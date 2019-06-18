More tributes to Grania

Atheist Ireland (AI) posted a lovely tribute to Grania on its site yesterday. It was written by its President, Michael Nugent—who knew Grania well—and tells about her activities for AI (she was one of its founders as well as its first secretary), her penchant for gaming, and other things I did not put in my memoriam yesterday.

The tribute was reprinted on Michael’s webpage, too, and you can see either or both versions by clicking on the screenshots below.

From AI:

And on Michael’s site:

As I had hoped, the many comments on my post about Grania’s death—there are now 319, a very large number—acquainted her sisters, with whom she hadn’t spoken in several years—with the many people who considered Grania a friend, as well as with some facts about her life and work. Her sister Gisela posted this as a publicly-viewable announcement on Facebook.

Finally, Richard Dawkins tweeted the sad news:

Jerry has a very moving tribute to Grania.https://t.co/KWWULXzoWd

She was a leading figure in the burgeoning atheist movement in Ireland, and obviously an extremely good person. — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) June 18, 2019