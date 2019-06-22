Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, June 22: the second day of summer. Enjoy the first Saturday of the season. It’s National Chocolate Eclair Day, but I’m having strawberry pie. And for you allergy sufferers, stay inside, for it’s International Ragweed Day, and all ragweeds will be showing their stuff.

1633 – The Holy Office in Rome forces Galileo Galilei to recant his view that the Sun, not the Earth, is the center of the Universe in the form he presented it in, after heated controversy.

1870 – The United States Department of Justice is created by the U.S. Congress.

1911 – George V and Mary of Teck are crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1940 – World War II: France is forced to sign the Second Compiègne armistice with Germany, in the same railroad car in which the Germans signed the Armistice in 1918.

1941 – World War II: Nazi Germany invades the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa.

1942 – World War II: Erwin Rommel is promoted to Field Marshal after the capture of Tobruk.

And every secularist—indeed, every American—should know that, although the Pledge was adopted in 1942, the words “under God” were added only in 1954 in a bill signed by President Eisenhower. The words were added after a campaign by the Knights of Columbus (a Catholic organization) and a Presbyterian minister to help distinguish the U.S. from our “atheistic” Cold War enemies:

Every soccer expert I know agrees that this indeed was a handball, and those include the biggest soccer expert I know, ex footie broadcaster Seamus Malin (see his awesome opinions here). Wikipedia takes it for granted, too:

Shilton came out of his goal to punch the ball clear. Maradona, despite being 8 inches (20 cm) shorter than the 6-foot-1 (1.85 m) Shilton, reached it first with his outside left hand. The ball bounced into the goal. Referee Ali Bin Nasser of Tunisia said he did not see the infringement and allowed the goal. Maradona later said, “I was waiting for my teammates to embrace me, and no one came… I told them, ‘Come hug me, or the referee isn’t going to allow it.'”

1837 – Paul Morphy, American chess player (d. 1884)

1887 – Julian Huxley, English biologist and academic (d. 1975)

1903 – John Dillinger, American criminal (d. 1934)

1933 – Dianne Feinstein, American politician

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1949 – Meryl Streep, American actress and singer

1949 – Elizabeth Warren, American academic and politician

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1960 – Erin Brockovich, American lawyer and environmentalist

1956 – Walter de la Mare, English poet, short story writer and novelist (b. 1873)

1969 – Judy Garland, American actress and singer (b. 1922)

1987 – Fred Astaire, American actor and dancer (b. 1899)

1988 – Dennis Day, American singer and actor (b. 1916)

1993 – Pat Nixon, American educator, 44th First Lady of the United States (b. 1912)

2008 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (b. 1937)

I’m a huge fan of Fred Astaire, and once had a Fred Astaire Week in which I posted his greatest dance numbers. Most of them are included in the “top ten” summary video below:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej and Hili ponder the uncertainty of life:

Hili: There are certain moments when you don’t know what’s next. A: I know it all too well.

In Polish:

Hili: Są takie chwile, kiedy nie bardzo wiadomo co dalej.

Ja: Znam to aż za dobrze.

Digging down in my “tweets” inbox, I found a bunch of old tweets from Grania which I thought I’d lost. She may have posted them herself when I was gone, but I prefer to put them here in memoriam, and in her honor. We’ll feature them over the next week or so. She liked to send me tweets that featured cats and politics. Here’s one of each:

Classic Grania: she wrote this about this tweet, “So, too young to choose to have an abortion, but old enough to raise a child.”

I found this tweet myself. Warning: a macaque being swallowed by a Komodo dragon. For more information, go here, and for the full one-minute video go here.

A tweet from reader Barry. This cat, like many, has no fear of heights:

Heather says this about the following: “This is cute, and funny, and strange, and a whole lot more besides …” It is of course up against a glass door:

Tweets from Matthew. Two strikes in one!

I wish I had a cat that ate bananas, but maybe not animated ones:

I guess the ancients didn’t like mimes either:

"Here lies Leburna, a master mime artist, who lived more or less a hundred years. He died on stage many times but never quite like this." Gravestone of a centenarian Roman pantomime actor, found in Sisak, Croatia. Hungarian National Museum, Budapest #roman #death #age pic.twitter.com/KylUKg5Nf1 — Gareth Harney (@OptimoPrincipi) June 19, 2019

Before I saw the photo, I thought this was a misspelling of “Stonehenge,” but no, it’s a stone hinge. I wonder if it works.

My pal Neil Bailey has built a massive stone hinge, for no other reason than he is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/9kdR7BTQx0 — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) June 21, 2019