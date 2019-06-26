The first Democratic debate: your take

I missed all but the last ten minutes of the first Democratic Presidential debate, as I was out and about. All I saw was a bunch of self-promotion, and some heated moments as the Dems attacked each other. Well, that’s to be expected. Weigh in below with your opinion, though it’s early days. Who did well and who didn’t?
CNN’s analysis is here, with their list of winners and losers. Of course making lists like this is largely for entertainment value, but for what it’s worth:
WINNERS
* Julián Castro: The former San Antonio mayor had been running below the radar — WAY below the radar — until Wednesday night. That is likely to change after his performance, in which he was able to carve out a remarkable amount of speaking time for a candidate polling somewhere between 0% and 1%. (An hour into the debate, Castro had spoken as much as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is in the midteens in national polling, according to a count kept by The Washington Post. Hugely helpful!) Castro’s battering of Beto O’Rourke on immigration was hard to watch (especially if you were related to O’Rourke), but a clear win for Castro.
* Elizabeth Warren: Yes, she got more questions than anyone else. And, yes, she didn’t directly answer all of them. But Warren — especially in the early parts of the debate, when the most people were watching — was the straw that stirs the drink in the debate. (She did disappear somewhat in the second hour.) The debate began on home turf for her — talking about economic inequality. And Warren’s hand-raising when all of the candidates were asked whether they supported abolishing private insurance (only Bill de Blasio joined her) was a strong message to liberals watching that she was proud of who she was and what she believed. Warren came into the debate with the momentum in the race. Nothing she did on Wednesday night will stop that momentum.* Cory Booker: The senator from New Jersey won’t be the big star coming out of Wednesday’s debate — my guess is that Castro will be that person — but he found a way to inject himself into most of the conversations during the night — even those where he wasn’t directly asked. Booker had the most talking time of any of the 10 candidates; talking the most isn’t always a sign of victory, but when you are someone like Booker who is just trying to get his name out there, it’s a pretty good measure. One caveat: For all of that talking, is there a memorable line from Booker coming out of this debate? I don’t think so.
LOSERS
* Beto O’Rourke: Hard to watch. Badly out of his depth from a policy perspective. Too rehearsed in his answers. The idea of him starting his first answer of the debate by speaking Spanish might have seemed like a good idea in his debate prep room but it played as pandering and overly planned in the moment. If one of O’Rourke’s goals coming into this debate was to show he was more than a good-looking but sort of empty vessel, it, um, didn’t work.* NBC’s sound people: It’s never a good thing when there are hot mics when there shouldn’t be. It’s even worse when the tech people can’t fix that problem quickly and you have to go to an unplanned break. And it’s disastrously bad when the President of the United States takes to Twitter to say this: “.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”
Your take?
Pretty much agree with the above, but I was fairly impressed with Klobuchar and Gabbard, as well.
I felt bad for Beto who has said he was “born to be President”. I think his ship just sank.
Tomorrow is the Big Kids’ turn. Can’t wait. There are TWENTY FIVE Dem debates in total. This is going to be exhausting.
When/how are the other Dem debates going to be held? Exhausting, but at least we won’t be listening to the whiney orange one.
Felt bad for Delaney. He was the most logical and reasonable one on the stage but didn’t get enough time. Don’t think it would do him too much good anyway, because it’s hard to win votes based on logic and reason. Playing off of people’s emotions and using the right buzz words is the best way to get support, and it’s hard to see that changing. Some candidates like Booker and Castro did a good job of executing this in brief spurts without being too obvious about it. O’Rourke was too obvious in his appeal to Latin voters with the Spanish speaking tactic and Gabbard was underwhelming. Others had brief moments but nobody was bold enough to garner any overwhelming praise.
I just can’t do it 17 months out. A “debate” with 10 people and 1 minute to speak per topic? As Jerry said, it is largely entertainment value, you aren’t going to get much substance at this point in the game. Everyone is better informed reading the candidates stated positions on topics. If they don’t have a clear position, well, that just may be the most telling criteria to eliminate them from an overcrowded field.
The Republican presidential nomination contest of 2016 demonstrated that the method of nomination by circular firing squad may not lead to the happiest outcome. Let me express a forlorn hope for some vision and seriousness on the part of the clown-car troup of aspirants for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Bernie Sanders’ major credential for the Democratic nomination is that he is not a member of the Democratic Party, Beto O’Rourke’s is that he lost one senatorial campaign to Ted Cruz, the aptly named Tulsie Gabber’s is that she doesn’t let anyone else finish a sentence, and several others have the credential that nobody has ever heard of them. It would demonstrate vision and seriousness if most of this lot withdrew their candidacies altogether, in favor of either Elisabeth Warren or Joe Biden. Or both of them. Since Mr. Biden has 8 years of experience as Vice-President, and did well in that office, a ticket of Warren for President/Biden for Vice would make a lot of sense. [I agree with one poster that Representative Delaney was impressive, but his is, after all, a lost cause in any case.]
I must disagree. You caught the closing statements, which of course are self promotion – what else should they be?- but there were substantive questions and answers about medical insurance, immigration, foreign policy and gun violence among other topics. I was not impressed with Delaney, nor with O’Rourke, who seemed out of his league. The biggest surprises to me were de Blasio, who had some powerful moments (although he has no chance at all) and Julian Castro. Booker was OK, Warren gave the solid and informed performance that we expected, Klobuchar had highs and lows. Gabbard is not ready for this. Inslee is a one-issue candidate (although I agree that it’s the most important issue) and I don’t know why Ryan was there.