Here’s the white tern chick!

Did you find the month-old white tern chick in the photo I posted earlier today? Here are a series of photos zeroing in on it:
-
« Home
-
-
-
Twitter Updates
- A visit with Titania McGrath (Andrew Doyle) whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/06/23/a-v… 2 hours ago
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Rowena Kitchen on Hawaii: Days 5 and 6 (with… Ken Kukec on Stephen Colbert on the Democra… Mark R. on Sunday: Hili dialogue Ken Kukec on Stephen Colbert on the Democra… whyevolutionistrue on The BBC osculates religion and…
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
The last image looks like it’s taken from a different picture than the first three, but I suppose one good tern deserves another.
A cutey, that’s for sure.