Free will at last?

Well, not the kind you’re thinking about. Here’s a picture taken by reader Rory with the attached note,

The advertisement in the attached photo was spotted hanging on the wall of a lawyer’s office in Dublin, Ireland. I immediately thought of you – I’m sure you’ll appreciate an opportunity to obtain free will for a bargain price!

The question is whether you have to mortgage your soul to get it.

11 Comments

  1. GBJames
    !

  2. stevie395
    Our financial planning practice offers the drafting of wills free of charge as part of the financial planning process. So yeah, the evidence supports the notion of free will. Tee, hee!

  3. Janet
    That made my day, thank you Rory and PCC.

  4. yazikus
    And to think I was dumb enough to pay for mine!

  5. Diana MacPherson
    One might ask if you get free will with your mortgage purchase, shouldn’t you already have free will in order to legally make the mortgage purchase?

  6. Randall Schenck
    I have obtained many mortgages in my time but never went to a lawyer for it. Maybe things are quite different in Ireland.

  7. Roberto Aguirre Maturana
    Couldn’t help to notice that “LICITORS” is an anagram of…

  8. Steve Gerrard
    I will pick up two, just in case I lose one. Having a spare free will seems like a good idea to me.

  9. Hugo
    An association just popped up in my head so I’d like to pose the following question to our host and most (I think) readers: how is ‘free’ different associated with ‘speech’ as opposed to ‘will’? I don’t see how we can ‘free speech’ but not ‘free will’, the connotation of ‘free’ is exactly the same in both.

  10. darwinwins
    Before I purchase your mortgage, can you tell me whether the free will you are offering is libertarian, the phony-baloney compatibilist type?

  11. Mark Sturtevant
    You only think you decided to get a mortgage. When in fact the laws of physics got a mortgage for you.

