Stephen Colbert on the Democratic candidates’ favorite comfort foods

Oy, it’s gonna be a long 17 months. Not only do we get to hear Trump brag about how savvy he is as he strives to get reelected, but we have to see two dozen Democrats tear each other apart. And if the campaign so far is any clue, that won’t be pretty, or even productive (viz., Joe Biden getting demonized for even mentioning that he tried to work with racist senators).

I predict that the Dems will pander to the public by trying to out-woke each other, which may be a losing strategy. On the lighter side, but still indicative of this tactic, here we see Stephen Colbert’s response to the candidates being asked by the New York Times about, among other things, their favorite comfort food on the campaign trail (you can see the NYT article here and the response to the food question here). But, as you see below, Colbert exaggerates things.

Colbert also spoofs answers to some of the other questions, but it’s useful to see the NYt videos for many of the other questions, which do involved substantive policy issues. Kudos to the paper for their useful comparison of views.

But are all the answers that I compiled from the NYT video:

Veggies on the go Vegan cupcakes Pulled pork M&Ms No comfort food Beef jerkey A glass of whiskey Any kind of fast food Hamburger Baked potato Italian sausage sandwich Pulled pork Kind bars (?) “There’s too much comfort food” (Bernie Sanders) Iced tea Coffee French fries Grilled chicken sandwich from McDonald’s, without sauce Little bowls of M&Ms or mints Used to be M&Ms but abjured on weight-gain grounds Ice cream Chips and guacamole French fries Ice cream

Well, it’s not nearly as bad as Colbert makes out, but there’s still some yuppie-pandering here. Scratch my vote for Mr. Veggies on the Go, Ms. Vegan Cupcakes, Bernie (“tut tut”) Sanders, and Mr. Iced Tea.