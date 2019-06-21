Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the end of another work week, and arrived at the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere—the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. Google celebrates it with a Doodle (click on screenshot):

Appropriately, it’s National Peaches and Cream Day, as well as all these holidays:

And, as for this day in history,

1749 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, is founded.

1900 – Boxer Rebellion. China formally declares war on the United States, Britain, Germany, France and Japan, as an edict issued from the Empress Dowager Cixi.

1915 – The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its decision in Guinn v. United States 238 US 347 1915, striking down Oklahoma grandfather clause legislation which had the effect of denying the right to vote to blacks.

How did the “last casualties in WWI take place after the war was over? Wikipedia explains:

The scuttling of the German fleet took place at the Royal Navy’s base at Scapa Flow, in Scotland, after the First World War. The High Seas Fleet was interned there under the terms of the Armistice whilst negotiations took place over the fate of the ships. Fearing that all of the ships would be seized and divided amongst the allied powers Admiral Ludwig von Reuterdecided to scuttle the fleet. The scuttling was carried out on 21 June 1919. Intervening British guard ships were able to beach a number of the ships, but 52 of the 74 interned vessels sank. Many of the wrecks were salvaged over the next two decades and were towed away for scrapping. Those that remain are popular diving sites.

But wait! There’s a lot more:

1945 – World War II: The Battle of Okinawa ends when the organized resistance of Imperial Japanese Army forces collapses in the Mabuni area on the southern tip of the main island.

1964 – Three civil rights workers, Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Mickey Schwerner, are murdered in Neshoba County, Mississippi, United States, by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

1978 – The original production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Evita , based on the life of Eva Perón, opened at the Prince Edward Theatre, London.

1989 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Texas v. Johnson that American flag-burning was a form of political protest protected by the First Amendment.

This may change with the new Court; stay tuned. And speaking of the Chaney, Goodman and Schwerner murders, there was finally a conviction exactly 41 years later:

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen, who had previously been unsuccessfully tried for the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Mickey Schwerner, is convicted of manslaughter 41 years afterwards (the case had been reopened in 2004).

2009 – Greenland assumes self-rule.

Notables born on this day include:

1639 – Increase Mather, American minister and author (d. 1723)

1905 – Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher and author (d. 1980)

1912 – Mary McCarthy, American novelist and critic (d. 1989)

1948 – Ian McEwan, British novelist and screenwriter [3]

1951 – Nils Lofgren, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, Pakistani financier and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Pakistan (d. 2007)

1966 – Gretchen Carlson, American model and television journalist, Miss America 1989

1982 – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

1982 – Jussie Smollett, American actor and singer

1997 – Rebecca Black, American singer-songwriter

Remember Rebecca Black, who released the worst pop music song of all time in 2011: “Friday“? It’s now up to 132 million YouTube views. Black, to be sure, didn’t write the song; her mother paid $4000 to have a company write the song for her and produce a music video.

As Wikipedia reports,

The song has received almost universally negative reviews from music critics, for its songwriting, instrumentation, Black’s vocals, and the video choreography. Lyndsey Parker of Yahoo! Music asked if it could be “the worst song ever”. On March 29, 2011, it surpassed Justin Bieber’s “Baby” as the most disliked YouTube video, with 1.17 million dislikes, and once had over 3 million “dislikes”, accounting for 88% of the total ratings of the video. [JAC: it now has 3.5 million dislikes]

Rebeca Black, somehow heartened by the reaction to “Friday”, tried to pursue a music career, moving to Los Angeles and abjuring college, but, as you might imagine, her dreams turned to dust.

I still think “I’ve never been to me” by Charlene, released in 1977, gives “Friday” a run for its money as the Worst Pop Song of All Time (listen to it here if you can bear it). I’ll never forget the first time I heard it: driving to Death Valley to do field work on fly migration. I had to pull the car over so I could listen to every irritating word.

Those who died on June 21 include

1652 – Inigo Jones, English architect, designed the Queen’s House and Wilton House (b. 1573)

1908 – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Russian composer and educator (b. 1844)

1957 – Johannes Stark, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1874)

1964 – James Chaney, American civil rights activist (b. 1943)

1964 – Andrew Goodman, American civil rights activist (b. 1943)

1964 – Michael Schwerner, American civil rights activist (b. 1939)

2001 – Carroll O’Connor, American actor and producer (b. 1924)

2018 – Charles Krauthammer, American columnist and conservative political commentator (b.1950)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleeping upstairs. She’s still traumatized by the death of her beloved d*g friend Cyrus, and Malgorzata adds this:

Hili is upstairs. She still refuses to come into the room she shared with Cyrus. She is either out or upstairs. When Andrzej goes upstairs and brings her down she allows us to pet her for a few moments and escapes again.

How sad! The dialogue:

A: What are you doing here? Hili: I’m resting after my nocturnal peregrinations.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tu robisz?

Hili: Odpoczywam po nocnych wędrówkach.

Here’s a meme from The Poke via Nilou. I bet you hadn’t noticed that Matt Damon looks like an otter. At The Poke, they pay people to find out this stuff! In fact, the photos below are collated from a Tumblr site called “Otters that look like Matt Damon“, where there are plenty more.

A tweet from reader Barry. Not much learning going on here, I think!

When your professor allows you to bring your 7 week old kitten to class

Tweets from Heather Hastie, showing my two favorite animals as BFFs:

Cat has an adorable relationship with their feathered companion

The pain is clearly worth it here:

A cat playing whack-a-mole:

Another kakapo chick reared successfully. Heather notes, “Tiwihiri is his name, and 1-A-19 his ID#. Pronunciation: tea-wee-hi (as in hit)-ree (as in read).”

A landmark on Whenua Hou today: Tiwihiri-1-A-19 had his last hand-fed meal, so now all 8 of the original hand-reared #kakapo chicks there have been weaned. We don't believe these are affected by aspergillosis. #kakapo2019 #conservation Pic: Jinty MacTavish

Tweets from Matthew. If you took genetics you’ll remember the Punnett Square. Punnett’s birthday was yesterday:

#OnThisDay in 1875 Reginald C Punnett was born. He was an English geneticist who, with the English biologist William Bateson, were among the first English Mendelian geneticists. Punnett devised the Punnett square to depict the number and variety of genetic combinations.

This is almost certainly a gynandromorph beetle, male on the left and female on the right. This is probably caused by an X chromosome loss at the two-cell stage, as I described in a post about a similar gynandromorph two years ago.

Twitter translation: “Japan Miyazaki Today, I collected the male and female rotating (part) of Miyama Stag. I have been collecting it for a long time, but it was the first in outdoor goods. It is 47mm in length to the far left of the chin.”

I like “porket” or “gruntling”. (In French it would be porquette.)

As a word for a young pig, the word PIGLET only dates back to the mid 1800s. Before then, a young pig might be called a HOGLING (14thC), a PORKET (1550s), a HOG-BABE (1600s), or a GRUNTLING (1680s).

Beetle battle!

Just back from another great hike in the cloud forest behind @SeptimoParaisoM. Found these two metallic blue rove beetles battling it out! Wasn't going to get too close!