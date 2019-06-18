Acorn woodpeckers defend their larder

Reader Michael sent this National Geographic video about acorn woodpeckers (Melanerpes formicivorus) and a larder tree near the Grand Canyon. As I suspected, they drill each hole to fit a specific acorn (how else could the food remain securely wedged?), but then how do they drill a hole for a specific acorn without having it in their mouth? This is a mystery that, I hope, readers will solve.

At any rate, you can see they cooperatively guard the food supply (are the birds related?), and you can see them driving off a marauding squirrel.