Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s National Chocolate Pudding Day, a comestible once endorsed by Bill Cosby, It’s also International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, World Refrigeration Day, and, in Hamelin, Germany, Ratcatcher’s Day.

A lot of stuff happened on June 26, including three advances in gay rights:

1483 – Richard III becomes King of England.

1541 – Francisco Pizarro is assassinated in Lima by the son of his former companion and later antagonist, Diego de Almagro the younger. Almagro is later caught and executed.

1917 – World War I: The American Expeditionary Forces begin to arrive in France. They will first enter combat four months later.

1948 – William Shockley files the original patent for the grown-junction transistor, the first bipolar junction transistor.

1953 – Lavrentiy Beria, head of MVD, is arrested by Nikita Khrushchev and other members of the Politburo.

1959 – Swedish boxer Ingemar Johansson becomes world champion of heavy weight boxing, by defeating American Floyd Patterson on technical knockout after two minutes and three seconds in the third round at Yankee Stadium.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley’s chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

1977 – Elvis Presley held his final concert in Indianapolis, Indiana at Market Square Arena

2000 – The Human Genome Project announces the completion of a “rough draft” sequence.

2000 – Pope John Paul II reveals the third secret of Fátima.

2003 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Lawrence v. Texas that gender-based sodomy laws are unconstitutional.

2013 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act is unconstitutional and in violation of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

2015 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Notables born on this day include:

1819 – Abner Doubleday, American general (d. 1893)

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, American novelist, essayist, short story writer Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1898 – Chesty Puller, US general (d. 1971)

I used to play poker with a Marine general who was friends with Chesty Puller, regarded as “the Marine’s Marine.” But I never learned how Puller got his nickname (his real name was Lewis Burwell Puller). Apparently Puller didn’t, either. As one site notes,

Some say Puller got his famous nickname because of his big, thrust-out chest; the myth was that the original had been shot away and the new chest was a steel plate. Others state that “chesty” was an old Marine expression meaning cocky. The following letter shows that Puller himself was not sure of how he came by it. . .

Here’s Chesty, looking exactly as a Marine general should look:

More born on this day:

1903 – Big Bill Broonzy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1958)

1904 – Peter Lorre, Slovak-American actor and singer (d. 1964)

1974 – Derek Jeter, American baseball player

1976 – Dave Rubin, American political commentator

Derek Jeter was a great hitter, with a lifetime average of .310, and he’s a sure Hall-of-Famer, but it was his defensive performance at shortstop that always thrilled me. I love those impossible throws from deep in the infield. Here’s a few of his stellar moments:

Those who died on June 26 include:

1541 – Francisco Pizarro, Spanish explorer and politician, Governor of New Castile (b. c. 1471)

1793 – Gilbert White, English ornithologist and ecologist (b. 1720)

1957 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (b. 1909)

1993 – Roy Campanella, American baseball player and coach (b. 1921)

2003 – Strom Thurmond, American general, lawyer, and politician, 103rd Governor of South Carolina (b. 1902)

2012 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1941)

2014 – Howard Baker, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 12th White House Chief of Staff (b. 1925)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stopping to smell the flowers.

Hili: They are starting to wither but they still smell. A: Do you like this smell? Hili: No, I prefer the fragrance of mice.

Summer is passing and they still haven’t started putting up the new home of Leon and his staff near Dobrzyn. In the meantime, the Dark Tabby is amusing himself in the already-completed garden of his incipient house.

Leon: Attention! Aliens are attacking!

