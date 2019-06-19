HuffPost’s repeated smears of Joe Biden

HuffPost, of course, is not a source of news, but an Authoritarian Leftist rag where opinion masquerades as news. Their agenda is so transparent that you can see it simply by scanning the “headlines.”
Right now the site is busy smearing every Democratic candidate save Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and it especially hates Joe Biden. Well, I’ll tell you this: I think Biden would make a decent President, a gazillion times better than the moron who currently holds the office, and I’d vote for him over Trump any day. But I don’t yet have a favorite Democratic candidate, as it’s way too early.
But HuffPost (is it in secret thrall to Trump?) is trying to divide Democrats by backing only a few candidates and denigrating the rest. To that end, it tries to turn readers against Biden with articles like the one below, whose headline implies that Biden was either a racist or was friendly to segregationists. But read the damn article (click on screenshot):
Here’s what Biden was “guilty” of:
Speaking at a New York City hotel, Biden recalled his working relationships with the late Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.), who served under a much more uneven Democratic party platform. Both men fiercely opposed desegregation.
“I know the new New Left tells me that I’m ― this is old-fashioned,” Biden said, according to a pool report. “Well guess what? If we can’t reach a consensus in our system, what happens? It encourages and demands the abuse of power by a president. That’s what it does.”
Biden, who was elected to the Senate in 1973, told the crowd how Eastland used to call him “son,” rather than “boy,” and labelled Talmadge “one of the meanest guys I ever knew.”
“Well guess what? At least there was some civility,” Biden continued. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”
. . . He has previously pointed to his successful working relationship with Eastland as proof that people with opposing views can work together in Washington. Yet Eastland and Talmadge held views that would likely shock many present-day Democrats.
This is slander, though it’s not illegal slander. Biden is not a racist, and yes, both Republicans and Democrats have demonized each other to the point where cooperation is not possible. We all know that, regardless of whom you consider most to blame. (I think it’s mostly Republicans, because while we have many centrist Democrats, centrist Republicans are very scarce.)
Recall that Lyndon Johnson courted a number of segregationist Senators to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed. He rubbed elbows with many racists to enact the greatest anti-segregationist law of our generation.
The point of the Senate and House is to make laws, and to do that you have to work with people who often hold reprehensible views. If you refused to do that, nothing would get done.
And HuffPost can shove their opinions, generated by millennials who get paid virtually nothing to parade their vacuity.
Makes me wonder whose side the HuffPost is on?
Well, I just put HuffPo into the same bin as Salon – lefty web mags I will never read.
Sub
Can’t we just stick to smearing Biden for his creepy hair sniffing, touching of children, plagiarism, and voting in favor of both the Patriot Act and the Iraq War?
It is interesting to watch the media line up behind different candidates, and seeing who they talk down, and who they talk up. Much to Biden’s point in his anecdote, there is little acknowledgement at the moment that there is a bigger picture for the Democratic party. If the party were to work together (such a strange concept) and back Biden, Trump would have no chance in 2020. Clearly, the Huffpo is thoroughly progressive in its inability to compromise in the pursuit of progress, and has its preference for the more extreme wing of the party.
As a conservative, I voted for Hillary in 2016. Give me a traditional Democrat, and they will have my vote next year.
I think you are right on point about the age issue. I definitely think that Bernie would have beaten Trump handily last time, and would do so again in 2020. But he’s 77. A Sanders-Warren ticket would be lovely, but I’ll settle for Biden-Warren if that’s in the cards. Unfortunately reason and principle are not in abundance during the Democratic convention. Of course if I have to I’ll do what I usually do in the ballot box and hold my nose while voting.
Holding one’s nose and voting for the lesser of two evils is generally a voter’s lot in a two-party system. In my lifetime as a voter, there’s been but two times I’ve walked out of the booth in a presidential election with a good, clean feeling and my head held high — my first ballot in 1972, and again in 2008.
Ditto for me, though my first ever vote was (nose-held) for Humphrey in ‘68.
I hope, when you walked out head held high, that you voted for McGovern and Obama. 🙂
Of course,successful & great as Johnson’s Civil Rights Act was, he lost the South for Democrats. (Caro’s bio is fabulous.) I think part of the reaction, whether it’s in the HuffPo or not, is that Biden said:
“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said, and then, because he really wanted to drive his point home, he switched to a Southern accent and noted that the senator “never called me ‘boy,’” a racial epithet demeaning to black men.
“He always called me ‘son,’” said Biden.
(Assuming that’s accurate, from theroot.com)
If so, that’s really beyond the pale.
This is the kind of thing that kills the democrats. They love to eat up each other and lose the race. Most people with half a brain know that Joe Biden is a bit old and old fashion in 2019 but so what. If the polls eventually show him to be the guy then he should be the guy. If he falls and someone else raises so be it. The purpose here is to remove Trump and the morons over at Huff just don’t get it.
The way all these news and media people are acting you would think the election is next week. Iowa is 7 months away and election is more than a year and a half.
The polls at this time don’t mean anything but they are still there and right now they show Biden beating hell out of Trump. That is what Huff should be talking about.
Polls? How about the votes?
Sorry, I do not understand your question. As I pointed out, there is no voting for a long time. Polls are all you have.
Life of Brian: in the tunnels beneath the city of Jerusalem members of the Campaign for Free Galilee bump into People’s Popular Front of Judea. Each group was planning to kidnap Pilate’s wife and demand concessions from the Romans. A fist fight breaks out over which group has the right to carry out he plan and Brian pleads with them to stop: “Please! We mustn’t fight each other! Surely we should be united against the common enemy!”
They all stop and look around: “The Judean People’s Front?”
Brian: “No no, the Romans!”
The HuffPo and others on the left fringe of the Democratic Party have instituted a calculated plan to discredit Biden. He and several other more centrist candidates (in terms of ideology in the Democratic Party) will suffer its ire. Just a few days ago, HuffPo attacked Kamala Harris for what she did when she was a prosecutor in California. It is all rather stupid and these attacks could hurt Biden in the general election should he gain the nomination. It seems that the leftist fringe is beyond the capability to learn.
My guess is that the HuffPo would like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to get the nomination. It is not doing them any favors.
Of course, I will vote for Biden should he get the nomination. But, he is not my favorite, not because of his views but of his age. In the past, I have commented that serious health issues, mentally or physically, can strike people of his age at any moment. Look at Trump. In my estimation, he suffers from severe mental disability. Since I am not a health care professional, I cannot diagnose him. But, certainly if I saw a friend or relative behaving like Trump, I would urge that person to get help immediately. This is why that if Biden or Sanders should get the nomination, whom they would choose for their vice-presidents is extremely important.
Any idea what the “oranges” of Trump’s mental disability might be? 🙂
For one answer, follow the link I give in the third paragraph of my response below, #13. I contend that both of them are afflicted with age-related decline in inhibition coupled with increasing verbosity that’s also age-related. Most assuredly both of them have additional problems, age related or not, but I say they share this one.
I like to think that it’s a bunch of orange packing peanuts with words on them. His brain is like one of those lottery mechanisms that roll the balls around until one is sucked up. Whichever peanut drops to the Broca’s area of the brain is what he says in the given moment.
That’s why nobody in his administration ever knows what the hell he’s talking about: it’s just a word lottery in his head.
Whatever her true values (does any politician have them?), Kamala Harris has opted to run on several far-left planks.
But she skewered Barr beautifully.
Vanity Fair runs daily hit pieces on Biden as well.
What is disheartening to me is that the Democratic establishment is already lining up behind the neo-liberal Biden, as if it’s a done deal. I fear that even if Warren or Sanders ran as spectacular a candidacy as Sanders did in 2016, the DNC would torpedo them in the primary. Cowards. When are the Democrats going to start running on core beliefs rather than perceived electability? I have this old fashioned notion that the electorate will actually respond in a big way to impassioned, reasoned, articulate idealism. I just don’t see that in Uncle Joe. It’s been a long time since the DNC actually stood for something.
Agreed, although I will of course vote for Biden if he gets the nomination. I wish the DNC would stop trying to control the voters.
I agree with you that Biden is not the ideal candidate in terms of what the activist base is looking for. During the primary season we will see if Biden self-destructs as he did in his other presidential candidacies. Biden may be a neo-liberal at heart, but he will have to alter some of his views as he is attacked during the primary campaign. As I mentioned above, his age is a negative.
I agree also that the DNC and the Democratic establishment are afraid of candidates they consider too leftist, such as Sanders and Warren. They have made the political calculation that only a Democratic moderate such as Biden can defeat Trump. Since they screwed up with Hillary Clinton, I don’t particularly trust their judgment. For me, defeating Trump is more important than anything else. Electability will compel me to support unreservedly whoever the Democratic candidate is, even if I have some differences with them. What separates me from the leftist fringe is that I abhor political purity. A democratic system to function properly entails necessarily compromise. That is decidedly lacking today.
Good, thoughtful comment. For myself I am an old, politically active hippie (though I’ve never read the HuffPost.) So I confess that I often wonder if my “impassioned and reasoned” opinions might be slipping into “political purity”. I hope not. I really just hunger and thirst for an FDR, a JFK, even an LBJ. Being a Democrat used to be more than just being not-Republican. And I don’t think it would be impolitic to engage the bastards directly and in their faces about their evil policies. It’s not like we’re ever going to win over that crazy %40 that love Trump. Cooperation and compromise are the business of politics, true. Up to a point. We’ve reached and surpassed that point long ago. We now have a President that openly defies Congress and a Republican party that enables him. How should we compromise here?
What is a “neo-liberal”? Does that mean an old liberal? BTW, if a candidate in the mold of FDR is desired, hasn’t anybody noticed that Jay Inslee looks uncannily like FDR, except for the wheelchair?
Good question. The answer is many things to many people, but I use it in the sense of a belief in the free market as the universal panacea. I think it is very like classic liberalism, and shares many of the traits of libertarianism. My personal objection to it is my belief, confirmed by observation, that unfettered capitalism is a scourge on the living world, if not humanity. But I’m not a fundamentalist ideologue about it. Capitalism has its place in a well regulated market.
I agree with your response in its entirety. Those who believe in an unfettered free market as the solution for all the world’s woes have the kind of faith perhaps only matched by the most ardent religious fundamentalist. You are so correct in noting that capitalism must be well regulated. Otherwise, we will see the emergence of rule by an oligarchy where today’s inequality will be looked back as “the good old days.”
I agree that with Trump there is no compromising, but are you suggesting that Democrats and Republicans don’t try to compromise in Congress? That, after all, was clearly my point.
Actually, at this point I can’t really separate Trump from the Republican party. More and more it is becoming clearer to me that he is only the visible manifestation of something deeper and uglier. That crazy %40. So, yes for some issues, even current ones, f__k no, don’t compromise.
Perhaps the joint sponsorship of bills by Ted Cruz and AOC could be considered an example of compromise. At least they are on speaking terms.
1) Whose core beliefs?
2) You can’t achieve squat if you don’t win.
OK, you got me there, Republicans and fundamentalists have core beliefs, but in any group of 3 or more liberals you will find more opinions than people, many of them self-contradictory. But here’s one belief, at least, that had a lot of traction last time around, and should gain eve more in 2020: Everybody deserves an even shake, and that means going after the malefactors of great wealth. That’s a winning platform if the party ever shakes off its own deep pocket contributors. Sometimes all it takes to win is guts and confidence.
Campaign finance reform is popular. Soaking the rich never is. Folks are worried about healthcare and job security. Stick to those and you win.
Haven’t settled on a favorite among the Democratic candidates yet myself, though I would without hesitation vote for any one of the 24 or so declared over the incumbent, including even Oprah’s flaky guru Marianne Williamson.
That certainly includes Joe Biden. And it’s hard to argue with the way our former Veep’s kicking lumpy orange ass in the early polling, even if such early polling means little. But ol’ Uncle Joe’s got a foot-in-mouth problem, always has. Juneteenth probably wasn’t the most propitious of times to share a fond reminiscence of James O. Eastland, a stone-cold segregationist, and one of the original signatories of the horseshit “Southern Manifesto” issued by boll weevil senators in defiance of the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
I think it is actually fair to go after Biden over his legislative history on racism, he did after all vote against school busing – the treatment of Bernie Sanders was certainly less fair on that back in 2016.
And I don’t think Biden would actually be worse than Trump.
I’m no fan of Trump, but he’s had a solid economy that has achieved record low unemployment.
Biden’s biggest economic achievement was stripping bankruptcy protections from the public just before the last major market crash.
Trump, at this stage of his primary run, had a healthcare plan. It was horrible and would have seen millions uninsured, but he had one.
Biden told reporters that he hadn’t had time for one.
And if you want to talk about unfair treatment, one of the major criticisms of Andrew Yang is that his campaign has attracted some support from internet rightwingers.
Meanwhile one of the selling points for Joe Biden is that he’s supposed to attract the same magical almost mythical moderate Republicans that Hillary Clinton got back in 2016.
The economy may be good on a macro level, but I don’t think it will help Trump much even if it is good in November 2020 (which is not all that certain; some economists see a recession on the horizon). I have two reasons for saying this. The first is that I think the election will be fought primarily on cultural issues, not economic. Trump’s appeal to his base is almost exclusively grievance based. In other words, he considers white identity politics as the key to his victory. In turn, Democrats plays to the demands of their constituent identity groups, although economic issues such as inequality and healthcare are also in the mix. The second reason I don’t think the economy will help Trump very much is that there is a great deal of economic anxiety. Many workers have stopped looking for jobs while others no longer get the benefits afforded their parents. As economist Jacob Hacker puts it: “In short, the implicit social contract that once bound employers, families and government has unraveled, and nothing has taken its place.”
We’re in for a low-rent, mean and nasty run in 2020. Which may not be so different from earlier presidential elections, though this time around we’re likely to have our noses rubbed in it as never before.
It’s clear that Trump has but one, three-step route to re-“election”: First, he will inflame his base to ensure maximum turnout by serving up the same seething ratatouille recipe of fear and anger, grievance and resentment as in 2016. That’ll give him the support of maybe 40 to 44% of the electorate.
Next, Trump will go relentlessly negative against his Democratic opponent — with his name-calling, his lies, and his constant web of innuendo and bullshit branding — all in an effort to drive his opponent’s approval numbers as close as low to his own as possible.
Finally, he will count on the assistance of a hostile foreign power or powers to push him over the top. Hell, his entire approach to the issue of foreign interference has been to all but expressly invite more of it. Imagine that you are a foreign power with cyber capabilities (and there have been incursions already into the computer systems of some our election boards’ computer systems) and the rewards that may await if you can help a president with an approval rating mired in the low forties to get reelected.
Now imagine a second Trump term, with a president unshackled from even the constraint of again having to run for reelection. It will be an orgy of self-enrichment, of rewarding his cronies and those in a position to do him favors in the future, and of punishing his perceived enemies.
The result could be a nation all but unrecognizable to us.
There’s a very good argument (I would say that – I agree with it) that the strength of the economy at the moment is a result of the reforms Obama put in place. Many of those have been undermined by the structure of the Trump tax cuts. Imo, there is a recession on the near horizon in the US because of them.
The US is returning more and more to an economy where there are a few very rich people, a lot of poor people (those living week to week, or struggling to do even that), and a reduced middle class. The key to a wealthy country long-term is a large middle class, and the ability of the poor to make it into that middle class. Trump probably looks at a society of kings and serfs with longing, but it’s actually just as bad for the wallets of the kings as the serfs long-term.
I think people sense that their futures are not secure in a Trump economy. For too many people it would only take one health emergency to see them destitute. That is no way to live. In fact the stress of that is likely to make a health emergency more likely. While Republican politicians (and Fox News) denigrate “European” economies by referring to the economies of Spain, Italy, and Greece, many look at the relative economic security of those of us living in Canada, Australia, NZ, and western Europe with longing. Our health needs are taken care of because healthcare is seen as a right for all.
Trump has NEVER had a healthcare plan, not during his primary run, not now, not ever. None of the Republicans ever have, including the GOP congresscritters who voted dozens and dozens of times to repeal Obamacare (including the repeal of its protections against the exclusion for pre-existing conditions).
What Trump promised — with his usual, empty, mindless braggadocio — was universal coverage with “great healthcare at a tiny fraction of the cost.” What he delivered was bupkes.
Yep he SAID he had a plan. He was unable ever to produce it to ANYONE. No one else EVER saw it. Like so much else, it was a lie.
Who is it he’s supposed to have a secret deal with (was it Mexico with tarifs?)? He flashed that stupid letter…
Apparently, if there’s a choice between getting something good done while working with your opposition, or getting nothing done while dehumanizing and mocking your opposition, the latter is the only moral choice.
I stand adamantly in opposition to anyone who would trivialize and/or ‘whitewash’ these past actions of Joe Biden. Furthermore, like it or not, agree with him or not, he’s going to be called to account for this and his other past actions re race, and well he should: http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/03/joe-biden-record-on-busing-incarceration-racial-justice-democratic-primary-2020-explained.html.
Beyond all that and beyond his penchant for being repulsively touchy-feely, the man has a raging case of foot-in-mouth disease that seems to be beyond remedy; and he’s been afflicted with it for a long time.
That in itself alarms me, especially at his age when age-related decline of inhibition can occur, as well as increase in verbosity https://academic.oup.com/geronj/article-. The two together don’t make for a good mix, and Biden can be quite garrulous. Donald Trump is also afflicted with this, in spades, and it is a notable manifestation of his cognitive decline.
All of these things have been with Biden for a very long, and I don’t think they can be changed or contained but will only increase. (Even with handlers,I shudder to think of what he might say to Kim Jong Un in a face-to-face meeting.)
Beyond all that, I detest HuffPo, and I detest the slant but I see nothing egregiously reprehensible with them criticizing Biden any more than I can condemn any highly partisan right-wing rag that goes for sensationalism. I may not like it, and I don’t, but to me they’re the print equivalent of Fox News. And the HuffPo here is not trading in ‘fake news’. Biden defends what he did by putting his foot in his mouth once again. Eastland didn’t call him “boy” but “son”. That’s rich.
Well you check that geronj link please. It gets me to a “oup not found” message. Maybe a missing letter?
Jeez, not again! I included text in the other link; this time I omitted half the link
https://academic.oup.com/geronj/article-abstract/48/5/P225/641740?redirectedFrom=PDF
Perhaps I must join Biden and Trump in the dotard’s corner.
“a possible frontal lobe involvement in off-target speech.”
Definitely!
Make room for me in the corner. 😎
I’m sorry but HuffPo equivalent of Fox News. If that were true they would be spending their ink going after Trump, or the republicans, Mich, anything but democrats. Democrats cannot swallow their own personal pride and that is why they lose. They stay home, read more HuffPo and lose.
You’re right as to the difference in who and what they go after and it’s something worth thinking about.
I should have been more specific in what I was trying to get at: both claim to be news outlets but frequently publish opinion in the guise of news, slant and twist the reportage to fit their own agenda,as well as blend opinion with news and even report ‘fake news’ when it serves their purposes.
Biden would be a terrible choice for Americans and the rest of the planet. I want the US live up to the ideal it once represented.
According to Gilens & Page (2014), as summarised here (emphasis mine):
Some other Democratic candidates have stated they want to address this problem. Sanders also would have the track record to actually attempt to repair it. Americans should want to fix gerrymandering and the obscene corporate corruption.
Otherwise, money will continue to rule, democracy will remain a farce and the dire consequences of American corporate greed are burdened on the rest of the planet, with likely disastrous consequences.
Biden is a dinosaur who survived the meteor strike while hidden under a rock. He was lucky and should enjoy his remaining years somewhere away from politics. It’s not the age, but his uninspiring, conservative attitude. He’s a lame feet-dragger and would expose the corruption of the Democratic party once more.
If he is running against Trump, then Trump should represent the USA another term. He’s the more authentic crooked politician. Why pick the fake when you can have a Republican Proper.
To equate Trump and Biden in terms of policies or honesty is absurd.
+1!
Also, as a non-USian, while I would I agree that Biden isn’t the best choice for president in the field, I don’t think Sanders is either. The damage done internationally by Trump means that, imo, you desperately need someone who can restore your reputation on the world stage. Sanders is very weak on foreign relations, and not someone who could address the problem to the level needed.
However, the polls at the moment are a direct reflection of name recognition, and things are extremely unlikely to end up the way they are now. At this stage I’m most impressed by Kamala Harris, but there are others I think I might like just as much if I knew more about them. Elizabeth Warren must have a senior cabinet position, if she’s not president.
The Dems have a history of eating their own. Biden is a victim of that. It was a problem in 2016 too. Sanders stubbornly stayed in the race even when it was clear he couldn’t win, doing untold damage to Hillary. (And yes, I know there was a lot more to it than that and he was by no means the biggest problem.)
No, why vote a Republican Light when you can vote a real Republican. He’s not equal, but he’d fit into the Republican party, perhaps from before they went off the charts.
“but he’d fit into the Republican party, perhaps from before they went off the charts.”
So, in other words, he wouldn’t fit into the Republican Party. Nor did he ever. And, in saying something like this, you’re saying probably 1/4 to 1/2 of the Dems in Congress would somehow belong to the Republican Party.
Being in the center doesn’t mean being a Republican or “Republican-lite,” it just means, apparently, not being far enough to the left on certain issues for you, personally.
If Biden is “Republican-Lite,” then so was Hillary Clinton. Would you agree? If not, why not?
US politics are right shifted, and both Clinton and Biden would be Tories. There is no relevant “left” in the USA. What would be centre-left Social Democratic in Europe is deemed “socialism” in the US.
Well, that’s a complete shift of the conversation and irrelevant to the statement you made. You weren’t discussing whether or not Joe Biden would be a Tory in the UK, but whether he fits more into the Republican Party in the US. This seems like a complete dodge.
Remember, in 1974 Biden worked civilly with Republican segregationist senator James Eastland of Mississippi to kill school busing, a promise Biden made to his Delaware constituency. Biden will work for Biden and the wealthy. Just yesterday Biden vowed he would not do anything to endanger the fortunes of the rich. He is the wealthy white Democrat’s candidate [IMHO, of course].
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/6/19/18690910/biden-fundraiser-controversy-segregationists-donors
So it seems we’re (1) judging him on things he did nearly 45 years ago, when the political environment was very different and when, as he explained, he had to work and compromise with people (both politicians and citizenry) with whom he didn’t necessarily agree, and (2) he said to wealthy donors that he won’t demonize them.
Boy, compare what he said to wealthy donors to what Hillary said in some of her secret speeches to wealthy donors and Biden looks like a damn saint.
If anyone can give me tangible evidence that Biden has, in the last 15 or 20 years, worked for racist policies, please bring it forth. Otherwise, a man who has been in politics since the 1970’s is bound to have done some things that would not be acceptable by today’s standards. This is the same argument we always have: judging people by today’s standards when what they did was in a very different time and environment. Except Biden’s not dead yet.
Regardless, this whole conversation has moved from Aneris claiming that Biden is basically just a Republican to a whole new discussion. I would still like to see Aneris step up and defend his/her position, rather than punting on it and changing the subject.
I can recommend Joe Biden’s 2007 book Promises to Keep where he discusses this in detail.
Many forget that Biden arrived in the Senate in 1972 back when you had segregationists to work with. Sure, he stood his ground and did what he needed to do to get things done.
Personally, I am a Klobuchar man, but given that she isn’t gaining traction, this ridiculous woke stuff is driving me TOWARD Biden, despite my misgivings about his age.
I like Klobuchar best.
Biden is leading in the polls because of the well-known candidates, he’s the only one who isn’t unelectable at this point.
The salad-comb story meant to malign her only endeared her to this voter.
–
I think Inslee would be a fine VP. I mean, I feel like I should throw his name out there as he is my Gov. and all. The rest, I’ll keep watching.
Haha I thought the same thing. And all the other allegations have been from single “anonymous sources,” all just saying that, in essence, they thought she was mean.
And, frankly, you don’t become President in today’s environment if you don’t have a bit of a mean streak, and, if you do, you sure as hell have a good chance of not succeeding, especially when it comes to foreign policy (which, unlike most Americans, I think is one of the biggest issues of the day, and I thought that before Trump fucked things up even further).
I have a picture in my head of a one-panel political comic of Klobuchar brandishing a comb with the glint of a knife on it and yelling at a salad, “you think I won’t eat you just because I don’t have a knife?!? You think you can get out of this that easily? TAKE THIS!”
Damn it. I meant to say “won’t eat you because I don’t have a fork.” I ruined my own joke. I’ve done that so many times…
I wouldn’t last a day on Klobuchar’s staff, and that’s a good thing.
It was absolutely perfect, BJ. I got what you meant and it was well played.
But I still fucked it up. Story of my life!
Still, thanks for the words of encouragement 😛
Klobuchar has been my favorite from the start, but she’s not getting any traction because the media won’t give her any exposure. She’s not Joe Biden, an old hand and known quantity who people see as electable and already leads the polls; she’s not Elizabeth Warren, a far-left candidate; she’s not Kamala Harris, so she’s not as diverse; she’s not Bernie Sanders, who ran a very good campaign against the already-ordained H. Clinton and is also seen as a known quantity (and is far-Left).
The media will never give Klobuchar enough coverage to succeed because she doesn’t tick enough boxes for the people running it.
I’ve seen her on CNN a few times, and she’s very impressive. I agree that if she got more media time she would gain traction.
Yes, and she really speaks with authority and toughness, but with an underlying sense of sincerity. She actually seems to care about working people. She’s not only exactly the kind of person to stand up to Trump, but to put the BS to the idea that a woman can’t be tough enough for the job (not that I think enough of this country thinks that to keep a woman from getting elected President anymore, or has for many years. Many countries far more regressive in their sexual politics than ours have already had female leaders).
I also think she would be a good ambassador for the US to the rest of the world after the embarrassment we’ve suffered under the current administration. And I would just really like someone who isn’t inflammatory in their positions and/or how they espouse them, while also standing up for the working class. The Democratic Party has completely forgotten its working class roots, and the last election showed that, in part. They’ve cared more about their friends in academe and corporate donors for far too long now.
I picked Klobuchar as the anti-Trump from the get-go. She’s sharp and fast on her feet; wouldn’t surprise me to see her make a move, or at least gain ground, during next week’s debate.
Don’t know whether that will be sufficient to push her into the front ranks, but it should keep her going to fight another day.
At the end of the day, the debate won’t really matter; what the media says about how the candidates did in the debate will be what matters. Most people won’t even watch, and even those who do will largely forget quickly what they saw.
The only way a debate can make a difference is if Klobuchar somehow makes such an enormous impression that she can’t be ignored any longer.
If she provokes a twitterstorm eg?
Hmmm…I feel like that’s not her style (and that’s one of the things I really like about her), but maybe over lack of coverage, or her opponents’ positions not supporting the working class (which makes up most of America)? I guess anything is possible. But, ultimately, the media decides, and unless they decide that what she said on twitter was bad and tries to damage her for it, it probably won’t work 😦
Despite Biden not being my favorite as discussed above, I pose these questions to those who think Biden is somehow conservative and no longer worthy of being in the Democratic Party. Did Obama make a mistake picking Biden twice as his running mate? If so, was Obama just another conservative tool or too stupid to know what Biden is really like? If not, why was Biden okay then but not now?
He chose Mr Biden to ‘broaden’ his ticket, I guess, well, I’m nearly sure.
Note, I’d never vote Mr Biden in a primary, but I definitely would vote for him over the present usurper.
I want a candidate who will be able to hold his or her own against Trump’s attacks. Why isn’t Pelosi running? She has proven she can make Trump cry like the chicken-bully he is.
I want to remain hopeful but based on articles like this and some comments here…?!
This is the way liberalism ends
This is the way liberalism ends
This is the way liberalism ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.
Really? You think it’s liberalism that’s moribund? I see conservatism in extremis.
Except for the never-Trumpers who are clinging to its mantle at its edges by their fingernails, conservatism has abandoned every last one of its traditional principles — — free trade, open markets, limited government, balanced budgets, personal rectitude, a due regard for American institutions and traditions and norms of behavior, strict constitutional construction, maintenance of strong international alliances in opposition to Russian expansion and aggression — the lifeblood of traditional conservatism from Edmund Burke to Russell Kirk.
In its place, today’s Republican Party is making like lemmings following their strongman leader over a cliff. Ask yourself this: What if Donald Trump loses the next election with just 42% of the vote (the highest number he currently polls against every top Democratic contender)? It will, of course, be a disaster for down-ticket Republicans. And what if Donald Trump then refuses to go gracefully from office (as he almost certainly will refuse to do)? What do Republicans do?
Trump has the undying support of approximately 25% of the American electorate, which is to say, just over half the Republican Party base — the half that wouldn’t abandon him, as he’s wont to brag, even were he to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. But he has the support of virtually no one else, not traditional college-educated Republicans, and certainly not independents who lean Republican.
What if Trump claims that the election was fixed and that’s his loss is the fault of establishment Republicans for insufficiently supporting his candidacy? What if he takes his dead-end die-hard followers with him and leaves the Republican Party? It will be the death of the GOP.
I’ll see your T.S. Elliot paraphrase above, and raise you a Robert Frost:
Some say the GOP will end in fire,
Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
But if it had to perish twice,
I think I know enough of hate
To say that for destruction ice
Is also great
And would suffice.
“Except for the never-Trumpers who are clinging to its mantle at its edges by their fingernails, conservatism has abandoned every last one of its traditional principles…”
And what of the Democrats? They have abandoned unions and all other policies to support working-class people in favor of corporations and banks; they have abandoned peaceful diplomacy in favor of war; they have abandoned the idea of a government that spends responsibly; they have abandoned the idea of standing for free speech; they have abandoned principled stands against corporate takeover of society and people’s lives, and corporate and financial-sector monopolies; they have abandoned their stand against the surveillance state; they have abandoned their opposition to the suspension of habeas corpus and torture and simply said, “eh, well, W.’s administration started it, so I guess there’s no stopping it now.” I could go on, but why bother?
It just rubs me raw when people see only one side having abandoned their principles. Both sides have abandoned their principles, both sides contribute to today’s climate (which started well before Trump, but has simply been amplified by him), and both sides are concerned with power rather than policy and defeating their opponents than standing for what they used to believe was right.
At the end of the day, we need to find a candidate that will bring back the ideals of the Democratic Party, because the Party itself sure as hell won’t.
The process of bringing back the Democratic Party that used to stand for the things above and other policies and positions will be a long one, and it may never even happen; frankly, I have little hope that it ever will. But maybe, just maybe, with the right leader, it could slowly happen.
“refuses to go gracefully”
I figure if(when) he loses the election he will whine mightily, but there would be nothing he could do but host another reality TV show. There are no military officers that would give him a minute of their time. No respectable media outlets would give a shit. He’ll be down the tubes, as they say. Not to worry.
I would like to believe no one gets their political news and opinions from HuffPo. I’d like to think that we go visit each candidate’s website and read their planks/platforms/proposals. Short of that, I’d like to think we’d at least stick to more neutral news sources.
–
I think Biden would be fine. I’ll happily vote for him if he is the nominee. I still like Harris. I think Warren would be great – I’m a sucker for a plan. I like Klobuchar quite well. Inslee is nice and I think spending time talking about climate change makes his campaign worthwhile. I know I’m forgetting the vast majority of the others.
–
Amusingly, in my red-corner (nay, crumb) of the blue side of my reliably dem. state, a conservative asked me (quite seriously) whether I’d be voting for Bernie over Trump because of his promises to eliminate college debt.
One thing is sure (‘read my lips’), during those democratic debates, Mr Trump is certain to do something outrageous, just to keep the attention to himself.
I’m impressed by Mayor Pete.
You have to be. He’s sharp as a whip.
Yes, he’s about everything Mr Trump is not and would probably make a great president. . However, there is the African American and Hispanic vote, I fear Mr Buttigieg faces insurmountable difficulties there.