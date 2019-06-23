The BBC osculates religion and touts accommodationism—with a little help from Templeton

Reader Mark Jones called my attention (as did other readers) to this three-part BBC show with an accommodationist theme (click on screenshot), whose first part aired yesterday morning in the UK. Mark did some digging on the show and its host, Nick Spencer, and found substantial Templeton influence and dosh behind it. His summary is below as a standalone post, and, following that, his take on the first show.
You can now listen to the 27-minute show in the U.S. by clicking on the picture below:
The Not-so-secret History of Science and Religion
by Mark Jones
I notice that the faitheist BBC are now to broadcast a three-part program pushing the agenda of the Templeton Foundation.
In The Secret History of Science and Religion “Nick Spencer explores the history of the relationship between science and religion and questions the received wisdom that they have always been in conflict with one another.” That language sounds familiar from the writing of other religious apologists on the conflict between science and religion.
Nick Spencer is a Senior Fellow at the Christian thinktank Theos, and is responsible for the 2009 Templeton funded project “Rescuing Darwin” (to the tune of $600,000!!, according to page 214 of this book).
The aim of the “Rescuing Darwin” study:
“Both Darwin’s position and his spirit of engagement need to be rescued from the crossfire of a battle between the militant godly and militant godless who, though poles apart on so many issues, seem to agree that evolution threatens belief in God.”
(Just to reinforce the point about Templeton funding of ‘science and religion’, there’s a 2017 grant of $2.4m for the Faraday Institute—which Spencer works with—to ‘to finance a 20-year lease on a set of bespoke new-build offices which will provide a secure home for The Faraday Institute to develop over the next two decades’.)
Spencer has written a report on the conflict, drawing on the data from that project and other sources, which analyses the conflict via people’s attitudes to it, rather than using analysis of the inherent contradictions between the two fields. Even here it’s clear that the data indicate a conflict:
“…it is certainly not the case that the data show no conflict between religion and science in public perception, or no religious antagonism toward science. In particular, evolution is an issue for certain religious believers, disproportionally independent (evangelical) Christians, Pentecostals and Muslims. Longitudinal data simply do not exist here, but it would be reasonable to guess that levels of anti-evolutionary feeling have increased over recent decades, perhaps in line with the fragmentation of the Christian landscape and/ or with the prevalence of creationism and Intelligent Design in the US – even if the level of anti-evolution sentiment reached is usually less than headlines allege, and nothing that would merit the idea of a “war” on science.”
Note the attempt to diminish the conflict at the end. His conclusion:
“In short, while we should not underplay the extent to which there is a perceived conflict in some quarters, between science and religion, nor should we overplay it, exaggerating it into a full-scale war between vast and irreconcilably opposed armies. Rather, we should seek to understand it in its complexity and respond, not with disparagement or contempt, but with intelligent and reasoned dialogue.”
He is now “embarking on a major study, again in partnership with the Faraday Institute, funded by the Templeton Religion Trust, to explore this landscape in unprecedented detail”. I can’t find details of this, but knowing Templeton, the grant will be a generous one.
And now the BBC are going to give Spencer a megaphone to push his soft-soaping of the conflict. Great!
I’ve listened to the first episode now [JAC: you can listen as well; see above], and it was the familiar rejection of the conflict thesis with which we are familiar.
Spencer cited a number of celebrated instances of science ‘apparently’ conflicting with religion, but sought to persuade us that these were not quite as conflicting as we might think. Unfortunately, his analysis amounted to “It was more complicated than simply science vs religion, ergo, no conflict”. Well, it’s true that it was more complicated than simply science vs religion, but that does not show there was not still a conflict between science and religion. In one instance, someone said the Galileo affair was about science against science and religion against religion. This is no doubt true, but doesn’t gainsay the obvious maleficent effect of religion on science at the same time. The Catholic Church even apologised for it, with Pope John Paul II writing:
“The error of the theologians of the time, when they maintained the centrality of the Earth, was to think that our understanding of the physical world’s structure was, in some way, imposed by the literal sense of the Sacred Scripture.”
That is practically the conflict in a nutshell.
It was disappointing for a program on the BBC not to seek out contrarian views to challenge Spencer’s argument. He spoke to other faitheists like Peter Harrison and Tom McLeish to support his views. Fair enough, but it would have been instructive to see how he responded to challenges to his narrative. Maybe he will do that in later programs.
The BBC is not required to have balance within a (non current affairs) program, but needs to show it across its output, so this isn’t a breach of any guidelines—as I understand them. However, I would be surprised if the BBC ever made a series pushing the conflict thesis. I’m not aware of one in the past.
“However, I would be surprised if the BBC ever made a series pushing the conflict thesis. I’m not aware of one in the past.”
Indeed. All of Richard Dawkins’s TV series have been for Channel 4. Can’t recall anything similar on radio either.
Channel Four is also partly government funded.
I see that Channel 4 is listed as a BBC channel.
I also find that John Humphrys, a presenter on Channel 4 believes in dowsing https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/23/dowsing-works-says-humphrys-using-welsh-farm/, this in the wake of criticisms of British water companies using dowsing to find leaks.
BBC4 (a TV channel) and Radio 4 are BBC channels, but “Channel 4” is not.
Thanks. I live in the States, listen to BBC radio and watch things online, but I’m not in the know about such things (obviously) and find all the 4s confusing.
The “balance” requirement actually only applies to news, politics and current affairs.
They don’t even pretend to aim for balance in their treatment of religion; they are openly pro-religion (Read this for example and evaluate whether they are neutral about religion).
Thanks Coel
You may be right (you certainly are about their treatment of religion!). To be honest, I think my statement was just my understanding from years of listening to BBC defences of impartial (and partial) programs. Looking more closely, the actual requirement appears vaguer.
The BBC page on impartiality (https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidelines/impartiality) says:
The BBC Charter (http://downloads.bbc.co.uk/bbctrust/assets/files/pdf/about/how_we_govern/2016/charter.pdf) says:
…and:
I think the Brits generally are soft on religion because the C of E is so inoffensive. They’ve become accustomed to accommodating the church to preserve the warm feelings that have developed over generations. Not sure though.
The British Establishment is soft on religion because the C of E is part of the Establishment. In the same way, the USian Judicial government branch are soft on the crimes of certain members of the Executive branch because they are both parts of the USian “Establishment”.
There is a word for when the “Establishment” of a country breaks down : “revolution”.
The irony of the clash between Galileo and Pope Urban VIII was that Urban (born Maffeo Barberini) was about as progressive and open-minded as a pope could be in those days, a great patron of both the arts and the sciences. He was a long-time friend and patron of Galileo’s (he’d even written a poem praising Galileo to the skies) and he encouraged Galileo to pursue his theories about a heliocentric universe, though he was concerned about effect the theory might have on the faithful since it did, in fact, contradict the Bible.
Despite these concerns, however, Urban gave Galileo permission to write and publish his “Dialogues” but insisted that the theory be presented as just that—an hypothesis—since to present it as fact would be to “necessitate God”—that is, to deny that God could have made the universe other than it appears to man’s puny powers of observation and deduction. Even though this is pretty much a religious version of what in secular terms we call “scientific skepticism,” it pissed Galileo, for whom humility was never a strong suit.
Galileo proceeded to write the “Dialogues” and put Urban’s caveat, pretty much word for word, in the mouth of the character Simplicio, who, as the name suggests, was an idiot—similar to one of those straw men in Plato’s Dialogues whose main function is to make Socrates look brilliant. Predictably, it was now Urban’s turn to be pissed, and pissing off a pope was not something you wanted to do in the 17th century.
Urban summoned Galileo to Rome to defend his book before the Inquisition, insisting that he make the trip even though there was a plague raging in Italy at the time, and the rest, as they say, is history. Or, more accurately, myth, since we’ve reinterpreted the story to make Galileo the champion of scientific truth versus religious superstition (this despite the fact that his “proof” of heliocentrism based on the phases of Venus was, in fact, wrong).
The main point here is that Pope Urban VIII’s original warning to Galileo had nothing to do with whether the earth moved or whether the sun was the center of the universe. It was about public health—spiritual, of course—and about the hypothetical nature of scientific knowledge. At least that’s what it was about before it deteriorated into a mere clash of wills between two pigheaded personalities.
Really? You’re going with the “Galileo brought it on himself because he wasn’t nice and accomodating enough” rhetoric?
You also seem to be suggesting that the phases of Venus weren’t good evidence that it orbited the sun?
“You also seem to be suggesting that the phases of Venus weren’t good evidence that it orbited the sun?”
I’m suggesting that they were not conclusive evidence. If Venus were to orbit the Earth in a geocentric system between the Earth and the sun, as proposed by Ptolomy, then it would also display phases. Also, both the ancient Heracleidian (Egyptian) and Tycho’s helio-geocentric systems would display the same, newly discovered, phases of Venus. However, even though the phases of Venus were not decisive “proof” in resolving the conflict between geocentricity and heliocentricity, they did provide an important step towards the eventual acceptance of a heliocentric model—namely, Kepler’s.
“You’re going with the ‘Galileo brought it on himself because he wasn’t nice and accomodating enough’ rhetoric?”
Not nice and accommodating enough doesn’t cut it. In his arrogance, Galileo went out of his way to insult a friend and benefactor. Rickflick may be right that Galileo thought he was heroically defending science against Church interference, but trying to make Urban look like a fool was uncalled for–not to mention unwise.
How is it that Galileos’ observations of the phases of Venus (along with changes in its apparent size) somehow not a strong demonstration that Venus orbits the sun?
Galileo failed to consider that God might have detailed some subAngel to hold up differently sized and shaped Venus cards, perhaps as a celestial road-flagger. Hubris, I’m sure.
The personality issue and Urban’s philosophical position add fascinating layers of complexity to the story. But, it occurs to me that you can boil this down to the fact that Galileo was being asked to deny his scientific judgement to appease the church and he was unwilling to do so without a fight. That makes him a hero in spite of any nuance to the story.
Do I hear the not so delicate sound of a whole group of religionistas being hoist upon a petard, ready to be thrown overboard and under the bus. To mix more metaphors than a nude geologist making rock cakes at a bake-off.
“We’re not going to take responsibility for those nutters” (independents, and the ultra-extreme ends of religion which don’t have a well-established hierarchy of command and control) “because they have eschewed the mainstream and so don’t get the protection of the establishment.” Carrot and stick, meet the ass’s rump or it’s teeth.
There is only one reason I can think of for so much time spent defending religion and how it conflicts with nothing. Money It sure does not conflict with money.
I’m pretty sure that if half the people in England were routinely dowsing, BBC would present programs on “both sides” of the subject. Especially if there were institutions involved.
“Fair and balanced” is now taken to mean “whatever people are doing,” without regard to how sensible it might be. Sadly a lot of the media has drifted in that direction lately.
It is bloody obvious that there are plenty of people on both sides of the argument who make it very clear that there is a conflict between science and religion. How to deal with them? Apparently one only has to call those folks “militant”, and then you don’t actually have to consider what they have to say.