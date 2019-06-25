Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the first Tuesday of Summer: Tuesday, June 25, 2019. It’s National Strawberry Parfait Day, though I’d much prefer a strawberry pie à la Anna Miller’s, and also World Vitiligo Day, calling awareness to that disease (I wasn’t aware that the cause of this disease was unknown, though there’s speculation it’s an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its own skin-pigmentation cells. Fortunately, the effects of the disease seem limited to affecting skin color and not other aspects of health.)

News flash: I’m informed by my fellow duck farmers that yet another brood of newly hatched ducklings, a total of nine, entered Botany Pond this morning. There are now three hens and 27 ducklings in the water. While we have the noms to take care of them all, this is an unexpected (and unwanted) appearance of new ducklings. Of course we will strive to bring them all to fledging, but surely some tsouris is in store! Will everybody get along? Stay tuned.

The U.S. beat Spain 2-1 in yesterday’s Women’s World Cup soccer match, and so it’s on to a game with France for the quarter finals on Friday. Here are the highlights of the U.S./Spain game. You may have to click through to watch this video on YouTube.

Finally, it’s the tenth anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death (see below).

Here’s what happened on June 25s:

1848 – A photograph of the June Days uprising becomes the first known instance of photojournalism.

Here’s that photo, showing barricades erected by French workers rebelling against a government plan to eliminate some low-paying jobs.

1906 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania millionaire Harry Thaw shoots and kills prominent architect Stanford White.

1910 – The United States Congress passes the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate transport of females for “immoral purposes”; the ambiguous language would be used to selectively prosecute people for years to come.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

Matthew and I are both huge fans of Krazy Kat, and here is the last strip. Officer Pupp saves Krazy while Ignatz the Mouse looks on, but then Krazy finds a way to navigate the water.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank ) is published.

(better known as ) is published. 1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1984 – American singer Prince releases his most successful studio album, Purple Rain.

Notables born on this day include:

1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (d. 1926)

1864 – Walther Nernst, German chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941) [1]

1900 – Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, English admiral and politician, 44th Governor-General of India (d. 1979)

1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 1950)

1936 – Bert Hölldobler, German biologist and entomologist

1945 – Carly Simon, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author (d. 2018)

1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer

1963 – Yann Martel, Spanish-Canadian author

Those who died on June 25 include:

1533 – Mary Tudor, queen of France (b. 1496)

1876 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (b. 1839)

1916 – Thomas Eakins, American painter, photographer, and sculptor (b. 1844)

Eakins (1844-1916) is, I think, one of the greatest unappreciated American painters. Here’s one of his paintings, “Kathrin”, featuring a woman playing with a kitten:

1984 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (b. 1926)

1997 – Jacques Cousteau, French oceanographer and explorer (b. 1910)

2003 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (b. 1915)

2009 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (b. 1958)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili asks the impossible.

A: What can I do for you? Hili: Teach me how to fly.

In Polish:

Ja: Co mogę dla ciebie zrobić?

Hili: Naucz mnie fruwać.

A tweet from reader Peter, who wrote, “If you ever need a cat abducted by a flying saucer than this is for you :)”

A tweet found by Nilou, showing the various levels of biological classification using emojis:

Two tweets from the Lost Trove of Grania’s Tweets. The first shows a great view of the Chicago skyline. That’s one of our water-pumping stations in the foreground:

A superb pun (I may have posted this before):

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I agree with her characterization of this man, “What a wonderful guy!”

This guy just keeps rescuing cats who got lost in the wildfire months ago 🙌 pic.twitter.com/drp1NSS5Kj — The Dodo (@dodo) June 9, 2019

And, “what a good mum!”:

Mom saves scared kitten❤️🐱 pic.twitter.com/qKDU4VlXuJ — Nature is Amazing☘️ (@abeautynature) June 8, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I’ll try a geeky caption on this one, which will probably be wrong: “Where Tardises come to die.” Yes, I recall that the Tardis wasn’t red. But someone could make a pile of money by refurbishing these icons and selling them!

A graveyard of red telephone boxes located in the small village of Carlton Miniott in the North of England

Two homeotic mutants (developmental mutations producing structures in unusual places). The Ubx fly has four wings; the Ubx butterfly is gorgeous:

Homeotic transformations! Left: a beautiful little Ultrabithorax mutant Drosophila brought by @DrMattBenton to @MBLScience (haltere to forewing transformation) Right: Ubx mosaic mutant butterfly I induced with CRISPR (partial transformation of hindwing to forewing pattern) pic.twitter.com/5PTug35qMa — Aaron Pomerantz (@AaronPomerantz) June 23, 2019

A bad pun about a chicken in a weird place:

You ain’t no swing chicken!

Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/BfghKrNJNF — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 23, 2019

At first I thought these estimates came from data using genetic variation, but I see it comes from demographic data:

How was Australia first settled? In our new study, we estimate that a minimum of 1,300 people arriving in <900 years was necessary. The picture of only few tiny prehistoric tribes arriving randomly is changing. @cabahCoE @NatureEcoEvo #HumanEvolution https://t.co/jAGTuCH5cT — Fiona Laviano (@FyoLaviano) June 21, 2019