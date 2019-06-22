“Gender reveal parties”: a gross misnomer

All of a sudden, “gender reveal parties” are all the rage. I read about them everywhere, but at first didn’t know what they were: I thought that they were affairs in which adults who had changed gender, or realized their gender, revealed this to their friends and family. But noooo, here’s what they are, as characterized by Wikipedia:
A gender reveal party is a celebration where either the guests, the expecting parents, or both find out the sex of the baby. This has become possible with the increasing accuracy of various technologies of prenatal sex discernment. For example, less than half way through the normal pregnancy, an ultrasound technician can visually determine the sex. If the parents decide they want to have a gender reveal party they will notify the technician before hand so they won’t tell them during the appointment if they want to be surprised. There is also an early sex blood work exam that can be done as early as 7 weeks with 95 percent accuracy. Gender reveal parties will typically be held midterm so that the first trimester is surpassed and the chances of Miscarriage are low.
Nota bene: it is sex that is revealed.
Parents magazine even has a how-to guide on how to throw such parties (hints: no pink or blue themes before the reveal), and the Wall Street Journal, predictably, has decried the excesses of such parties.
But my point is not whether such parties are good or bad. It’s that they are completely misnamed. We all know—though three evolution societies apparently do not—that there’s a difference between sex and gender. Sex is a biological feature, based on sex-chromosome constitution (in humans, XX vs XY) and accompanied by characteristic traits such as genitalia, testes, and ovaries. It’s almost completely binary, with very few intermediate or undiagnosable cases (I’m talking to you, evolution societies).
In contrast, gender is, as they say, a “social construct”, and corresponds to a person’s sex “role” or self-identification. Thus, a biological male can be a self-identified female in gender, someone can identify with both genders, often using the pronoun “they”, or there can be people who assume genders that don’t involve either male, female, or a mixture. As I’ve repeatedly said, while biological sex is a binary, gender, while also fitting a bimodal distribution (most people identify as either male or female) is a bit less of a binary, since there are more self-identified intermediates. And there’s no reason not to respect people’s self-identification.
But let us have no nonsense about “gender reveal” parties. It is not the fetus’s gender that is revealed, but its sex. The parties are revelation of one prong of a binary: male or female. No hermaphrodites are revealed, nor any “genderqueers”, “neutrals”, “pangenders”, or any of the other 58 genders listed here.
Gender is a role or an identity that you adopt after you’re born, usually well after. It can’t be revealed before birth.
And so the parties should be called “sex reveal parties.” QED
Why do they use the “gender reveal” term? I have two theories, both of which which are mine:
1.) “Sex reveal parties” sound too much like parties in which people flash their genitalia.
2.) “Gender” is a more woke and trendy-sounding term than “sex”. Naming a party with “gender” shows that you’re cool. That, however, leads to the misnomer identified above.
If you’re gonna have one of these parties, for Ceiling Cat’s sake get it biologically correct!
I would have thought this sort of thing was falling out of fashion rather than becoming more common. People like parties, and I suspect this is one more way to celebrate/get presents (may be feeling cynical this AM). My SIL was considering having one of these and inviting people to fly in from not just he country, but around the world, ffs. I’ll wait till the baby is born to travel for that sort of thing, personally.
For kiddo, we didn’t find out the sex. So many people would ask ‘what are you having?’ to which we’d respond, ‘a human! hopefully!’. They were not as amused as we were.
I’m not sure we have baby showers in the UK. If we do, they are fairly recent.
We celebrate ‘wetting the baby’s head’ but that’s after the baby has been born, and it’s usually held in a pub, a good distance from either baby or mother.
I can’t wait to show this — a Biologist’s — correction, to the next person (of undoubtedly many!) who bores me about one of these fetes. 👍🏼
Could not agree more.
Some aspects of gender identity certainly are social constructs (such as blue/pink colour schemes), but surely vast swathes of gender identity is biological in origin.
Thus, if a society tried to condition girls to be more interested than boys in playing with tractors and guns, and tried to condition boys to be more interested than girls in playing with dolls, then they would not succeed.
What you call ‘gender identity’, I call innate, sex-differentiated behavior.
I’m wondering, Coel being a Brit IIRC, to what extent ‘gender’ in British vocabulary has now replaced ‘sex’ just about completely, when it refers to human individuals. We Canucks tend to be totally at the mercy of the USians when it comes to these language changes, and I realize that resistance is hopeless anyway. Though I did just notice that the word ‘sex’ is still used on forms from my drivers/motor vehicle bureaucracy. Perhaps that’s just in case the cops want you to pull your pants down if they stop you and begin to suspect a fake driver’s licence!
I’m quite sure that a certain prissiness, plus the word ‘sex’ coming to have a new extra meaning as short for ‘sexual intercourse’, is the strongest reason over here for the change. I also realize that there are various ‘thinkers’ who like to keep both words and assign highly technical contrasting meanings, probably well over 100 variations.
Something much worse: Sex non-reveal on birth certificates …
Any birth certificate that has thrown away the “sex” indication in favor of “gender,” is bad enough, for reasons parallel to those stated by Professor Coyne above.
But now it is legal in some states for parents to insist on officially leaving “gender” blank, or putting an “X.”
This is child abuse.
It’s really a party of two isn’t it. Does grandma and grandpa really care? Do the neighbors care. It’s about as much fun as looking at pictures of someone’s kids. I hope they enjoy it though, because they have to live with it for a long time. Often, longer than they think.
Yes, this all really seems to be just attention-seeking on the parents’ part, and, frankly, mainly on the part of one parent.
As if fecundity was an especially notable accomplishment.
Any excuse for a party is valid, I’d say. As long as they treat their guests well, with good noms and wine, I’m all for it, gender, sex or other; you may invite me.
Because some wish to mix the meanings and confuse differences for their own social engineering purposes?
A great thing about one of these parties is you can start looking for cloths in the appropriate color (traditional pink vs blue), gifts of the appropriate gender (truck for a boy, doll for a girl). Otherwise, what would be the point?…said he, sarcastically.
In Brabant in Belgium, -as illustrated by the colour of the file covers in St Pieters Hospital in Brussels, light red (nearly pink) was the colour for boys, while the girls’ was light blue-, the colour scheme was the other way round.
I also gather that in the Far East the reddish colour is considered male, while blue is considered female.
The point is attracting attention to yourself by way of your important future kid, and, of course, more importantly for everybody else, an excuse for throwing a party.
Sadly Alice Roberts, President if the UK Humanist Society and Professor of the Public Engagement in Science at the University of Birmingham, has gone al Genderist. After retweeting some moronic posts about ‘Queer’ animals put out by the National History Museum she reposted some nonsense from The Guardian about there being nine sexes. After being challenged on this, not least by intersex people sick and tired of being characterised as something other than male or female, she quit Twitter claiming to be the victim of misogyny. She has been backed up by Adam Rutherford and James Wong.
I think what we are seeing is partly a renewed attack on evolution but this time from the Lwft. The creationists/intelligent design lobby have never had much purchase on this side of the Atlantic, and those citing epigenetic inheritance are losing ground because the theory doesn’t deliver what is promised.
But a denying sexual dimorphism under the guise of ‘compassion’ and ‘kindness’ for transgender people, even at the cost of insulting people with disorders of sexual differentiation, leaves a woke-friendly opening for those who wish to undermine sexual selection.
The National History Museum Thread:
The Alice Roberts thread:
Sorry, just meant to post links. Didn’t realise the whole Tweet would show up.
There are only two sexes: male and female. All the intersex conditions are comprised of elements of those two.
Yes, it is disappointing to see the usually excellent Professor Roberts getting caught up in this trendy gender pseudoscience.
I see that they use evolutionary biologist Joan Roughgarden to convey the message that “animals often fail to fall into neat boxes”. This is the Joan Roughgarden who was formerly known as Jonathan Roughgarden – and therefore has a vested interest in pushing this idea.
A lot of those examples of ‘homosexuality’ in the animal kingdom are dominance displays. If we want to get anthropomorphic, they are the animal equivalent of prison rape. They are fuck all to do with the relationship between two consenting adult human beings.
Seems to me like a dispute over the difference between binary and bimodal.
NHM and AR: “Sex are gender are not binary” (agreed, a minority are intersex or non-binary gender).
Others: “But they are bimodal” (which they indeed are).
AR: {flounce} (hopefully only temporarily).
If you follow the thread down you may come to the tweet where she says:
”How I feel in myself has no bearing on what someone feels. If someone who looks like a man and has XY chromosomes tells me he feels female – I cannot tell her she is ‘wrong’. Would you?”
She’s not even talking about intersex conditions by that stage, she’s talking about transgender people with no sexual ambiguity at all.
She also loses it entirely when she says ‘You are all sounding a bit mad now’. This is somebody whose job is to communicate science – telling people who believe that sex is binary that they are ‘mad’?
This question is ambiguous over whether they feel they are the female sex or feel they are the female gender.
It’s in the context of a thread on sex.
I notice some of her supporters use ‘social sex’ instead of ‘gender’ to deliberately blur the distinction between biological sex and the social markers of sex.
I feel pretty. Oh so pretty.
Only nine genders? She must be fascist.
There is the claim that there are 58 genders. Of course I don’t understand most of them, but many seem to be splitting hairs. For example, Cisgender Female vs Cisgender Woman.
And Cisgender Male
vs Cisgender Man. Nine might be a more accurate #.
I can’t help but think of Julia Sweeney ‘s portrayal of “What’s that? It’s Pat!” on SNL. Particularly the big revelation of “Pat’s Special Friend” “Chris”.
I actually think woke types would object to the use of the word ‘gender’, but, as these parties are often the purview of middle class suburban moms (not exclusively, very diverse groups of people do gender reveal parties, but I suspect that is the largest demographic,) who generally just ignore wokeness and pretend no such thing exists, it’s seen as a more polite word than ‘sex’. A cutesy invitation saying you’re having a ‘sex reveal party’ could sound like some kind of weird orgy situation.
My personal theory is that these (and engagement parties in addition to bridal showers,) are becoming bigger because traditionally you can’t throw your own baby shower, but you can throw your own gender reveal party, so moms can create their own dream party to celebrate becoming a parent. I think, like maternity photo shoots, it’s a way for people to spend more time crafting, Pinterest-ing, and generally extending the event. I can’t say it’s an instinct I understand – pregnancy has seriously made me want to crawl into a hole for the next few months, where I can sleep, be nauseated, and not have anyone notice I appear to have a small beluga whale under my shirt. (Second trimester is better my *ss. Lies, all lies.) It mystifies me that some people want more to do (like you’re not tired enough already), or have more center of attention time (like you don’t already feel gawked at wherever you go), but, if it makes moms-to-be happy, I guess it’s a positive thing. I mean, unless you burn down Arizon. Then maybe not so much. But otherwise, whatever brings people a smile I guess.
I like that! I think I’m going to have gender tonight, or I had some great gender last night! Gender appeal! Commercial gender workers! Registered gender offenders, there are nearly unlimited possibilities.
Did you mean ‘genderual intercourse’ in the first sentence? Or maybe I’m missing something obvious!
Shouldn’t the party be at six or seven when the precocious child determines its own gender? Seems like this is awfully patriarchal.
Despite the fact that using “gender” in that context is incorrect. I sincerely doubt they’d change the name to “Sex Reveal” parties, for any number of salacious reasons.
Maybe just rebrand them as “It’s a …” parties? On a slight tangent, I can’t recall whether employers used “sex” or “gender” on recruitment application forms back in the day, when they were allowed to ask about such things.
I’ve recently had to complete a staff survey at work. I get to chose my ‘gender identity’ but apparently my sex was ‘assigned at birth’. My dad’s sperm apparently had nothing to do with it, it was some bureaucrat who magicked my genitals into existence by ticking a box.
Instead of ticking a box, they should do it on the new born using tattoo ink: ass signed at birth.
Heck, most of them can’t get ‘lose’ and ‘loose’ right.
Apparently gender just means fashion. A male puts on a dress and make-up and is a woman.