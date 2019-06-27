Discovery Institute puts out video purporting to refute materialiam and atheism

The Discovery Institute has put out a series of videos that, they claim, will do in atheism—and presumably lead us to Intelligent Design and then to Jesus. I hate to give publicity to a bunch of superstitious yahoos, but will put up one sample of what they consider to be a convincing attack on atheism. First, though, the blurbs about these videos:
From Evolution News, written by Jonathan Witt:
A new YouTube series, Science Uprising, challenges the notion that the smart money is on atheism. I was part of the creative team behind the project. One of our aims was to reach those “digital natives” who get much of their impression of the wider world from the Internet, including streaming services like YouTube.
This group tends to encounter well-articulated arguments for unbelief earlier than ever before, and they often encounter those arguments online. Science Uprising is part of an increasingly rich body of material that pushes back against anti-theistic online propaganda.
From the YouTube video site:
This episode of Science Uprising investigates claims by scientists and professors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Carl Sagan, and Daniel Dennett, who try to hijack science to promote materialism—the idea that physical reality is all there is. Hear from experts who challenge this view of science, and learn about scientists who have to hide behind a mask because they face intimidation and censorship from dissenting from materialism. People featured in this episode include Jay Richards, PhD, Assistant Professor at The Catholic University of America, filmmaker, and author or co-author of books such as The Human Advantage, The Privileged Planet, The Hobbit Party, Infiltrated, and Money, Greed, and God; and Michael Egnor, MD (from Columbia University), neurosurgeon and professor of neurological surgery at Stony Brook University. Dr. Egnor is renowned for his work in pediatric neurosurgery.
Watch the 7-minute video below. I’ve put a few comments below it.
My comments:
1.) The video gives no evidence against atheism; that is, it adduces no evidence for the existence of a god. The gist of the video is that the implications of godlessness are unpalatable (e.g., the “purposeless of the universe”). Pity, but what exists—or doesn’t exist—doesn’t always comport with how we want things to be.
2.) Their evidence for god? The assertion that “Most people and cultures around the world have a profound belief that life extends beyond the physical—that compassion, ideas, joy and sorrow, aren’t made of matter.” Since when has the ubiquity of a belief constituted evidence for its truth?
3.) Science is based on materialism, which they say is an unsubstantiated worldview. But materialism and naturalism (I prefer the latter term) are the only ways we’ve ever attained truth about the universe. Certainly faith and religion have given us no truth, as evidenced by the diverse and conflicting claims of the planet’s many religions. After years of trying, I’ve seen no “truth” about the universe adduced by religion itself that doesn’t require confirmation by science, but I’ve seen plenty of religious “truths” disconfirmed by science (creationism, the Flood, the Exodus, and so on).
4.) According to the video, scientists are stupid to claim that we have no (libertarian) free will. If that’s the case, say the dupes, “how can we be responsible for our actions?” I’ve already explained why determinism is still compatible with personal responsibility for our actions—and for punishment and reward—but not moral responsibility in the sense of “we could have done otherwise.”
5.) The implication of materialism is racism and murder (see the pictures).
6.) Our consciousness and a sense of self are illusory, say people like Dan Dennett and Sam Harris. This, claim the benighted, is not only incompatible with materialism, but conflicts with the claim that consciousness and self have real consequences. Well, these people don’t understand what “illusory” means, which is, in the Harrisian and Dennettian senses, “These things aren’t what they seem to be.” Further, if you’re a determinist, then consciousness and self are themselves the byproducts of natural processes—epiphenomena, if you will—and cannot exercise some non-deterministic, non-physical forces on our actions.
7.) And that’s about it, except that Michael Egnor (and the charlatan Rupert Sheldrake) make appearances. Egnor, misidentified as a scientist (he’s a neurosurgeon who doesn’t do science), says, “The deeper I look into the science, the more I realize what a catastrophe for science materialism/atheism really is.” Of course, Egnor doesn’t explain that statement. It is, in fact, theism and faith that have been catastrophes for science, as evidenced by the large number of people on this planet who reject the existence of evolution on religious grounds.
8.) At the end, the female narrator gets it exactly backwards when she says, “We want to follow the evidence, wherever it leads, and decide for ourselves.” Well, if they follow evidence that is strongly agreed on by all rational people, what they get is science—science that can work only without assuming a god. The kind of “evidence” that these people accept is evidence from scripture, from their preachers, and from their own feelings about how the world is or ought to be. That is not the way to find scientific truth.
Pity that the cowards at the Evolution News site don’t accept comments, but you can “like” or “dislike” the YouTube videos
Isn’t science itself composed of ideas. For instance Newtonian gravity is an idea. It isn’t made of matter. Even if I were to write down the formula on material paper. One would need the idea of a formula to connect the ink atoms in to a coherent whole of ‘a formula’.
The problem is that the Creationists fail to distinguish the claim that ideas, thoughts, compassion, joy, and sorrow are “ made of matter” and the claim that they are ultimately reducible to matter ( energy, patterns.)
The first one makes it sound lie you ought to be able to pick up an idea, or examine the brain and see them rolling around in the head like marbles. Obviously not. But trace back and back through interlinked layers of complexity, interactions, and explanations and something which seemed to be magically sui generis and suspended on nothing turns out to have been built.
“Creative team”, as opposed to “researchers”, or any implication of connecting the words and ideas off the video to an external physical reality.
Faith is the worst possible thing. It’s a way of thinking that gave us Trump, who takes advantage of people who have faith and will swallow his lies because, after all, what really matters isn’t evidence, it’s belief.
Faith is the answer to The Fermi Paradox.
Rehashed eggs are great on a plate but terrible when laid by creationist quacks.
This is the same Discovery Institute behind Trojan-Horse-type web sites like “”Evolution News & Science Today” which of course is designed to pop up for google searches of “evolution.” Where of course the site is anti-evolution.
What a sleazy crew!
And the Disco-tute is, what, 19 years old now? They formed under the claims that scientists unhindered by materialist dogma would be able to finally produce the paradigm-changing scientific results based on ID.
And of course, like the promise of Jesus’ immanent return, we are still waiting.
It’s like these guys have to learn the lessons of the Enlightenment all over again, themselves, by just going out and failing like everyone else at producing religious/supernatural-based “science.”
I don’t think we ever see the opposite, do we? — scientific or atheist sites trying to look like they’re about pseudoscience or religion in order to draw in the unwary.
I reject this as a straw man. Materialism is a provisional conclusion of science, not a premise of it. “The force responsible for observation x is material” is a tentative conclusion we’ve developed from all our past observations, which have had that exact result. Materialism is just “the sun will rise tomorrow, as it has every day so far” applied on a grander scale.
And science could easily dispense with materialism in the future…if observational evidence ran against it. Give us a bunch of Christian faith healers using the power of prayer to reproducibly and reliably enact healing miracles such as making limbs regrow, and science will absolutely consider this evidence, and absolutely consider that the correlation between “christian prayer” and “leg regrowth” is worth developing and investigating hypotheses for. The reason we don’t dispense with materialism now is because no such credible evidence of non-material causes or factors exist.
I liken it to two race horses (call them “material explanation” ME and “immaterial explanation” IE). They’ve run millions of races against each other, over every type of race condition you can imagine. And one horse (ME) has won all the races. IE has lost all the races. So now when bettors (i.e. scientists investigating a phenomena) are choosing which horse to bet on in the next race, they inevitably choose ME. They have no prior axiomatic commitment to ME; if IE starts winning, they’ll start betting on it. But for the moment, IE hasn’t won, ME has, so all the smart money is on ME in the next race.
I forgot to add that, but of course I’ve echoed that point many times, especially in Faith versus Fact. The scientific method, which doesn’t include gods, was developed by trial and error over the centuries, and naturalism was no assumed (it’s not a philosophy), but discovered empirically as the only way to produce reliable knowledge.
I think the insistence that science starts out with its conclusion fits into the narrative which tells us we all believe in God. There is no neutral betting ground where you try to pick the winning horse in blameless ignorance. You already know it’s God.
You just decide which horse you WANT to win.
I like the race horses.
The snag with saying that “science will absolutely consider this evidence..is worth developing and investigating hypotheses for” is that the result will be turning what appears to be an “immaterial explanation” into a new “material explanation.”
Material explanation is not a closed book; it can be added to if new things are discovered. Once we work out how the prayers produce leg regrowth, it is no longer immaterial, we have expanded the range of material explanation.
What is it about pediatric neurosurgeons that makes them so prone to embarrass the medical profession?