Monday: Duck report

It was sunny on Friday morning and all seems well at the pond. I visited in the early afternoon and there were so many people crowded around the pond that the ducks were showing off. Anna was taking small flights and encouraging the babies to do zoomies. The duck watchers were thrilled. Unfortunately, they stopped right after I got there and I didn’t get video. When I came back later in the afternoon, everyone was accounted for and hungry. After eating it was time a nap. I’ve attached a video of Anna’s babies gobbling up mealworms in a frenzy.

There are also photos of Katie’s brood lying on the ledge on the side of the pond near the stone bench. One duck was so tired that it decided to rest in the lily pads nearby.

All my (older) ducks are in a row—except for one, visible on the right in the pond. Katy is on the bank to the extreme right, where she can see her whole brood:

I have never seen a duckling this large sleeping on a lily pad.

And finally there are photos of Anna and her brood who picked a nice spot on the beach for a nap. You can see Anna eyeing me as I take closeups.

JAC: I suspect Katie always sleeps with the eye closest to the brood open. (As I’ve mentioned before, ducks sleep with one eye open, resting half their brain at a time.)