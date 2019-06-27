Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s the first Thursday of Summer: June 27, 2019. It’s National Orange Blossom Day, which could refer to the flower but more likely to the drink with gin, vermouth, and orange juice. In the U.S., it’s Helen Keller Day, National HIV Testing Day and National PTSD Awareness Day

Today Grania’s memorial service will take place in Ireland. I am not sure yet whether it will be filmed, but I hope so. I wrote a contribution that will be read by Michael Nugent, and I may share it with you.

Things that happened on June 27 include

1759 – General James Wolfe begins the siege of Quebec.

1844 – Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement, and his brother Hyrum Smith, are killed by a mob at the Carthage, Illinois jail.

1898 – The first solo circumnavigation of the globe is completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

It took Slocum three years to sail around the world alone, but he made it. Sadly, he disappeared in 1909 while heading to Brazil from the West Indies.

1950 – The United States decides to send troops to fight in the Korean War.

1954 – The Obninsk Nuclear Power Plant, the Soviet Union’s first nuclear power station, opens in Obninsk, near Moscow.

1954 – The FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Hungary and Brazil, highly anticipated to be exciting, instead turns violent, with three players ejected and further fighting continuing after the game

Here’s some video highlights of “The Battle of Berne“:

1976 – Air France Flight 139 (Tel Aviv–Athens-Paris) is hijacked en route to Paris by the PLO and redirected to Entebbe, Uganda.

This clever operation, carried out by the IDF, rescued all but four of the 106 hostages, while all the hijackers and 45 Ugandan soldiers were killed.

2007 – Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister, a position he had held since 1997.

Notables born on this day include these people:

1869 – Hans Spemann, German embryologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1869 – Emma Goldman, Lithuanian-Canadian philosopher and activist (d. 1940)

1913 – Willie Mosconi, American pool player (d. 1993)

Notables who died on June 27 were few; they include:

1957 – Hermann Buhl, Austrian soldier and mountaineer (b. 1924)

1989 – A. J. Ayer, English philosopher and academic (b. 1910)

2005 – Shelby Foote, American historian and author (b. 1917)

Two Jesus memes from Facebook:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej do philosophy:

Hili: What is life? A: Passing by, sometimes full of joy, and sometimes just the opposite.

In Polish:

Hili: Czym jest życie?

Ja: Przemijaniem, czasem pełnym radości, a czasem wręcz przeciwnie. I told you the New Yorker was going woke: a man with a man-purse and toenail polish (the picture doesn’t show up when I embed the URL of the tweet):