Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Tomorrow is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. And then the days of our lives grow shorter. . .

It’s National Vanilla Milkshake Day, and, as far as I know, I’ve never had one; why would one want such a bland concoction? And it’s World Refugee Day.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot below) is another one highlighting the Women’s World Cup in soccer, and cycles through a number of soccer-related cartoons.

If you click on the Doodle on the Google page, you’ll be sent to the page with the match updates and standings: here are yesterday’s and today’s (the U.S./Sweden match will be on soon as the times shown are “Aleutian standard time”, which I guess is the local time in Hawaii).

Everyone who’s weighed in seems to favor Grania’s “bullet-point” list of days in history and births/deaths of notables. I will thus continue it indefinitely in her honor unless more people weigh in below in favor of the old format.

1756 – A British garrison is imprisoned in the Black Hole of Calcutta.

1782 – The U.S. Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States.

At that time the Seal had the national motto, “E Pluribus Unum” (“Out of many, one”). That motto is now sadly, “In God We Trust“, established only in 1956 during a cold-war bill signed by President Eisenhower.

1837 – Queen Victoria succeeds to the British throne.

1840 – Samuel Morse receives the patent for the telegraph.

1893 – Lizzie Borden is acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.

1900 – Boxer Rebellion: The Imperial Chinese Army begins a 55-day siege of the Legation Quarter in Beijing, China.

1941 – The United States Army Air Corps is deprecated to being the American training and logistics section of what is known until 1947 as the United States Army Air Forces, just two days before Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union.

My father was in the Army Air Corps, but then, because his vision wasn’t 20/20, became a member of the regular Army when the Air Force was created.

1944 – The experimental MW 18014 V-2 rocket reaches an altitude of 176 km, becoming the first man-made object to reach outer space.

1945 – The United States Secretary of State approves the transfer of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the U.S. under Operation Paperclip.

This is a bit ironic given that von Braun helped develop the V-2 rocket, designed to be used as a Nazi weapon against the Allies in World War II. But the facilities and rockets were captured before use, and many German scientists, having expertise in missile technology, were transferred to U.S. missile programs.

1972 – Watergate scandal: An 18½-minute gap appears in the tape recording of the conversations between U.S. President Richard Nixon and his advisers regarding the recent arrests of his operatives while breaking into the Watergate complex.

1975 – The film Jaws is released in the United States, becoming the highest-grossing film of that time and starting the trend of films known as “summer blockbusters”.

Notables born on this day include

1875 – Reginald Punnett, English geneticist, statistician, and academic (d. 1967)

1909 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor (d. 1959)

It’s not clear whether the common expression “In like Flynn” refers to the actor’s well-known predilection for sexual activity.

1928 – Eric Dolphy, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer (d. 1964)

1928 – Jean-Marie Le Pen, French intelligence officer and politician

1942 – Brian Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1945 – Anne Murray, Canadian singer and guitarist

1949 – Lionel Richie, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

Those who died on June 20 include

1925 – Josef Breuer, Austrian physician and psychologist (b. 1842)

1958 – Kurt Alder, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1902)

2002 – Erwin Chargaff, Austrian-American biochemist and academic (b. 1905)

Read about Chargaff, who never got the Nobel Prize (but perhaps should have) in Matthew Cobb’s book Life’s Greatest Secret: The Race to Crack the Genetic Code. Chargaff’s great contribution, which helped Watson and Crick elucidate the structure of DNA, was his finding that the number of adenine bases equaled the number of thymine bases, and that the number of guanine bases equaled the number of cytosine bases. From this Watson and Crick deduced that in DNA As paired with Ts, and Gs paired with Cs. That, in turn, led to the first model of DNA published in Nature

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is about to attack:

A: I don’t know whether God is mathematics, but the concentration before a jump surely is. Hili: Don’t disturb me.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie wiem, czy Bóg jest matematyką, ale koncentracja przed skokiem na pewno.

Hili: Nie przeszkadzaj.

Speaking of cats, here’s a felid meme from Facebook:

A tweet from reader Barry (sound on): “I can’t work. I’ve got four bed rats!”

This parrot is on one 🦜😂 pic.twitter.com/awy52GEZLj — TheTWATbibIe (@TwatBibIe) June 17, 2019

From Nilou: who knew that otters were this brave (or foolish)?

This family of otters will not be intimidated—not even by a crocodile pic.twitter.com/3pH8GWMEul — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 15, 2019

Some tweets from Heather Hastie. It’s been a bumper year for kakapos in New Zealand, and here’s a healthy chick, or rather a healthy teenager:

Play this for your friends without letting them see it and ask them what kind of animal it is. One person I asked said, “A goat.”

Not heard a cat sound like this before!? pic.twitter.com/bzoF0U9xcA — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) June 15, 2019

Just to show that all cats are the same inside: a snow leopard attacking a pumpkin (via Ann German):

Today's political reset button is this snow leopard playing with a pumpkin and proving all cats — no matter how big — are exactly the same. 😻 pic.twitter.com/oNGyp7SuCK — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 15, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first is one of his beloved illusions:

That's amazing. Here is the picture with the color bars made gray where they cross "on top of" the balls, just to show the underlying ball color. pic.twitter.com/clxEDBHMGs — Joffan (@Joffan7) June 14, 2019

I may have posted this before, but if I did, learning is best achieved through repetition.

A study published this week in the journal Science sequenced the almond genome and shows that a single genetic mutation "turned off" the ability to make the toxic compound thousands of years ago — a key step before humans could domesticate almonds.https://t.co/tz2O8C5BrA — C. S. Prakash (@AgBioWorld) June 14, 2019

From the abstract of the paper below comparing the DNA sequences of Denisovans and Neanderthals with “modern” humans, showing which changes arose on the human branch:

We suggest that molecular mechanisms in cell division and networks affecting cellular features of neurons were prominently modified by these changes. Complex phenotypes in brain growth trajectory and cognitive traits are likely influenced by these networks and other non-coding changes presented here. We propose that at least some of these changes contributed to uniquely human traits, and should be prioritized for experimental validation.

A catalog of single nucleotide changes distinguishing modern humans from archaic hominins that prominently modified molecular mechanisms in cell division and networks affecting cellular features of neurons

By @MKuhlwilm & @cedricboeckxhttps://t.co/jgZlTCqN3O pic.twitter.com/YXC9Qjhmk5 — Jean-Jacques Hublin (@jjhublin) June 12, 2019

Well, is it exactly 16,000 chromosomes? Still, this fact will make you the hit of any party.

The record for the most chromosomes belongs to Oxytricha trifallax – a single-celled organism with 16,000 tiny chromosomes. #Junome https://t.co/I8EoO5ejy5 Pic: Public domain pic.twitter.com/QlUNrceWhU — GenSocUK (@GenSocUK) June 10, 2019