Women-only STEM jobs advertised at a Dutch university

There’s a well known disparity in numbers between men and women in STEM fields, a disparity that universities and graduate schools try to rectify with recruitment efforts, forms of sex-specific affirmative action, and so on.
The assumption behind most of these these actions is often that the disparity is due entirely to sexism and discrimination against women in grad-school programs or in the workplace. And indeed, such discrimination has been documented not only anecdotally, but in psychology studies showing that c.v.s with women’s names on them are regarded less favorably than those bearing men’s names. (But we must not forget that discrimination in these studies can’t automatically be equated to discrimination in hiring, as many schools, including mine, try to overcome such bias by deliberately looking for women candidates.) Also, there are some studies (see this one from Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. that a reader highlighted at this link, showing that there are STEM biases in favor of women.
However, the main issue is the implicit and seemingly unquestionable claim that all sex-based disparity in STEM is due to bias and sexism. That needn’t be true, for there may be sex-based preferences that feed into the imbalance as well. That is, women may be less inclined, all else equal, to want to go into STEM fields. Indeed, as I show below, there’s some evidence that this is the case for STEM, and this probably also explains the sex imbalance seen in various subfields of medicine despite no differential in salary.
But even that possibility is almost unmentionable given the pervasive assumption that men and women are absolutely equal in preferring what kind of work to do. Even mentioning differential preference is, as you’ll recall, what got James Damore fired from Google.
And if sex-based difference in preference be true, then, even given equal opportunity in the workplace, there may remain a dearth of women. We then have to ask ourselves, “Why are we trying to achieve complete gender balance in STEM? Shouldn’t we just provide equal opportunity rather than try for equality in outcome?”
This appears to be the reason behind a new initiative at a Dutch university to get more equity in STEM hiring at the faculty level, as reported two days ago in Science (click on screenshot below).
Despite years of what they call “soft measures” to rectify sex bias in jobs at Eindhoven University, they’re now taking “hard measures”: limiting job applicants to women only. As Science reports:
A Dutch engineering university is taking radical action to increase its share of female academics by opening job vacancies to women only.
Starting on 1 July, the Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE) in the Netherlands will not allow men to apply for permanent academic jobs for the first 6 months of the recruitment process under a new fellowship program. If no suitable applicant has been found within that time, men can then apply, but the selection committee will still have to nominate at least one candidate of each gender.
“We have been talking about [gender balance] for ages,” says TUE President Robert-Jan Smits. “All kinds of soft measures are taken and lip service is paid to it. But the stats still look awful.” Currently, 29% of TUE’s assistant professors are women; at the associate and full professor level, about 15% are women. With this program, TUE wants to reach 50% of women for assistant and associate professors, and 35% for full professors.
. . .Dutch and EU laws allow policies to recruit underrepresented groups, TUE says. But across science, a gender gap persists: In 2011, women accounted for just one-third of all EU researchers, and, at the highest level of the academic career ladder, just 21% were women in 2013, according to the European Commission’s She Figures 2015 report.
Biologist Isabelle Vernos, a group leader at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona, Spain, prefers that jobs be open to everyone whenever possible. “But depending on the discipline, I understand that sometimes you need high-impact action to change a pattern,” adds Vernos, who is a member of CRG’s gender balance committee and chairs the European Research Council’s working group on the same topic.
But as I reported early last year, a correlational study involving indices of gender equality among various nations with the percentage of women among STEM graduates shows a negative correlation. The more gender equality a country has (these are apparently objective and a priori measures of opportunity), the fewer women go into STEM. As I wrote (I include links),
A new paper in Psychological Science (free Unpaywall access; pdf here, reference at bottom) by Gijsbert Stoet and David C. Geary points to the second explanation: consistent differences in preference, and dispels the third, finding no consistent sex differences in abilities. This doesn’t rule out sexism, as they didn’t test for that, but the important factor seems to be preference. That’s because the authors find a strong and counterintuitive correlation between the gender gap in stem degrees and the index of gender equality in countries. In those countries with more gender equality, the gap between men and women in getting STEM degrees is larger. The authors explain that as resulting from a combination of sex-based preferences and the standard of living in different countries.
Before I give the data bearing on equality, there were also two important results of the study:
- In overall science literacy, women and men were pretty equal throughout the world.
- . . . when the authors looked at intraindividual differences in ability, that is, relative ability, they found that women generally ranked higher in reading compared to their average ability, while men ranked higher in science and mathematics compared to their average ability.
That means that, overall, that women are academically better than men, but within sexes women tend to excel more in reading abilities than in STEM, while the reverse is true in men. This may reflect a difference in preference about what you like to study.
Here are two salient results, again taken from my summary of the paper. The first refers to the second point above:
- When the authors looked at this “gender gap” in relative performance, they found out that it was larger in countries that were more gender equal. That is, the more equal the country in gender treatment, the greater the relative performance of women in reading over science and math, and the greater the relative performance of men in science and math over reading. Here’s a figure showing that, which also shows you the countries that are more gender equal (higher on the y axis) and those at the bottom (countries like Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Tunisia, and Algeria):
- Not only was the intraindividual “gender gap” larger in more gender-equal countries, but the percentage of women getting STEM degrees was lower in more gender-equal countries. Places like Norway, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Switzerland, which rank high on gender equality, had a much lower percentage of women among college STEM graduates than less gender-equal countries like the UAR, Tunisia, Turkey, and Algeria. Would you have expected that? The negative correlation is striking (same Y axis: higher Y scores mean more gender equality):
Now this is only one study and clearly needs further work, but the idea here is that when women are free to exercise their preferences, as they presumably are in more gender-equal countries, fewer of them choose to go into STEM than do women in less gender-equal countries, which are poorer and thus prompt women seeking economic well being to go into higher-paying STEM fields. The alternative explanation involving bias would involve making the unlikely assumption that there is more bias against women in STEM in more gender-equal countries.
The desperation move of opening up jobs for which men aren’t allowed to apply may reflect a failure to get equality of outcome despite years of trying to achieve it. Thus one can achieve such an outcome only by eliminating men from the job pool, a tactic that would be seen in the U.S. as not only unfair, but illegal.
It’s time, I think, to stop assuming that 100% of the gap between men and women in STEM is due to bias, and 0% to differences in preference. There is no justification for such an assumption, and some evidence against it. Nevertheless, to even mention differential preference is verboten, and can lead to one’s demonization for violating the ideological view that there is no behavioral difference between men and women—a view that rejects scientific findings if they conflict with a blank-slate view of the world.
This is why I emphasize societal concentration on equal opportunity rather than solely on equal outcomes. I hasten to add that we urgently need to figure out why there is disproportionate representation of the sexes in different jobs, and if some of that is due to bias, we need to eliminate that bias. And we also need to ensure that equality not only for men versus women, but also for members of different ethnic groups, especially historically oppressed minorities. If part of the inequality of outcome reflects differential educational quality and opportunity, like teachers guiding women away from STEM or minorities having poorer schools, those need to be fixed, for these issues violate equality of opportunity as well.
That said, I am still in favor, for the time being, of a form of affirmative action in hiring for sexes and minorities, for that is a way to at least provide role models for members of different groups until we solve the problem of ensuring equal opportunity. But I continue to bridle at the untested and probably invalid assumptions that men and women are absolutely equal in their job preferences, and that the dearth of women in STEM solely reflects sexism.
Stoet, G. and D. C. Geary. 2018. The gender-equality paradox in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. Psychological Science online; 0:0956797617741719. doi 10.1177/0956797617741719
Honestly, this doesn’t surprise me that much, even if it disagrees with my anecdata. I went to high school in Finland and most (to be fair, it was a small class) of my female classmates have gone on to STEM careers while the males have gone more into business. Those countries with better equality also have better opportunities in general, opening up the option to pick a career that has less economic value in other settings (or countries) than they might otherwise. I am for allowing all young people to be able to pursue their passions and making sure they have equity of opportunity to do so. Not everyone needs to go into STEM, and that is okay, but no one who wants to and can do should be kept out based on their gender (which I’m sure we all agree on).
Well-balanced. Thanks, Jerry. I am reminded of my stint at an engineering company where we hired a woman who was quite conservative politically (much more so than I), but I admired her attitude. While some of her friends were getting Women’s Studies degrees and then complaining about a lack of women in STEM fields, she just knuckled down, did all the engineering work, and went into the field. Her more woke-minded friends could learn something from her.
My wife (software engineer) hates this kind of stuff. She would rather be known as someone who overcame obstacles than someone who got in with possibly less qualifications. She obviously had to deal with discrimination and harassment (some criminal) but would prefer true equality to a hand up.
My daughter wants to be an mechanical engineer and is starting the college selection process. We are happy that she is much more likely to receive a scholarship but we are worried that she will be perceived as less competent because of discrimination against boys.
We make it clear to both my son and daughter that they will each get advantages and disadvantages due to their sex.
Another relevant study: National hiring experiments reveal 2:1 faculty preference for women on STEM tenure track from Proceedings of National Academy of Science.
The abstract:
If currently 29% of the university’s assistant STEM profs are women, but only 21% of Dutch STEM graduates are women, isn’t that evidence that hiring is already biased towards women?
I can agree 100% with our host.
What strikes me as weird are the graphs, where on the ‘general equality’ index, countries like Ireland and Germany score higher than Denmark and the Netherlands. There must be some reason, it does not reflect reality as I know it. (Note, it does not impact the general argument). And there are several others I have some doubts about.
Reminds us of that ‘blasphemy index’ where New Zealand was coloured red (the worst), while there has been only one case (and rejected at that, IIRC) in a century.
Very good. I often bring up the ‘mystery’ (which is really not a mystery) of why there are so few men who are teachers of young children, and why are there fewer male nurses. But another good example mentioned here is why there are fewer men and more women in certain areas of medicine? I think those areas are likely obstetrics and pediatrics.
Differences in interest says a lot.
Almost 75% of veterinary school graduates are women. Similar large gender disparities favoring women are in teaching, nursing and pharmacy schools.
Does anyone think we’ll be seeing any effort to recruit men into these professions?
An interesting factoid (that I’ll try to find a cite for) is that women make up a majority of mathematics graduates but are a significant minority in graduate school studies. This is thought to be because women mathematicians mostly go into teaching but few pursue higher degrees. Maybe there is bias in grad school admissions to explain this flip-flop between undergrad and grad, but I find that very difficult to believe.
In my university I often advocate to address the tragic underrepresentation of self identified males in gender studies.
For years, there has been an ongoing effort to recruit more men into both nursing and teaching.
Yes, I recall male friends applying to teach elementary school and they were preferred candidates for being male as they are such a minority in elementary school. However, there are quite a few men who teach high school. Oddly, I had many male elementary school teachers, probably more males than females. One of my favourite teachers was a male non-white teacher (who I witnessed receive horrible racist treatment by students as other teachers stood by).
The veterinary medicine example is an interesting one, and one that also casts doubt on the “inherent preferences” idea. In just 50 years, the field went from being 98 percent male to 50-50, and veterinary schools in the US have a large majority of women students. A number of reasons have been proposed for the shift, but I think it would be really hard to argue that the field is “innately” appealing to either sex.
There is also the effect of disparate treatment of boys and girls in schools, especially in the early grades. When my daughter told her elementary school teacher that she wanted to be a doctor, she was told that girls don’t become doctors, they become nurses. That is pretty overt but there is a lot of research showing that teachers treat boys and girls differently. This may not explain the gender difference in choosing STEM completely, but it is probably a factor as girls show interest in STEM when they are younger and then loose interest about age 15.
This is a blatant violation of equal opportunity that must be stopped. Nobody should tell anyone that a field is for girls or for boys.
I was looked at with shock when I said I wanted to be an astronaut in elementary school. When I struggled with math, I wasn’t helped and my parents were told that “girls just can’t do math”.
I lament this a bit, and with there was more parity in gender of early childhood education professionals. I’ve talked to a few guys who would have liked to go into the field but feared they would be judged as nefarious for having an interest in being around small children. That, to me, is another sad result of sexism. When kiddo was in pre-school there was but one male teacher – and he was so great! Some of the kids just responded to him differently than to their female teachers, and the school often wished they had three more ‘Teacher Brandons’.
Oops, this was a reply to Mark above.
Yes, either judged as weirdos who like kids in an untoward way or a “girly man” who likes doing woman’s work.
I am still puzzled by the higher percentage of women who are STEM graduates in low gender equality countries. Yes, they are likely attracted by the higher salaries, but isn’t that a given everywhere? And wouldn’t choice STEM jobs be more likely reserved for men in those gender unequal countries?
It is a bit puzzling, but here’s my $0.02;
“Yes, they are likely attracted by the higher salaries, but isn’t that a given everywhere?”
STEM jobs usually are higher paying than most (some are not though, particularly in the biological sciences) but I think the difference, in this regard, between countries with more gender equality and those with less is that other professions offer similarly (or approximately) high salaries. More options, IOW.
I’d also be curious to know how differences in salary impact a person functionally in different countries. In the US, the average salary of a teacher (based on a quick Google search,) is $55-60K a year, while the average salary of an electrical engineer is $75K. That is higher, yes, but might not make such a big difference in one’s lifestyle that it would be worth being in a field that a person didn’t favor (that 20K could probably be compensated for by living further out in the suburbs, buying a smaller dwelling, etc. – many people might consider that a worthwhile trade if it meant doing something they loved vs. something they didn’t) I’m not sure what the difference in salaries – and what that would mean for one’s purchasing power in the real world – is in other countries, however.
I was thinking along those lines only slightly different. My question is how do the genders compare in salary. This would have to be looked at per country but it could tell some of the story. If the female in whatever specific job is paid less, that could have some effect on females wanting that line of work. In this country we know we don’t have equality in pay and I believe the women get something like 80 cents on the dollar for the same job. Look at the women’s soccer team to see how bad it can get. There is no excuse for it.
“Look at the women’s soccer team to see how bad it can get. There is no excuse for it.”
I was with you up to this example. In any form of entertainment, which sports events are, remuneration varies according to the audience draw. The reason that women soccer players are paid less than their male counterparts is the same reason that the highest-paid MLB players make almost three times that of the highest-paid NHL players. Way more people attend baseball games than hockey games. So while there may not be an excuse, there’s definitely a reason.
First off, since there is a high positive correlation between GDP and gender equality it is not surprising that women in wealthier countries choose self realization over maximizing income. Secondly, the top ranking countries on gender equality are also among the most comprehensive welfare states, which makes income even less important all else being equal. And comprehensive welfare states are typically financed with high marginal taxes, further reducing the incentive to go for a high salary.
I’m Swedish. Many here look for what interests them first, salary second.
I will offer another reason for the higher % of women in STEM fields in lower equality countries: STEM fields have more prestige in lower equality countries. So, women may be attracted to these fields as a way to achieve equality.
I think some of this is cultural. Look at Eastern block countries. They always had a fairly high amount of women in STEM jobs yet their wider culture wasn’t exactly equal for men and women. It’s a cultural conundrum I could only understand if I were in that culture. Recall as well that many women in the 60s were in the space program as “computers” doing a lot of math work. It was considered a lowly job at the time – one that engineers didn’t want to do but women were attracted to doing that very STEMy work.
“I am still in favor, for the time being, of a form of affirmative action in hiring for sexes and minorities, for that is a way to at least provide role models for members of different groups. . . .”
This is the only point I’d take issue with in your otherwise excellent and even-handed piece. The only role modeling that occurs as a result of affirmative action is that ethnicity is a viable substitute for merit. I’m not persuaded that this is a model we want to perpetuate or that it benefits even those toward whom it is directed.
The Dutch economy was booming in the early Naughties. Unemployment was low and there were shortages of employees.
In an effort to get more people into the workplace, the government offered extra help to families (childcare subsidies etc.) to try get more women economically active.
Needless to say, it was a failure. Why? Because of preference. Many women were quite happy to spend more time with their kids than to join the rat-race and gossip around the water cooler. Their spouses were earning enough to allow them this First World luxury and it’s no surprise they took it.
In re the veterinary profession,
interesting maybe. Likely not so much.
Upwards of 85%, not 75%, n o w, of entering,
let alone, of graduating ( lowest level )
veterinary students are ones who are female.
This has been true for decades. Actually.
Highest level – / PhD – administrators,
departments’ chairs and chief researchers and
principle investigators at colleges ( only
27 within the United States ) and within the
administrations of professional veterinary
medical organizations are overwhelmingly
male. Still. And year after year after year
when these positions … … change persons at
The Top within them. After all of these
decades of so, so many women now as
veterinarians and as veterinarians with
further PhD degrees. These changes are
still overwhelmingly male at The Top.
Easy answer. Has squat to do with innateness.
Or little, if any, to do with genders’ preferences.
Except in only one area … … in re preferences. $.
There is not only little to no $ to be made
as a practitioner but also the cost of one’s
education is so much and so long that
male students are not choosing to enter
veterinary medicine at its lowest levels
at all. Very many more men apply to and
enter colleges of business, instead.
Blue