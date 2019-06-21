UN report on the killing of Khashoggi: Saudi Crown Prince among those implicated

The UN report about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul), prepared by the Special Rapporteur to the UN’s Human Rights Council, is now online. You can see it by clicking on the screenshot below, where you can also download a Microsoft Word version.

The report considers the killing an an “extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible. His attempted kidnapping would also constitute a violation under international human rights law.”

I haven’t read the report in detail, but have looked it over, and it’s an extraordinarily thorough reconstruction of how Khashoggi was murdered (anesthetized or injected and then dismembered, presumably after death), partly based on recordings from inside the consulate. The comings and goings of the entire “murder team”, as well the departure of the van presumably containing Khashoggi’s plastic wrapped body, are documented in detail. The conclusion is that there is no way this could have been prepared and carried out without approval at the highest levels of the Saudi government.

The smoking gun for many people will be the report’s clear conclusion that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was involved. This is from the executive summary (my emphasis):

State Responsibilities

Khashoggi’s killing constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible. His attempted kidnapping would also constitute a violation under international human rights law. From the perspective of international human rights law, State responsibility is not a question of, for example, which of the State officials ordered Mr. Khashoggi’s death; whether one or more ordered a kidnapping that was botched and then became an accidental killing; or whether the officers acted on their own initiative or ultra vires. The killing of Mr. Khashoggi further constituted a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (thereafter VCCR) and of the prohibition against the extra-territorial use of force in time of peace (customary law and UN Charter). In killing a journalist, the State of Saudi Arabia also committed an act inconsistent with a core tenet of the United Nations, the protection of freedom of expression. As such, it can be credibly argued that it used force extra-territorially in a manner “inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.” Further, the circumstances of the killing of Mr. Khashoggi may constitute an act of torture under the terms of the Convention Against Torture, ratified by Saudi Arabia. Finally, the killing of Mr. Khashoggi may also constitute to this date an enforced disappearance since the location of his remains has not been established.

Individual liability

The Special Rapporteur has determined that there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s. She warns against a disproportionate emphasis on identifying who ordered the crime, pointing out that the search for justice and accountability is not singularly dependent on finding a smoking gun and the person holding it. The search is also, if not primarily, about identifying those who, in the context of the commission of a violation, have abused, or failed to fulfill, the responsibilities of their positions of authority.

If you don’t want to read the report, the New York Times has a good summary of it (click on screenshot below)

The Times report includes these “key takeaways”:

• Saudi officials carried out an extensive cover-up of Mr. Khashoggi’s killing in a Saudi consulate in October, scrubbing down rooms, blocking investigators and possibly burning evidence. • The destruction of evidence and the active role of the Saudi consul general in organizing the operation in coordination with officials in Riyadh suggest that the killing and cover-up were authorized at the highest levels of the Saudi royal court. • The report presents a new challenge to President Trump, who has embraced the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, as a pivotal ally and sought to avoid blaming him for directing the killing. Two other issues. First, the report calls for criminal investigations by not only the UN (who could have murderers tried at the UN’s International Court of Justice in the Hague), but also by the FBI, since Khashoggi was a permanent resident of the U.S. And that puts this in the lap of “President” Trump, who has repeatedly waffled verbally about whether the Crown Prince was involved in this matter. He also vetoed an April measure, passed by both the House and the Senate, ending American assistance to Saudi’s war in Yemen as well as curtailing Trump’s war powers. Note, too, that yesterday the Republican-controlled Senate voted to block the sale of billions of dollars of arms to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a measure Trump has vowed to veto. There are not enough votes in Congress to overturn such a veto. The rift about Saudi Arabia between a Congress acting for once in a bipartisan manner and “President” Trump is perhaps the clearest “check and balance” we have between the legislative and executive bodies in this administration. Trump will win, because it takes a 2/3 vote in both houses of Congress to overturn such a veto, and those votes aren’t there. But Congress is correct here, and their bipartisanship is rare but refreshing. Trump has a penchant for courting thugs and dictators, and this is but one example. Saudi Arabia has shown itself to be a rogue state, and the U.S. should not be sending it arms, much less giving it any kind of break. Let Trump exercise his veto, and let’s see what kind of excuses the moron makes to let Saudi Arabia off the hook.

h/t: Ken