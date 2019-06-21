UN report on the killing of Khashoggi: Saudi Crown Prince among those implicated

The UN report about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul), prepared by the Special Rapporteur to the UN’s Human Rights Council, is now online. You can see it by clicking on the screenshot below, where you can also download a Microsoft Word version.
The report considers the killing an an “extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible. His attempted kidnapping would also constitute a violation under international human rights law.”
I haven’t read the report in detail, but have looked it over, and it’s an extraordinarily thorough reconstruction of how Khashoggi was murdered (anesthetized or injected and then dismembered, presumably after death), partly based on recordings from inside the consulate. The comings and goings of the entire “murder team”, as well the departure of the van presumably containing Khashoggi’s plastic wrapped body, are documented in detail. The conclusion is that there is no way this could have been prepared and carried out without approval at the highest levels of the Saudi government.
The smoking gun for many people will be the report’s clear conclusion that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was involved. This is from the executive summary (my emphasis):
State Responsibilities
- Khashoggi’s killing constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible. His attempted kidnapping would also constitute a violation under international human rights law. From the perspective of international human rights law, State responsibility is not a question of, for example, which of the State officials ordered Mr. Khashoggi’s death; whether one or more ordered a kidnapping that was botched and then became an accidental killing; or whether the officers acted on their own initiative or ultra vires.
- The killing of Mr. Khashoggi further constituted a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (thereafter VCCR) and of the prohibition against the extra-territorial use of force in time of peace (customary law and UN Charter). In killing a journalist, the State of Saudi Arabia also committed an act inconsistent with a core tenet of the United Nations, the protection of freedom of expression. As such, it can be credibly argued that it used force extra-territorially in a manner “inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”
- Further, the circumstances of the killing of Mr. Khashoggi may constitute an act of torture under the terms of the Convention Against Torture, ratified by Saudi Arabia. Finally, the killing of Mr. Khashoggi may also constitute to this date an enforced disappearance since the location of his remains has not been established.
Individual liability
-
The Special Rapporteur has determined that there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s. She warns against a disproportionate emphasis on identifying who ordered the crime, pointing out that the search for justice and accountability is not singularly dependent on finding a smoking gun and the person holding it. The search is also, if not primarily, about identifying those who, in the context of the commission of a violation, have abused, or failed to fulfill, the responsibilities of their positions of authority.
If you don’t want to read the report, the New York Times has a good summary of it (click on screenshot below)
The Times report includes these “key takeaways”:
• Saudi officials carried out an extensive cover-up of Mr. Khashoggi’s killing in a Saudi consulate in October, scrubbing down rooms, blocking investigators and possibly burning evidence.
• The destruction of evidence and the active role of the Saudi consul general in organizing the operation in coordination with officials in Riyadh suggest that the killing and cover-up were authorized at the highest levels of the Saudi royal court.
• The report presents a new challenge to President Trump, who has embraced the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, as a pivotal ally and sought to avoid blaming him for directing the killing.
Two other issues. First, the report calls for criminal investigations by not only the UN (who could have murderers tried at the UN’s International Court of Justice in the Hague), but also by the FBI, since Khashoggi was a permanent resident of the U.S.
And that puts this in the lap of “President” Trump, who has repeatedly waffled verbally about whether the Crown Prince was involved in this matter. He also vetoed an April measure, passed by both the House and the Senate, ending American assistance to Saudi’s war in Yemen as well as curtailing Trump’s war powers. Note, too, that yesterday the Republican-controlled Senate voted to block the sale of billions of dollars of arms to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a measure Trump has vowed to veto. There are not enough votes in Congress to overturn such a veto.
The rift about Saudi Arabia between a Congress acting for once in a bipartisan manner and “President” Trump is perhaps the clearest “check and balance” we have between the legislative and executive bodies in this administration. Trump will win, because it takes a 2/3 vote in both houses of Congress to overturn such a veto, and those votes aren’t there.
But Congress is correct here, and their bipartisanship is rare but refreshing. Trump has a penchant for courting thugs and dictators, and this is but one example. Saudi Arabia has shown itself to be a rogue state, and the U.S. should not be sending it arms, much less giving it any kind of break. Let Trump exercise his veto, and let’s see what kind of excuses the moron makes to let Saudi Arabia off the hook.
h/t: Ken
My suspicions are confirmed. I was always worried the Khashoggi case would be forgotten in a few weeks after the event, never to be spoken of again.
I don’t think Trump would change his stance or stall the arms sale if MbS came out and freely admitted he ordered the execution. Trump respects rulers who kill their subjects or opponents…not only does he respect them, he’s also jealous of them.
Yeah, I’d disagree with the NYT’s third point that his presents ‘a new challenge’ for Trump. Its no challenge; first, he’ll ignore it. Then, some GOP members will join with Dems to pass more bills trying to prevent arms sales or military support of Saudi. Third, Trump will veto that bill. And the denoument to these actions will be watching all those same GOPers who oppose Trump on this issue then sweep the entire episode under the rug, as the 2020 election comes closer, as they’re only really willing to stand up for Kashoggi and human rights when it doesn’t impact their reelection chances.
No respect for human rights, no respect for international law, no respect for the rule of law itself, no respect for the traditions and norms of decency and humanity and fair play that this nation has always held up as its ideals (even if we’ve sometimes fallen short in the praxis) — such are the depths to which the United States of America has fallen under the Trump administration.
Well said. I’d also like to add: no respect for the truth.
Indeed.
Did we really have such things when it came to foreign relations under other administrations? We’ve always maintained alliances with repressive regimes and dictators because not doing so would leave a power vacuum filled by others, because it ultimately helps us protect others and ourselves in the long run, and because other options are often worse. Completely pulling support from Saudi Arabia would be a great way to further destabilize the Middle East and increase Iranian influence.
Right now, there are five major powers in the Middle East and three basic regional power blocs. Many (if not most, depending on your definitions) of the countries in the ME have nasty regimes, governments, and/or leaders. Saudi Arabia, oddly enough, has become part of the coalition whose interests align with Israel.
Not that Israel is the main point. The main point is our strategy in the Middle East and maintaining an overall balance of power not just for our sake, but for the sake of the entire region. Of course, we should condemn the murder of Khashoggi and the war in Yemen, and make some token reprisals in the form of withholding some military support from SA, but that’s about all we can do. We cannot break off our alliance with SA, as our alliance is one of the major factors that make SA one of the biggest powers in the region. It’s simply not an option. Breaking our alliance with them means giving that alliance to someone else, and we then lose yet another ally in the region and end up further destabilizing it.
If the Saudi/Egyptian/Jordanian/Israeli bloc falls apart, Iran will become the Middle East’s only true superpower, allied with Russia (as well as others, like Syria and Yemen), and will gain further partners in its coalition. If we allow the current balance of power that’s being maintained to fall apart by allowing Saudi Arabia to continue spiraling, the ME will be even more precarious than it already is. And do note that SA is already on thinner ice than it was even just a few years ago, as their only end game in Yemen won’t look good for them (the most likely scenario is that, when they finally pull out because they can’t win there, the Houthis will control the country, which will be another huge win for the Iranian bloc). Meanwhile, the most likely ending in Syria is that Turkey ends up with great influence over the northwest and Assad controls the south of the country — a situation that would also leave the US out completely and give Iranian influence another enormous boost, as Iran and Turkey have been making nice for quite some time now and have a joint interest when it comes to the Kurds.
People talk about these things as if they’re so simple, but they’re not. Middle East policy is just as complicated as South American policy was during the Cold War, if not more so, as the alliances aren’t clearly between one side and one other.
We’ve never before had a president with a dilettantish son-in-law and chief advisor about whom the Saudi Crown prince has bragged is “in his pocket.”
And we’ve never before had a president — due to his refusal to release his tax returns and related financial information, and due to his refusal (unlike every modern president before him) to place his assets in a blind trust — about whom this nation has no earthly idea what his foreign entanglements and conflicts of interest are.
Dick Nixon, as worthless a cur as he was in so many ways, we could at least be confident wasn’t putting his own private financial interests before the nation’s. Donald Trump, we cannot.
I see what you’re saying, but (1) I think we did have a President (and Vice President who had a large role in foreign policy) who very much may have had interests in SA oil during the W. administration, and (2) none of what you said really changes anything for me. At the end of the day, the policy outcome is still the same, and I still think your original statement was untrue. The fact that the Trump’s might have other interests in the region does not somehow absolve previous administrations of the exact same behavior.
Oh, and the policy we should really be pursuing in SA is a clean regime change to a more progressive leader. Mohammad bin Salman is currently the de facto leader as Crown Prince, but that’s only because he has his father’s respect. With all his bungling, this could soon change, though what that means is just as complicated an issue as everything else in the region.
Causing near war with Iran while kissing the ass of Saudi Arabia is no challenge for this so-called president. He and his creep son in law likely already have housing in Saudi Arabia if escape is needed down the road. MBS is writing Trump love letters from the dictator. Probably copies of the ones from N. Korea.
I doubt any of Trump’s dictator buddies (SA Crown Prince, Putin, Kim Jong-un) would offer Trump anything but contempt, and possibly death, if he ever went to them for help in any circumstances in which he no longer had the authority of POTUS.
That would depend on how much money he owes them.
I think he called off the attack on Iran not because he feared killing 150 Iranians but because of politics. If you have to go to war, you aren’t the great deal maker you portray yourself as to your base.
I doubt that he would give a damn about killing 10X that many.
The sad fact of the matter is that the US president cannot be believed about anything — not about the sound of windmills causing cancer, not about his campaign’s internal polls showing him winning bigly “in all 17 swing states” (right before he fires his pollsters), not about a goddamn thing — which is intolerable when it comes to potential international crises.
Lord knows, the US government has misled the American public before (the five o’clock follies in Vietnam and the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq come readily to mind), but for pure prevarication, Donald Trump takes the yellowcake.
People should remember that the liberal UN which some conservatives would like us to withdraw from also through doubt on Iraq having weapons of mass destruction.
Meh. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Meh to pithy expressions.
He’s right. Not that we should pull out of the UN, but, while horrible atrocities are taking place around the world — like hundreds of thousands of Yemenis being killed by Saudi Arabia and millions more being displaced, or everything Assad does — the UN has always focused on passing Resolutions against Israel. Since the creation of the UN Human Rights Council (2006), nearly 50% of their resolutions passed condemning a specific country have been against Israel. They account for nearly more Resolutions than against every other country combined. With regard to the UN as a whole, it’s basically the same story. Think about the atrocities that have taken place since 2006, like Sudan. But Israel bears the brunt of the UN’s disapproval regardless. This is just one example of how silly the UN often is.
The UN is a largely ineffective and biased organization, but it’s still important culturally and sometimes when it comes to charitable and aid initiatives.
If only the current excuse for a president was right twice a day.
Details, details. By all indications, Kashoggi was NOT an American citizen, just a legal resident.
That’s already been corrected. Your comment would have been fine except for the snarky “details, details” bit. Do you know how to be polite?