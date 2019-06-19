Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ moderation

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “way,” came with the email message “Moderate, but not *too* moderate.” And on the page itself one can see this:

Also, what is “moderate” about believing so strongly in something which is almost certainly not true?

Unfortunately, Mohamed’s argument self destructs in the end.

 

 

  1. Randall Schenck
    Yes, burning in hell is probably moderate to some of the other actions, like stoning.

    • boggy
      Nothing in Islam promoting stoning, but in the Book of Numbers in the Bible, Moses caught a man collecting firewood on the Sabbath. Moses prayed to god for guidance who said; ‘stone him’.

