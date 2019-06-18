Now: WEIT with 60K subscribers

I just noticed, at 5:10 Chicago time, that we had attained this goal:
Technically, it’s 60.001, since I’m following it, too, but I don’t count. Over 10 years, this means about 6,000 subscribers a year. I can’t hope for that pace to maintain itself, but if it does, in 7 more years (if I’m still alive), we’ll reach my dream goal of 100,000 subscribers. Then I can retire and raise ducks.
Oops. . . I just noticed it went back down to 59,999. Who’s the miscreant who unsubscribed?
Big mazel on the big 6-0!
I was going to mention that 60K was getting close.
We just had an afternoon storm here in Wichita about 4 pm DST. Maybe 4 inches of rain in about an hour plus a good hail storm with ping pong ball size hail. I think I will need a roof inspector.
You folks in Kansas seem to have been having a fair amount of bad weather this year.
Meant for Randall
Yes, it just will not stop raining. The hail is just an added entertainment.
Congrats! Great milestone.
It appears more that the ducks raise and train you. 🙂
“Who’s the miscreant who unsubscribed?”
Didn’t want you to reach 100k
Then I can retire and raise ducks. Seems you have already achieved this goal!
If you want to scale up, you’ll need a bigger pond.
Prediction: WEIT will hit 100,000 within 5 years.
One way is to have posts about Justin Bieber and the latest fad diets that Melt Off Those Pounds. I doubt Jerry will go there.
“Would the person who is not here please raise their hand?”
“If you can’t hear me, wave.”
CONGRATULATIONS!
Congratulations!!
After years of reading the website, today I subscribed. Thanks for putting out so much interesting stuff!
It’s back up to 60,002!
Not here; still 59,999! Oy!
The person who unsubscribed should get a free book just for being the ultimate troll 🙂
Friendly reminder: a hell of a lot more people visit the site. I’m not a WordPress member, so I’m not subscribed. I imagine that’s the case for many (perhaps even most?) people.
The ONLY way I have of gauging readership, apart from comments and views (which are lower than before, perhaps due to people reading on phones) is the number of subscribers. I’m not sure whether you have to be a WordPress member to “subscribe’, though subscriptions appear to be managed by WordPress, but I’d respectfully suggest that if people are reading on their phones, and because I provide content for free, that it’s not very onerous to subscribe.
Is it really too much to do that in return for all the free content?
WordPress is free! What’s the deal? I’d pay to follow WEIT.
“I’m not subscribed” ?
Your excuses ring hollow.
Glad to say, I’m a card carrying member!