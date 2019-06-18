Wednesday: Duck report

All has been well at the pond aside from the usual territorial skirmishes. All 18 ducklings as well as Katie and Anna were present and accounted for. It’s been cold and there has been lots of huddling going on. Katie’s babies spent much of the day in the lily pads. I found Anna and her brood on land several times and even napping all huddled together. Here are a couple of pictures of Anna’s brood and one picture I took of two of Katie’s ducklings trying to capture the bright blue speculum feathers which were visible. Unfortunately the blue didn’t show up as well in the picture but the lighting somehow gave the picture a lovely effect.

The younger brood—Anna’s—have discovered the joys of standing on the concrete ring in the center of the pond:

This is so cute: the cold, huddling babies form a “duck flower” next to Anna. And they’ve gotten visibly bigger!

Two of Katie’s babies. As the DF reports, you can see the speculum of one (though just barely). I hope they don’t fly away before I return to Chicago!

Anna wrote, too, saying, “The babies are all accounted for – both broods. And the hens continue to be good mommas. We are holding down the fort here.”

This is her photo of her namesake hen Anna Mallard along with her eight growing ducklings. It looks as if both broods may make it to fledging!