Another defeat for the First Amendment: Supreme Court rules that the “Bladensburg cross” is not a religious symbol

The strategy of American courts in their desire to continue allowing religious incursion into the government—be it “In God We Trust” on our money or religious symbols on public land—has been to pretend that religious symbols and mottos morph into nonreligious, historical and secular icons over time. This is patently bogus, an offense to anybody with two neurons to rub together.
And so, in an important decision about the First Amendment, the U.S. Supreme court ruled today that a giant cross on public land in Maryland, commemorating war dead, was constitutional. And the vote of the Roberts court, though opinions were fractured, was 7-2 (only Ginsburg and Sotomayor dissented; where was Kagan?). Read the Washington Post‘s take by clicking on the screenshot below. The full range of opinions can be found in a pdf here.
As usual, the pretense is that the cross is no longer a wholly religious symbol. Here are the words of Justice Alito, who wrote for the majority:
The cross is undoubtedly a Christian symbol, but that fact should not blind us to everything else that the Bladensburg Cross has come to represent . . . For some, that monument is a symbolic resting place for ancestors who never returned home. For others, it is a place for the community to gather and honor all veterans and their sacrifices for our Nation. For others still, it is a historical landmark.
For many of these people, destroying or defacing the Cross that has stood undisturbed for nearly a century would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment.
In other words, religious symbols are okay on public land because they have assumed other meanings as well. And we must have “respect and tolerance” for believers. But why a cross rather than a religion-neutral monument? Would the court be so tolerant of a Jewish Star of David, or a statue of Ganesha? f course not, because they see America as a “Christian nation”.
The Freedom from Religion Foundation calls the decision a “shameful legacy for the Roberts Court”, and it is, for they are dismantling one of the most important amendments to the Constitution. And the FFRF adds this:
Ominously, instead of focusing on legal principles, Alito looks to “history for guidance,” trotting out typical Religious Right examples — such as legislative prayer, the day of thanksgiving Washington declared (which the court erroneously called a “National Day of Prayer”), some religious language in the Northwest Ordinance, and George Washington’s Farewell Address’ “religion and morality.” The central test for determining these violations, known as the Lemon test, was set aside in favor of the argument from history, though not explicitly overturned by a majority of the justices.
“The passage of time gives rise to a strong presumption of constitutionality,” writes Alito.
In an elegant and thoughtful dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets it right.
“Using the cross as a war memorial does not transform it into a secular symbol, as the Courts of Appeals have uniformly recognized,” the dissent states. “By maintaining the Peace Cross on a public highway, the [Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning] Commission elevates Christianity over other faiths, and religion over nonreligion.”
Ginsburg persuasively lays out how such public crosses alienate a large and fast-growing segment of the U.S. population.
“To non-Christians, nearly 30 percent of the population of the United States (Pew Research Center, America’s Changing Religious Landscape 4 (2015)), the state’s choice to display the cross on public buildings or spaces conveys a message of exclusion: It tells them they ‘are outsiders, not full members of the political community,’” she writes.
Yes, Ginsburg and Sotomayor got it right. It’s still a cross, and still a religious symbol, and the rest of the court, in their desire to tear down the wall between church and state, is pretending that the cross on which Jesus supposedly died isn’t really religious—in a religious way, that is.
As Andrew Seidel (an FFRF lawyer) told the audience in our Chicago discussion nine days ago, we can expect this behavior to continue for a long time, as the conservatives on the Roberts court (save Thomas) are pretty young. But he also thinks that the inevitable secularization of America will, in the future, pull the pendulum back.
I hope so, but I don’t share his confidence. Americans, with their sense of fair play, may see decisions like this as a meaningless sop to the faithful (note Alito’s call for “respect and tolerance” for Christians). But they’re not meaningless, and that’s why the founders created the First Amendment.
“For some”… “for others”
Wikipedia flags these phrases as “weasel words”.
Welcome to American Civil Religion.
I like how after all that, the cross is still an “undoubtedly religious symbol”. Give Alito an honorary Theology degree.
It seems to me that there is an easy solution; move religious monuments off public land. Churches own an enormous amount of property in the US where these can be re-located. There are many private citizens who would agree to host them as well.
Do this to and the monument remains, respect (if it’s due) is paid to whomever the monument is important to and the nation can begin to live up to its principles. It’s a win – win, if you ask me….of course, nobody did.
Absolutely no chance of this ever happening.
Engineering-wise, AIUI that solution wouldn’t work for this monument. It’s 100-year-old concrete, and it’s really big. So you try to move it, it’s likely just to fall apart (in a dangerous manner).
But yes, that seems a reasonable solution in other cases…and it doesn’t excuse SCOTUS not defending the 1st amendment in this case.
How about removing the crossbar?
Or pull a Magritte and put a sign under it with the words “Ceci n’est pas une croix.”
or a sign with the words “this is the Chinese character 十 （shi, ten-10).” ：）
That’s precisely the position advocated by the tongue-in-cheek Satanic Temple, as explicated in the captivating documentary released earlier this year, Hail Satan?
Yeah, and where was the fourth liberal member of the Court, justice Stephen Breyer?
Breyer, joined by Kagan, wrote a special concurrence, an opinion that would essentially limit this case to its facts, based on some argle-bargle about how the Latin (or “Peace”) cross was seen as a uniquely secular symbol, denuded of its religious content, at the end of the War to End All Wars.
He’s essentially saying that that particular cross doesn’t have to go, but don’t think such religious symbolism would pass muster nowadays. He’s speaking only for himself and Justice Kagan in that regard, of course, not for the other five (conservative) justices in the majority, who’re likely never to see a religious symbol they won’t find some means of excusing.
It’s frankly not as bad as I thought it would turn out, though admittedly I had low expectations for this court.
What I mean: First, at least the conservatives on the court stated that new monuments wouldn’t qualify for the “it’s both!” defense. So we don’t have to worry about Christian bigots using this case to justify creating more Christian symbols on public land. Second, they didn’t go with the ridiculous “it’s not religious, it’s just coincidentally cross-shaped” logic, which other courts have done and which would’ve opened the door to many more “it refers to God but it’s not religious” type claims by Christians.
So, not a win in my book. But perhaps a ‘closing of this chapter’ by which I mean they leave current violations in place while not giving any legal foothold for new violations to be perpetrated.
We now may “officially” claim that Christmas is no longer a religious holiday.
For very many (most?) of us it isn’t!
Haven’t you heard? Donald Trump made it safe again for real Americans to say “Merry Christmas” — reclaiming the expression from the politically correct atheistic Grinch who was forcing Macy’s and Gimbels and every man, woman, and child in the US to say “Happy Holidays” under penalty of law.
In the finest spirit of Christian humility, he told us so himself.
Yes, this country is going to hell. To hell and religion but only their version of it. Pathetic and disgusting is all I can say and that goes for this court as well. When lawyers reach for their bibles to hear a case they are no longer lawyers, just political hacks.
This is a sound ruling. Who is this harming?
Here’s someone lacking the requisite two neurons. Who is it harming? How about the CONSTITUTION, rustybrown. Should we have mandatory Christian prayers in school, like we used to? Who is that harming?
People like you don’t belong on this site. Not enough neurons.
I don’t think the ruling harms any people directly, but it does violate the long-standing (but oft-violated) principle of separation of church and state and sets more precedent that religion and specifically Christian religion can be privileged by the government. That precedent might harm non-Christians in the future, but it’d be hard to say for sure.
A shameful day for the Supremes.
The appeal to tradition is worse than bad. It illuminates and aggravates the problem. It says that if you can use your power to maintain unconstitutional privilege for long enough, you can get rewarded by having it permanently enshrined as “tradition”.
I can accept the Kagan argument, that it is historical as determined on a case by case basis. It would make sense, for instance, if the “49 World War I veterans from Prince George’s County” that the cross memorializes were all Christian.
If it really is the case that only historical monuments are allowed, and no new ones, it seems acceptable to me. I don’t have much faith in this court to only apply the ruling to historical crosses, though.
Yeah, I don’t think that’s the way the five conservative justices on the Court see it. They seem to think that the Establishment clause allows the government to favor religion over non-religion, in deference to this nation’s supposed religious foundations, so long as it doesn’t play favorites among various religions.
Whenever a decision like this comes down, I always skim over the slip opinions to see how Justice Merrick Garland voted … then I take a moment or two to contemplate what a lowdown rotten sonuvabitch Mitch McConnell is.
Setting aside the 1st Amendment, is there an approximate similarity here to statues of Confederate figures? The statues come from a part of US history not regarded with pride by many Americans, even considered insulting to contemporary Americans, but still a part of US history.
I do not see how this religious cross has anything to do with the civil war statues really. The cross on public property is a constitution thing – first amendment. The historical crap comes from the supreme court hacks. The civil war statues were primarily put up years after the war. And they were jim crow period stuff. Offensive to most all African Americans as well. Loving memories for the racists who are all over the place in the south. Many northerners think of them as traitors at worst and enemy at best. Putting up statues of the enemy is usually not done. Do you see many statues of Hitler in the parks? Not even in Germany.
This is nothing more than hollowing out of religion.
To many Xians, the cross is sacred. Alito’s language is anything but an endorsement away from veneration and towards oblivion. Crosses can signify anything now. Like God is Energy is synonymous with God is a lump of coal.
This is impressive how the court is not aware of what type of message they are actually promoting.
“Alito’s call for “respect and tolerance” for Christians.) But Christians are in the majority. What about atheists, nones, and others? Seems like a one way door.
“…has been to pretend that religious symbols and mottos morph into nonreligious, historical and secular icons over time. This is patently bogus, an offense to anybody with two neurons to rub together.”
Well, it’s not entirely bogus. It’s bogus with regards to Christianity in the US today. But when I talk about Wednesday or Thursday, I am not actually talking about them being Woden’s Day or Thor’s Day. Those religious mottos have morphed into secular ones. Same for the word ‘holiday’ – it isn’t a shortening of ‘Holy day’ anymore.
First point, “Separation of Church and State” goes back to the Byzantines, where you have a eccelesiastical establishment (the Christian Church) which was separated from the Roman Imperium, and which had autonomy to appoint Bishops and govern itself. In terms of genealogy, the idea of Separation emerged from Christianity in a Christian civilization. You don’t find anything equivalent in the Caliphate for example. Further, a lot of Separation arguments are really about destroying, limiting and co-opting independent, non-state institutions in civil society, which is why totalitarian parties often invoke them. I think anyone concerned with anti-totalitarian politics should look critically at Separation arguments.
Second, the Constitution bars the “Establishment of Religion”. This refers directly to the Establishment of a National Church, like you have in theocracies such as the United Kingdom (which recently burned to death Richard Dawkins on grounds of heresy). This decision does not establish a church, or make people pay taxes to support a church, or give a church control over public schools. It preserves a monument to dead soldiers. I think it is a stretch to call it the end of the First Amendment
Since the Keyishian case, the Supreme Court has been imposing a laicite-type view of “Separation”, e.g. eliminating religious behavior and symbols from the public space. In 1967, in Keyishian v. Board of Regents, the Supreme Court struck down a nondenominational prayer as “establishing a religion”, because it uttered the unutterable name of G__. [Preventing the utterance of the unutterable Name was, of course, a “secular” act in the same way the smashing of pagan statute is a “secular” act, but I digress.]
Let’s say we support the laicite (which is really a French Revolutionary concept, not historically part of American jurisprudence until the Warren Court), and we think the laicite is good for the U.S. and the world. The bottom line is that if we look at, for example, the Israeli flag, it has a Star of David on it. It is a religious symbol. It probably offends a number of Israeli citizens who are not Jews. However, it is an important symbol to the ethnic majority of Israel, and it has secular meaning and importance to people even if they are not practicing Jews.
That is to say, a symbol can have a dual meaning, and a religious symbol in the right context may have a perfectly valid secular message (even with an implicit religious meaning to some) without establishing a particular sect or worldview. . . especially in a war memorial.
I don’t think that there is a clear cut line in any of these cultural questions, but the reality is that religious symbols also have secular meanings, and importance, even to people who don’t believe in or practice the religion. I don’t think it is desirable, or politically feasible, to strip away the heritage and symbols of the cultural majority of a country, and I don’t think you have to do so in order to avoid becoming a theocracy.
America was founded by a bunch of Protestant religious fanatics who were too fanatical to get along with their fellow fanatics in England. Should that fact be excised from the history books? Should children not draw Pilgrims on Thanksgiving, etc.? The only way the laicite could possibly work is if it is carefully limited, and I’m not sure military memorials are the best place to start. Frankly, I very much doubt this Court would approve of a “peace cross” erected in 2020 in front of an Alabama high school, and if they did, I would be as alarmed as the author of this blog is at the outcome of this case.
There are those (including at least one sitting SCOTUS justice) who argue that the original intent of the Establishment Clause was merely to prohibit the federal government from establishing a national church, such that it would interfere with the individual states’ prerogative to establish state-supported churches of their own. (After all, the text of the First Amendment provides that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …” (emphasis added), and contains no proscription upon the states’ doing so.)
Do you think this is a correct interpretation of the original intent of the First Amendment? If so, do you think it should be deemed a binding constitutional interpretation today?
It’s disturbing that seemingly reasonable people who have so much influence over the lives of whole populations think that the supposed imagined meanings people ascribe to symbols washes that symbol in secularism. I thought imaginings of other people’s thoughts is something courts would dismiss.
It does happen. Last Memorial Day I visited the Military Cemetery to pay tribute to a friend who died in Viet Nam. As I walked through all the crosses I saw them only as poignant symbols of all the lives lost to the curse of war.
