2019

Sex-role reversal in seashorses. The males get pregnant by taking females eggs into their own pouches as soon as they’re fertilized during copulation. There are fewer male pouches available than females with eggs, so females, unlike most other species, have to compete for males. This is why, in many species of seahorses (and pipefish, which have a similar system), it is the females who are ornamented and brightly colored in contrast to the drabber males.

This male seahorse is about to give birth, and it looks painful!

Seahorse #Fathers Give Birth: 🚹Male seahorses have a brood pouch 🚹The female deposits her eggs into his pouch and the male fertilizes them internally 🚹He carries the eggs in his pouch until they hatch and then releases the young seahorses into the water 🚹#Sharing the load pic.twitter.com/j6IkWsYD6n — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) June 17, 2019