Caturday felid trifecta: Frazzled cat; Cat calms kitten; the world’s best job: full-time cat sitter (and lagniappe)

Welcome to the Hawaii edition of Caturday Felids, though there’s nothing especially Hawaiian about it. I welcome readers’ submissions of Hawaiian cat material for next week’s production.

From Colossal we have a display of artwork by Luis Coelho, who draws lovely cats (and other beasts) using pointillist dots and cross-hatched lines. (Coelho has more drawings on his web shop and Instagram, where he accepts commissions.) The origin of his style is cool:

Illustrator Luis Coelho uses cross-hatching and stippling to form wide-eyed and bushy-tailed cats, armadillos, and flying squirrels. The seemingly surprised stylized animals are built using carefully placed short lines that build texture and volume. Coelho, who lives in his hometown of Guimarães, Portugal, shares with Colossal that he has had a lifelong affinity for art. After studying painting and illustration in college and in Barcelona, he explored other paths for several years. Coelho returned to art in seeking the meditative qualities of the practice: One day I gave both my two nieces a blank sheet and I told them that they would have to decide what animals should appear on those white papers and that then I would have to draw those animals for them. I also told that those animals would be the guardians of their dreams and whenever they needed to get out of a nightmare they just needed to call them. What I didn’t know at that moment was that those two drawings marked the very beginning of the style that I’m working today.

And some cats (and an armadillo) in that style:

You can see a video of how Coelho works on his Instagram page.

*************

Well, this is one way to calm a rambunctious kitten. The YouTube notes say this:

Okay . . .

*************

We finally get some interesting news from the Guardian (click on screenshot):

Matt Weatherall makes his living staying at other people’s houses and looking after their cats. For that he gets to live in London for free, and gets paid for taking care of the moggies. It also helps quash his social anxiety disorder. Sweet gig! Matt describes it:

For me, cat sitting is about connecting two groups of people who need what the other can offer. I get to stay in a person’s home while they’re on holiday. The owners get free cat sitting. It also means that there is someone to keep an eye on their home, which gives extra peace of mind, especially if they’re away for a while. I have always loved cats, and their relaxed temperament makes them ideal companions for someone who works from home, alone. It seemed a fairer exchange than just watering plants, but less of a commitment than dogs, who need walking. There are also a lot more cats in London, because they take up less space. I did try live-in dog sitting once, but a snappy chihuahua kept going for my ankles. I’m more of a cat person. Some cats prefer to mind their own business, but others will come and sit on my feet or my lap. To date I’ve stayed in 25 houses, looked after 30 cats and saved about £10,000 that would have gone on rent. I’m booked 90% of the time, and fill any gaps by crashing at my mum’s in Kent or travelling; I spent last Christmas in Bali.

Matt also reveals a few downsides of his lifestyle, but mostly it’s all good.

*************

Lagniappe: from Sora News 24, cat-shaped sandals from Japan. Click on screenshot to see the many styles, and note that the sandals have tails!

h/t: Tom, Michael, Ginger K.