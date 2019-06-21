Once again I’m censored in Pakistan

I’ve lost count of the number of times that WordPress has censored part of my site because I committed blasphemy and “hurt religious sentiments”—of Muslims, of course. Usually it’s because I post a Jesus and Mo cartoon and, sure enough, here’s the offending cartoon (which of course will get me censored again):

The letter from WordPress, which continues to act as the censor for the Pakistani government.

So be it. I have committed blasphemy in Pakistan this Wednesday, and I DID IT AGAIN RIGHT NOW. And I’ll keep doing it every Wednesday when the Jesus and Mo cartoons are posted. Sit and spin, Pakistan.