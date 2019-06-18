Wednesday: Duck report

This will count as “Readers’ wildlife photos” today. Yesterday I had communications from two of our duck farmers, including Anna, both of whom sent photos and gave an optimistic report: all eighteen ducklings, large and small, are thriving. Here’s a report from the non-Anna duck farmer

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 18, 2019 at 11:30 am and filed under ducklings, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. davidintoronto
    Posted June 18, 2019 at 12:12 pm | Permalink

    It’s understandable that Jerry’s new assistant – “non-Anna duck farmer” – may wish to remain anonymous. But s/he needs a better nom de guerre. Perhaps we should hold a contest.

    😉

    Reply
    • Bob
      Posted June 18, 2019 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

      An excellent idea. I have no suggestions at the moment, but maybe some flash of duck brilliance will strike.

      Reply
  2. Glenda Palmer
    Posted June 18, 2019 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

    At least a few things are right with the world this morning. All the babies at Botany Pond are accounted for and this is great. Many thanks to the duck farmer(s) who are filling in.

    Reply
  3. jeremy pereira
    Posted June 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    Bags the middle spot in the duck flower.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted June 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm | Permalink

      The first time I saw a duck flower (just like this) was while hiking along a canal in England. A bit of a surprise. Don’t step on them.

      Reply
  4. W.T. Effingham
    Posted June 18, 2019 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

    Watching the “duck flower” bloom is a great incentive for duck service.

    Reply
  5. Bob
    Posted June 18, 2019 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

    I would never have imagined that I would be so enthralled with even a single duck family. And now there are two, with exploits to be followed!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: