David Brooks on the Dems

Read this op-ed by David Brooks in today’s New York Times (click on screenshot) and see if you disagree with it. His fear, which is also is mine, is that the Dems, by moving ever further left in an effort to out-woke each other, will improve the prospects of Trump:
An excerpt (Brooks is a centrist):
According to a recent Gallup poll, 35 percent of Americans call themselves conservative, 35 percent call themselves moderate and 26 percent call themselves liberal. The candidates at the debates this week fall mostly within the 26 percent. The party seems to think it can win without any of the 35 percent of us in the moderate camp, the ones who actually delivered the 2018 midterm win. . .
The party is moving toward all sorts of positions that drive away moderates and make it more likely the nominee will be unelectable. And it’s doing it without too much dissent.
First, there is health care. When Warren and Kamala Harris raised their hands and said that they would eliminate employer-based health insurance, they made the most important gesture of the campaign so far. Over 70 percent of Americans with insurance through their employers are satisfied with their health plan. Warren, Harris and Sanders would take that away.
According to a Hill-HarrisX survey, only 13 percent of Americans say they would prefer a health insurance system with no private plans. Warren and Sanders pin themselves, and perhaps the Democratic Party, to a 13 percent policy idea. Trump is smiling.
Second, there is the economy. All of the Democrats seem to have decided to run a Trump-style American carnage campaign. The economy is completely broken. It only benefits a tiny sliver. Yet in a CNN poll, 71 percent of Americans say that the economy is very or somewhat good. We’re in the longest recovery in American history and the benefits are finally beginning to flow to those who need them most. Overall wages are rising by 3.5 percent, and wages for those in the lowest pay quartile are rising by well over 4 percent, the highest of all groups.
Democrats have caught the catastrophizing virus that inflicts the Trumpian right. They take a good point — that capitalism needs to be reformed to reduce inequality — and they radicalize it so one gets the impression they want to undermine capitalism altogether.
Third, Democrats are wandering into dangerous territory on immigration. They properly trumpet the glories immigrants bring to this country. But the candidates can’t let anybody get to the left of them on this issue. So now you’ve got a lot of candidates who sound operationally open borders. Progressive parties all over the world are getting decimated because they have fallen into this pattern.
Fourth, Democrats are trying to start a populist v. populist campaign against Trump, which is a fight they cannot win. Democratic populists talk as if the only elite in America is big business, big pharma — the top 1 percent. This allows them to sound populist without actually going after their donor bases — the highly educated affluent people along the coasts.
. . .The debates illustrate the dilemma for moderate Democrats. If they take on progressives they get squashed by the passionate intensity of the left. If they don’t, the party moves so far left that it can’t win in the fall.
Right now we’ve got two parties trying to make moderates homeless.
There’s more; read the whole piece. And then weigh in.
I, of course, will vote for any Democrat over Trump; I haven’t seen one who wouldn’t get my vote in such a contest. But I also want Trump gone for good in the next election.
It is simply not possible to vote for Trump and call yourself a moderate. What you can do, though, if find the Democratic nominee to be too liberal, is stay home.
There is no use in trying to win over Trump voters. What will be useful is to try to get out the vote when the election comes up, and convince enough “moderates” that a sensible president, however liberal, is better than the current president.
We DO NOT WANT THE MODERATES STYING HOME! That’s the point.
> It is simply not possible to vote for Trump and call yourself a moderate.
Hi, I voted for Obama twice, and then Trump. I’m not alone.
> There is no use in trying to win over Trump voters.
And that is why you will lose. When you write-off a large section of the country, you will not get elected. I refused to vote for Romney when he wrote off 47% of the country as parasites. I refused to vote for Clinton when she wrote off everyone who didn’t support her as irredeemably deplorable.
The moment you write off a section of the country, you will lose, and you deserve it. I will only vote for someone who wants to be the president for all the citizens of this country.
Trump may be a crass, narcissistic, blowhard, but he’s our crass, narcissistic, blowhard. And his policies seem to actually be working. The economy is doing excellently, there’s be greater movement toward peace in Korea than we’ve seen in over 50 years, and as belligerent as his pronouncements are, he seems actually be genuinely anti-war. That’s something Obama couldn’t even manage.
You are wildly mischaracterizing the quote by Hillary. I agree she shouldn’t have said that for her own chances, but by did no means did she call all who did not support her “deplorable”. Also, some things are going fine with Trump, but the GOP’s approach to climate change is borderline criminal negligence.
Funny you say that, considering that Trump has “written off” more than half the population (anybody who’s educated, non-christian, non-white, non-rural, etc). He is pandering entirely to his base of rubes at this point.
Hillary said that “half” (not “all”) of Trump’s supporters were “deplorable”, and she was being far too kind to them – they’re despicable, not deplorable.
I don’t like Trump regardless of his policies and won’t vote for him. In addition, I post using my real name.
In my opinion, Democrats should not base strategy on the recommendations of Republicans.
FWIW, Harris today clarified that she would drop her own private health insurance but she would not eliminate it from the marketplace.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/06/28/kamala-harris-reverses-answer-abolishing-private-health-insurance-saying-she-misheard-question/
We reduce David Brooks to a Republican at our own peril. He’s one of the sharpest political observers around on either side and IMO is right on regarding the dangers and follies that the Dems face.
Brooks has forgotten one of the key strategies of Presidential campaigning, which is to go wide in the primary and shift to the center in the general.
Don’t worry David; while you’re correct that many of these candidates are advertising their leftist cred at the moment, in many cases it’s probably strategic. Most of these candidates, if/once they are selected to carry the Dem torch, will be sounding a lot more moderate this time next year.
But if you’re really worried that these candidates are all totally sincere about everything they say, that’s still no reason to abandon the Dems. Just vote for Biden or Klouchobar or someone like that in the primary.
David Brooks: Convince me to be a Democrat.
Democrats: The other party is starving babies in cages at the border.
David Brooks: No, I mean like with tax cuts or something.
The “cages” are, I understand, carryovers from the Obama admin.
It’s not who gets hurt that draws attention, it’s who is doing the hurting.
Trump makes immigration his top issue. No surprise at all he’s getting more scrutiny on it than someone who didn’t talk about it at all.
What’s perplexing then is the continued insistence both that everything bad Trump is doing at the border had a precursor in the Obama administration, but also the Obama administration wasn’t doing anything about the border.
You do understand that we’ve had a massive increase in illegal border crossings, right? That means there are more mouths to feed. That means more money is needed. Trump has been demanding more money to deal with this problem. Democrats have refused to provide said money. Without the money, you get starving babies in cages, because there aren’t enough nice facilities to go around.
There hasn’t bee a massive increase in illegal border crossings compared. There is a crisis at the border, but it’s an artificial crisis created by the present administration.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-44319094
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2019/06/12/5-facts-about-illegal-immigration-in-the-u-s/
https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-SHUTDOWN-IMMIGRATION/010081YY3GW/index.html
False on every point. Do you really believe what you’ve been writing in your comments here?
I hope I am wrong but I think Trump will win in 2020. I do think the Democrats are going to far to the left.
I also think if he wins in 2020, one of his kids will run in 2024.
I think Brooks makes some good point and when you are looking at 20 plus different democrats the opinions can get very crazy. They are attempting to one up each other and are easily baited by the media. Maybe after some time this will go away. Brooks is jumping the gun to think this will be the behavior after most of the challengers are gone. Also, remember that Books is a very lost republican with the arrival of Trump. His party has failed him. He was very wrong about Iraq and he never recovered. When you go all in as he did with Bush on Iraq and then see Trump crush your party, what can you do.
After all, Trump himself has changed the behavior of most politician and made them act just a little nuttier than they should be. 30 and 60 second sound bits is all that Trump is good for so this current stupid form of campaigning is right up his street. The democrats should look for a better way and not do this. If a candidate, at this stage, raises their hand for killing all health insurance, just think how goofy that is. Who has the power to just do that — no one. You can easily be for stuff that is very unlikely to happen 2 years from now.
There’s every indication that moving economically left is something Dems ought to be doing. As it stands they’d be a conservative party in any European nation.
There’s something to be said for not scaring moderates away, but attempts to appeal to the unenthused and potentially unenthusable middle have not worked out well in the past for Dems. And as politics becomes more polarized ginning up the base matters more and more.
Plus it’s not like Trump has faced any consequences for focusing exclusively on his base. Dems see that and wonder “Gee, how come we’re always the ones who are expected to compromise and then we get punished for it anyway? Stuff all that nonsense!”
Thanks for the trenchant criticisms, Our Mister Brooks.
Now why don’t you Brooksplain us where the weak-kneed, namby-pamby soi-disant “responsible conservatives” like yourself were while the “Southern Strategy” and evangelical-pandering and the Tea Party and the “Birther” movement were setting up your beloved Republican Party for a takeover — lock, stock, and smoking ballot box — by a freakish grifting buffoon name o’ Donald Trump?
How’s that “Reformacon” movement of yours coming? How’s it going with the 2012 GOP “autopsy” that said the Republican Party needed to broaden the its base beyond old white folks?
Patrician heal thyself!
It’s a bad idea to chase Republicans to the right. The more extreme they go, and they always find a way, the more the Democrats run behind to attract that mythical centre.
The roof is on fire, Republicans suggest to pour kerosene on it, and the “moderate” Democrat response is to better use less kerosene.
The US is governed by the most dangerous organisation in human history, the Republican party. Their reckless behaviour regarding environment and wars jeopardise our existence. Slightly-less-Republican is not good enough.
