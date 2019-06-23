Here’s the white tern chick!

Did you find the month-old white tern chick in the photo I posted earlier today? Here are a series of photos zeroing in on it:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 23, 2019 at 12:30 pm and filed under birds, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________.

2 Comments

  1. Rik G
    Posted June 23, 2019 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    The last image looks like it’s taken from a different picture than the first three, but I suppose one good tern deserves another.

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted June 23, 2019 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    A cutey, that’s for sure.

    Reply

