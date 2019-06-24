Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the first Monday of Summer: June 24, 2019. It’s muggy and uncomfortable in Hawaii: although the Fahrenheit temperatures are in the middle 80s (about 30°C), the humidity hovers around 70% and the trade winds are weak, so it’s oppressive. But of course that won’t put me off sightseeing and eating. I see that in Chicago it’s overcast and temperatures will be moderate for the next week.
It’s National Praline Day, honoring a sweet that is almost too sweet for me, and, in Scotland it’s Bannockburn Day, celebrating the victory of Robert the Bruce over the English army of King Edward II on this day in 1314. Here’s an image of the battle (see caption for information):
Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is a gif celebrating the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Soccer. And if you keep clicking on it, you get to yesterday’s outcome and today’s schedule. In about an hour, Spain will play the U.S. in Reims, with heavy odds on a U.S. win.
Stuff that happened on June 24:
- 1314 – First War of Scottish Independence: The Battle of Bannockburn concludes with a decisive victory by Scottish forces led by Robert the Bruce.
- 1374 – A sudden outbreak of St. John’s Dance causes people in the streets of Aachen, Germany, to experience hallucinations and begin to jump and twitch uncontrollably until they collapse from exhaustion.
Historians still don’t know what caused these outbursts of dancing in medieval times. You can read about the Aachen episode here.
- 1497 – John Cabot lands in North America at Newfoundland leading the first European exploration of the region since the Vikings.
- 1880 – First performance of O Canada, the song that would become the national anthem of Canada, at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français.
- 1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.
- 1947 – Kenneth Arnold makes the first widely reported UFO sighting near Mount Rainier, Washington.
- 1948 – Cold War: Start of the Berlin Blockade: The Soviet Union makes overland travel between West Germany and West Berlin impossible.
- 1949 – The first television western, Hopalong Cassidy, is aired on NBC starring William Boyd.
- 1982 – “The Jakarta Incident”: British Airways Flight 9 flies into a cloud of volcanic ash thrown up by the eruption of Mount Galunggung, resulting in the failure of all four engines.
Do read about the link. The passengers thought that they were going to die for sure as the plane glided slowly down toward the sea, but the engines restarted at lower altitudes and the plane landed safely using its instruments (the windscreen had been sandblasted into opaqueness by the ash).
- 1995 – “Rugby World Cup final“: South Africa defeats New Zealand, Nelson Mandela presents Francois Pienaar with the Webb-Ellis trophy in an iconic post-apartheid moment.
That moment, and the game itself, was portrayed in the 2009 movie Invictus, but here’s a video of the real ending, with Mandela giving Pienaar the trophy at 1:50.
- 2012 – Lonesome George, the last known individual of Chelonoidis nigra abingdonii, a subspecies of the Galápagos tortoise, dies.
Note that elsewhere in Wikipedia (as in the “Lonesome George” entry), the tortoises from different islands are identified as different species, not different subspecies of C. nigra. As far as I can see, the classification is rather arbitrary since the populations are allopatric (living in different places) and thus never get the chance to interbreed. (The inability of populations to interbreed and produce fertile offspring where they co-occur is the hallmark for being members of different species.) But Wikipedia should be consistent here.
- 2013 – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is found guilty of abusing his power and having sex with an underage prostitute, and is sentenced to seven years in prison.
But the next year his appeal proved successful and, despite being plagued by many other scandals, Berlusconi is out of the pokey.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1813 – Henry Ward Beecher, American minister and reformer (d. 1887)
- 1842 – Ambrose Bierce, American short story writer, essayist, and journalist (d. 1914)
- 1895 – Jack Dempsey, American boxer and soldier (d. 1983)
- 1915 – Fred Hoyle, English astronomer and author (d. 2001)
- 1937 – Anita Desai, Indian-American author and academic
- 1942 – Mick Fleetwood, English-American drummer
- 1944 – Jeff Beck, English guitarist and songwriter
- 1980 – Minka Kelly, American actress
Those who died on June 24 include:
- 1519 – Lucrezia Borgia, Italian wife of Alfonso I d’Este, Duke of Ferrara (b. 1480)
- 1908 – Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (b. 1837)
- 1987 – Jackie Gleason, American actor, comedian, and producer (b. 1916)
- 2005 – Paul Winchell, American actor, voice artist, and ventriloquist (b. 1922)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili seems to suffer from fear of murmuration:
From Facebook:From reader Bruce:
Here’s the last tweet Grania made on her site that was not a retweet. I remember her telling me how strange but wonderful it was that a bunch of Swedes, drunk in the street, danced to Abba in unison. She died two days later.
Here are two tweets from the Lost Lode of Grania tweets that I found, which I’m rationing out. First, an angry bird:
Close up of an ant face:
A tweet from Nilou. This is George, the recently-hatched raven at the Tower of London. They do grow up fast!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. This first one is really good:
I agree with Heather that “this is a really good idea”. A self-regulating speed bump!
Tweets from Matthew. I vote the selfie stick as “the worst tech item.” For some reason I get really angry when I see them being used. So solipsistic!
Here’s a tweet I can’t see, as when I try the link I get a notice that “this site does not exist.” Maybe I’m blocked? Anyway, Matthew sent me a screenshot, so he can see it:
A very profound quote, and one that theologists must squirm about:
Is it because German rodents are fat?
