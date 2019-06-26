Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Asda: a supermarket chain behaves badly and hypocritically

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “billy,” is named after comedian Billy Connolly. The link is in the cartoon’s description: it’s a 30-second clip of Connolly declaring that “religion is OVER.” The author’s description:
It’s another real-life joke! This is the story. This is part of the Billy Connolly routine. And this is a recent screenshot from Asda’s online store:
Before we get to the cartoon, it will behoove you to look at the Mirror story, in which an Asda employee (Asda is a supermarket chain) was fired simply for posting the short clip. Why? It impugns all religions but the reason they gave was, yes, “Islamophobia.” From that story:
An Asda employee says he was sacked by the supermarket giant after sharing a Billy Connolly sketch about religion on his Facebook page.
Till worker Brian Leach was dismissed after a colleague in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, complained that the comments in the Scottish comedian’s skit, which was years old, were anti-Islamic.
The 54-year-old disabled granddad, who has been accused of Islamophobia, said he was hauled into a meeting and later “dismissed without notice” for violating Asda’s social media policy.
. . .The video referred to in the post is Mr Connolly’s Religion is Over taken from his live stage act a number of years ago.
In the sketch, the comedian rails against religious followers of Christianity and Islam.
It includes the lines: “Religion is over, lads, it’s f****** over. Take your Reformation, your Vatican, your f****** Mecca, and f*** off.
“Suicide f****** bombing – now there’s a bright idea. Every time there’s a bang the world is a w***** short. F****** idiots.”
An Asda spokesman said this:
“We would never comment on individual circumstances.
“However we do not tolerate any form of discrimination from colleagues or customers and take such behaviour extremely seriously.”
Discrimination? It was criticism of religion in general, with three faiths included! Yes, Leach’s clip criticized religion, which would constitute free speech in the U.S. Of course employers can fire anyone they want, but this is palpably unfair, and an odious osculation of Islam in particular. Really, they dismissed an ageing and disabled grandfather without recourse, even after he apologized? What kind of outfit is Asda, anyway?
Leach’s apology and admission that his Facebook post was offensive didn’t matter. He was sacked, and, as a disabled senior with few prospects of getting a job, was devastated.
Note that a.) it was criticism of Islam, and not Catholicism or Protestantism, that constituted the basis for the complaint. I suspect the complaining colleague was a Muslim.
b.) Leach’s post doesn’t seem to have constituted particular “Islamophobia”: he posted a clip critical of religion in general.
c.) Such is the coddling of Islam in Britain right now that people have to tread very carefully, but only about one religion. It’s perfectly fine to take the mickey out of the Anglicans. This climate, of course, is the result of a campaign by Muslims to make their religion immune from criticism. (This post will undoubtedly be banned in Pakistan for blasphemy because it includes an image of Muhammad.)
Finally, Asda SELLS the VERY CLIP THAT CONSTITUTED A FIRING OFFENSE! That is sheer hypocrisy.
If I knew where to write ASDA, I would. What an employee posts on his own social media, in particular a general criticism of religion, is not a good cause for firing and ruining someone’s life.
Anyway, here’s the cartoon:
That use of the word discrimination is what’s most disturbing. Why would it even come to mind unless you knew that blasphemy wouldn’t sit well with modern ears?
I imagine the most effective place to express one’s opinion about this kind of thing would be on Asda’s Twitter feed or their Facebook page.
I tweeted to them here:
The ASDA (UK) Complaints Department webpage helpfully lists their CEO’s email address: sean.clarke@asda.co.uk I’ll be dropping Mr Clarke an email very soon.
> If I knew where to write ASDA, I would.
From https://www.asda.com/help/company-details?cmpid=ahc-_-ahc-_-asdacom-_-privacy-contact-us-_-footer-_-about-companies
Asda Stores Limited
Asda House
South Bank
Great Wilson Street
Leeds
LS11 5AD
Registered in England & Wales, company No. 00464777
ICO registration no: Z7545987
FCA No. 407914
VAT No. GB 362 0127 92
ASDA (originally ‘Associated Dairies’) is now part of the Walmart group, so you might ba able to make contact through Walmart.
If they are under Walmart, good luck with that. The religious slant there goes back many years. Employees use to hold prayer meeting at Walmart. Bentonville, Arkansas.
It’s notable that everyone will insist that terrorism and suicide bombing are (chorus) Nothing To Do With Islam, and yet making a joke about suicide bombing is of course “anti-Islamic”.
Not in Europe they can’t. In the UK employers can only summarily sack someone for “gross misconduct”. It would be interesting if this one went to a tribunal.
Doesn’t England still have the £1500-odd charge for registering a case with the Industrial Tribunal? It’s never been an issue for me – it’s covered by the union – so I’m not entirely sure if that’s still the case in Scotland. I think it may have been a devolved matter and got corrected a few years ago.
Hmmm … looks for phone book – there’s a BFAWU rep I know somewhere down in that area of Englandshire.
There’s a comment on the Jesus and Mo web page which gives the email address of ASDA’s CEO.
roger.burnley@asda.co.uk
Billy Connolly, for many years the greatest British comedian of modern times. Youtube. Mind the accent.
Classic Glaswegian. Just don’t make the mistake of thinking that it has more than a passing acquaintance with English.
I’ve got an Asda brand credit card, plus my wife worked for them for several years. As somebody else pointed out they are owned by Walmart, something that was low key until recently but now features in their supermarket signs.
I intend writing to them.
Maybe we should co-opt the term ‘Islamophobia’ and make it refer to the assumption that Muslims are the only people who are too immature to deal with criticism.
It’s pure bigotry.