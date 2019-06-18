Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a sad Tuesday now that Grania’s gone, but I know she’d want me to soldier on. And so I will, but in her honor today (and perhaps in the future) I’ll use the bullet-point format for events, births, and deaths that she used. (The points are taken directly from Wikipedia.) Normally I would prepare these posts the night before and, now being five time zones ahead of Chicago, ask Grania to insert the Hili dialogue—which Malgorzata sends me during her morning in Poland—for posting at 6:30 a.m. Chicago time. That will no longer happen—another sign of Grania’s departure, and of her importance to this site.

It’s Tuesday, June 18, 2019, and International Picnic Day. In Britain, it’s Waterloo Day, celebrating the British victory over Napoleon in 1815.

Today’s animated Google Doodle (below) click on screenshot) celebrates FALAFEL, which I love. But it’s very unusual for a Doodle to celebrate a foodstuff—and for no apparent reason. As C|Net reports:

This isn’t the first time Google has put food in the Doodle spotlight. In 2017, Google cooked up a slideshow to honor the rice noodle, and last year, Google celebrated the Fourth of July with an interactive map highlighting food from across the country. Chickpea-based falafel, which can be prepared in many ways, is high in protein, complex carbohydrates and fiber, making it popular among vegetarians and vegans looking for an alternative to meat-based foods. Chickpeas are also low in fat and contain no cholesterol. You can also make them as big as you like. In 2012, 10 chefs in Amman, Jordan, worked to create largest falafel ball ever — a 164-pound mammoth.

The very cute Doodle:

And now on to Grania’s format for events on June 18. Note the event in 1858, which precipitated the publication of On the Origin of Species.

1178 – Five Canterbury monks see what is possibly the Giordano Bruno crater being formed. It is believed that the current oscillations of the Moon’s distance from the Earth (on the order of meters) are a result of this collision.

1812 – The United States declaration of war upon the United Kingdom is signed by President James Madison.

1858 – Charles Darwin receives a paper from Alfred Russel Wallace that includes nearly identical conclusions about evolution as Darwin’s own, prompting Darwin to publish his theory.

1873 – Susan B. Anthony is fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1940 – The “Finest Hour” speech is delivered by Winston Churchill.

1983 – Space Shuttle program: STS-7, Astronaut Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space.

A note: Here’s the famous bit of Churchill’s famous speech (the entire 30-minute speech is here). What a writer and rhetorician he was!

Those born on this day include:

1886 – George Mallory, English lieutenant and mountaineer (d. 1924)

1913 – Robert Mondavi, American winemaker and philanthropist (d. 2008)

1942 – Roger Ebert, American journalist, critic, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1942 – Paul McCartney, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Sherry Turkle, American academic, psychologist, and sociologist

1952 – Isabella Rossellini, Italian actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Lisa Randall, American physicist and academic

Those who expired on June 18 include:

1902 – Samuel Butler, English novelist, satirist, and critic (b. 1835)

1936 – Maxim Gorky, Russian novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1868)

1959 – Ethel Barrymore, American actress (b. 1879)

1982 – John Cheever, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1912)

1989 – I. F. Stone, American journalist and author (b. 1907)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, who knows her scripture, quoted Matthew 6:26:

Hili: The birds of the air: they do not sow or reap but they are delicious. A: Luckily, they can fly. Hili: And that’s a problem.

And all of today’s tweets came from Grania: these are from the last batch she sent me, and I’ll put up the final six tomorrow. I won’t comment on them.

One comment: I saw two Hawaiin green turtles haul themselves out of the water yesterday to bask on the beach on Oahu's North shore. I'll post about that later.

