Hawaii: Day 2

Yesterday included a visit to the Koko Crater Botanical Garden, a plethora of lovely plants residing in a volcanic crater. Wikipedia describes it like this:

The Koko Crater Botanical Garden (60 acres) is a botanical garden located within the Koko Crater (Koko Head) on the eastern end of Oahu, Hawaii. It was given the dual title of the Charles M. Wills Cactus Garden by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, in recognition of his contributions to the garden, in 1966. The garden is part of the Honolulu Botanical Gardens, and first established in 1958. Its hot, dry climate is suitable for Plumeria and Bougainvillea cultivars in the outer crater, kiawe (Prosopis pallida) and koa haole (Leucaena leucocephala) trees, and four major collections organized by region (Africa, the Americas, Hawaii, and Pacifica). Other collections include adeniums, alluaudias, aloes, baobabs, cacti, euphorbias, palms, and sansevierias, as well as a native grove of wiliwili trees (Erythrina sandwicensis). A loop trail (2 miles) runs through the collections. They have about 500 trees and 200 species of trees.

Before we begin, though, I have to show my three favorite animals on Oahu. The first is Fergus the Duck, who lives in a marina not far from where I’m staying. Fergus (and his many duck friends) get fed a big meal of Mazuri waterfowl food (for adults, not for ducklings) at least once a day. They all live on an island in the marina, and so are safe from predators.

Fergus always comes to his name, and always leads the other ducks to the edge of the marina where they get fed. He seems to be a mallard, but with at least some domesticated genes. His name, of course, comes from the Yeats poem, and from the fact that he’s always the lead duck:

And my local Hawaiian cat bros, Loki and Pi. The view of Pi is what I get every morning when I rise at 4:30 a.m. so you can have something to read!

Pi keeps me company for hours as I write:

On to the botanical garden. I do not know much about plants, but will identify the ones I remember. The rest I leave to the readers.

The crater walls rise all around the garden, and there’s a circular loop trail of two miles inside:

Right now the Plumeria are in bloom all over Oahu, and are especially resplendent in the crater. Their fallen blooms litter the ground.

A screwpine, Pandanus tectorius, native to Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The stilt roots are unusual; its fruit is eaten while the leaves are used as flavoring in cakes and jams (I even have a bar of Pandanus soap that is wonderfully fragrant).

You tell me what this is, ’cause I don’t know:

A golden barrel cactus, Echinocactus grusonii, endemic to Mexico:

What is this?

And I don’t know this bird, either. Readers will have to help with the IDs for this post:

The yellow hibiscus, the official state flower of Hawaii:

And a red one:

Now here’s a wierd plant, the salacious “sausage tree”, Kigelia africana, a monospecific genus native to Africa. Their weird fruits, which give the tree its name, can be up to 60 cm (2 feet) long and weigh as much as 12 kg (26 pounds).

The fruit “sausages” are used for medicines and as containers.

What kind of animals ate that fruit?

I didn’t see a flower on the tree (there were some wilted ones on the ground), but here’s what one looks like (from Wikipedia):

Pachypodium rutenberianum, a weird plant native to Madagascar:

This may be another specimen of the species, but you tell me.

I’m not sure what tree this is, but it was replete with red flowers that attracted birds, and several small birds (unidentified) made their nests in it, probably because the thorns offer some protection from predators like mongooses (mongeese?):

Nests:

A baobob tree, Adansonia sp., with its bulbous trunk making it look like one of the world’s strangest-looking trees. It’s native to Africa, Australia, Madagascar, and Arabia:

This lovely flowering tree, Bougainvilla, I think, is in bloom all over the island:

The obligatory vanity photo, courtesy of Nilou:

Hiking around in the sun makes you hungry, and so for lunch we repaired to an all-you-can eat shabu-shabu restaurant in the ritzy Ala Moana mall, Shabuya. For less than twenty bucks you can get all the meat, veggies, seafood (clams, mussels, shrimp) that you can cook in your personal hotpot, along with appetizers like gyoza and fresh noodles, including soba and udon. We took full advantage of the place, ordering many trays of meat, which you can cook in a lovely broth that doubles as a soup on the side.

The meats are two cuts of pork and two of beef; we made repeated orders of the beef at the extreme right:

Cooking away in the hot pot:

Conveniently, the best shave ice place I know, Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, was in the same mall, and so we had dessert. A nice shave ice is the best ending to a hotpot meal.

There’s a better, sitdown Uncle Clay’s in Aina Haina, which is also cheaper.

Strawberry shave ice:

I deviated from my usual practice of having the matcha (green tea) shave ice with azuki beans and mochi, trying instead the taro malasada (Hawaiian/Portuguese spherical donut) cut in half and filled with gourmet Tahitian vanilla ice cream.

And so endeth another day in Paradise.