Stephen Colbert on the Democratic candidates’ favorite comfort foods

Oy, it’s gonna be a long 17 months. Not only do we get to hear Trump brag about how savvy he is as he strives to get reelected, but we have to see two dozen Democrats tear each other apart. And if the campaign so far is any clue, that won’t be pretty, or even productive (viz., Joe Biden getting demonized for even mentioning that he tried to work with racist senators).
I predict that the Dems will pander to the public by trying to out-woke each other, which may be a losing strategy. On the lighter side, but still indicative of this tactic, here we see Stephen Colbert’s response to the candidates being asked by the New York Times about, among other things, their favorite comfort food on the campaign trail (you can see the NYT article here and the response to the food question here). But, as you see below, Colbert exaggerates things.
Colbert also spoofs answers to some of the other questions, but it’s useful to see the NYt videos for many of the other questions, which do involved substantive policy issues. Kudos to the paper for their useful comparison of views.
But are all the answers that I compiled from the NYT video:
- Veggies on the go
- Vegan cupcakes
- Pulled pork
- M&Ms
- No comfort food
- Beef jerkey
- A glass of whiskey
- Any kind of fast food
- Hamburger
- Baked potato
- Italian sausage sandwich
- Pulled pork
- Kind bars (?)
- “There’s too much comfort food” (Bernie Sanders)
- Iced tea
- Coffee
- French fries
- Grilled chicken sandwich from McDonald’s, without sauce
- Little bowls of M&Ms or mints
- Used to be M&Ms but abjured on weight-gain grounds
- Ice cream
- Chips and guacamole
- French fries
- Ice cream
Well, it’s not nearly as bad as Colbert makes out, but there’s still some yuppie-pandering here. Scratch my vote for Mr. Veggies on the Go, Ms. Vegan Cupcakes, Bernie (“tut tut”) Sanders, and Mr. Iced Tea.
For even depressing humor, Bill Maher says Oprah is the _only_ possible person who “ checks all the boxes” for a _sure_ win.
He’s basically saying that none of the current candidates is really a shoe in against DT. He wouldn’t encourage her to run, but laments that something with her range of qualities and popularity might be needed.
Kirsten Gillibrand’s stock went way up with me for her “glass of whiskey” answer.
Indeed, I feel we’ve had a ‘Diogenes’ moment with the good Senator, out of this massive field of players
I’ll second that. Is the whisky in the US spelled like Irish whiskey?
The best (lowest) price/quality ratio is Laphroaig quarter cask. Some years ago, with a friend, we tested all available single malts under 100$, over many weeks, just 3 per weekend, of course, we kept the WE’s winner for the next WE to compare with the 2 new candidates.
I would’ve guessed she’d go for her usual drink of male tears.
The interesting thing about these “later talk shows” to me is how different they are from their origins. You know, back when it was Jack Par and the great Johnny Carson. Colbert makes his show mostly politics and way too much Trump. But that is what the kiddies must like. I think comedy covers a lot of things besides politics and on a talk show environment it would be nice if the host actually knew how to interview people. Oh well, Carson is long gone.
After seeing everyone on MSNBC call Joe Biden racist for actually working with people in Congress, I said to my parents (who, like me, have never voted for anyone but Democrats at the national and state levels and are desperate to see Trump kicked out of the White House) that “it looks like the Dems are getting a head start on losing.”
It would be typical. The Democratic Party is excellent at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and it looks like they’ve already committed to trying to live up to that reputation in 2020.
Exasperating, isn’t it? Depressing even.
Nearly as exasperating as the choice between prospective prime ministers in the UK. Mr Johnson or Mr Hunt, a Brexiteer or a Brexiteer. Talk about defeat.
No doubt through slips of the tongue, Mr Hunt has accidentally been addressed as “Jeremy C**t” on radio or TV on a number of occasions.
Mr Johnson, by contrast, just is one.
I’m already prone to depression. The last two years haven’t helped. The next two are just going to be worse…
Must say that Kamala has a great laugh.
So does Cersei Lannister.