Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, June 17, 2019; and as you begin the work week reading this, I’ll be luxuriating in Hawaii for some well-deserved R&R. It’s National Apple Strudel Day, but if you eat that stuff you’re engaging in cultural appropriation. It’s also World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Do your bit.
On this day in 1579, Sir Francis Drake claimed California, which he named “Nova Albion” for England. On June 17, 1631, Mumtaz Mahal, the wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, died in childbirth. The emperor spent the next 17 years building her tomb, which is this:
Only a few hours from Delhi, the Taj is a must see; it is one of the three sights, along with Mount Everest and Machu Picchu, that was on my bucket list as a youth. I’ve been lucky enough to see all three, and although the Taj can be crowded and touristy, it is well worth the trip. I was once fortunate enough to see it at night during a full moon, and it was otherwordly, assuming a bluish pearly cast and appearing to float above its base.
On June 18, 1673, the French explorers Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet reached the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, eventually traveling south to its junction with the Arkansas river, becoming the first Europeans to chart part of the Mississippi’s course.
A lot happened on this day in history. On June 17 in 1885, the Statue of Liberty, made in France, arrived in New York Harbor in 350 pieces. Remember that it was a gift from the French people, and the Americans crowdfunded its assembly in the U.S. Here is a foot upon arrival:
On this day in 1901, the College Board introduced its first standardized test, later to become the rapidly-disappearing SAT. In 1939, the last public guillotining in France took place, with a convicted German murderer, Eugen Weidmann, beheaded in Versailles.
On June 17, 1944, Iceland became a republic, declaring its independence from Denmark. 19 years later, in the case of Abington School District v. Schempp, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 against recitations of the Bible and the Lord’s Prayer in public schools. The vote would certainly not be that extreme today. In 1967, China announced its first successful test of a thermonuclear weapon.
On this day in 1972, five operatives, directed from the White House, were arrested for trying to burgle the offices of the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate office complex. What a time that was! It eventually led to Nixon’s downfall and his resignation from the Presidency on August 9, 1974.
On June 17, 1991, the South African Parliament repealed the “Population Registration Act,” which had required all South Africans to be racially classified at birth. Three years later, after the famous low-speed highway chase, O. J. Simpson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He was, of course, acquitted, but I think that was a miscarriage of justice.
Notables born on this day include Igor Stravinsky (1882), M. C. Escher (1888), Martin Bormann (1900), François Jacob (1920, Nobel Laureate), Newt Gingrich and Barry Manilow (both 1943), and Jello Biafra (1958).
Here is “Black and White Cat Tessellation” by Escher:
Notables who expired on June 17 were few, and include Kate Smith (1986), Cyd Charisse (2008), and Rodney King (2012).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej talk about books:
Hili: It’s best to look for tranquility among old books.A: I know, I often escape to them as well.
Hili: Najlepiej szukać spokoju wśród starych książek.
Ja: Wiem, też często do nich uciekam.
A tweet from reader Barry. D*g saves cat from plastic bag while another cat looks on helplessly. Canids do have their uses!
A tweet from Heather Hastie, who notes, “We used to have a couple of kittens that both loved curling up in the lid of the Trivial Pursuit (board game) box. The more dominant of the two (Annie) would come along and lick and otherwise annoy the other one (April) if April was the one who got the box first. It looks like these two have a similar issue.”
Two tweets from Nilou in honor of Father’s Day. First: what a cruel thing to do to a dad on Father’s Day!
We all know of Wisdom, the Laysan albatross on Midway who is about 68: the oldest confirmed wild bird (and oldest banded bird) in the world. She had another chick last November, making 37 (they have one chick at a time), and has flown more than three million miles. But who remembers Wisdom’s mates? Here’s the latest one, Akeakamai, honored on Father’s Day, and sharing parental duties.
Here’s Akeakamai with the pair’s latest chick:
And here’s that latest chick getting banded.
Tweets from Matthew. Here’s some biology that will make you the hit of any cocktail party:
I don’t think that my ducklings can jump this high:
I’m sure at least one reader will know what this chemical reaction is (I don’t):
Tweets from Grania. For you cat-loving gamers (Grania fits both slots), here’s a new cat-themed game:
I guess racing backwards is faster:
SCOTUS is having another busy June 17th this morning (as tends to be its wont as the Court’s term comes to an end and the justices prepare for their long summer recess until the first Monday in October).
So far this morning, the Court has issued opinions upholding the dual-sovereign exception to the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on double jeopardy; finding that Virginia legislators lack standing to appeal a lower-court decision striking down their racially discriminatory gerrymandering; and punting again on another case involving a homophobic baker refusing service to a gay couple.
Come on Ken, what does that mean? You generally do better than that. “..opinions upholding the dual-sovereign exception to the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on double jeopardy.” Can a normal mortal/layman understand that? I guess I do, but I’m far from sure,
Are they obliged to redistrict now (that is what I think it means) or is the status quo accepted?
Sorry to disappoint, Nicholas. The Double Jeopardy clause prohibits a defendant from being twice tried for the same criminal offense. There is a 160-year long line of precedent that says the prohibition does NOT apply to prosecutions by separate sovereigns — which is to say, a defendant can be tried once in state or federal court and then (win, lose, or draw) be tried again in its opposite.
Today, in Gamble v. United States, SCOTUS upheld this doctrine by a 7-2 vote. (Nota bene: the US Justice Department has a policy — known as the “Petite Policy” — of not prosecuting someone who has been prosecuted for the same crime in a state court, and most states have followed suit with policies of their own of not prosecuting defendants who have been tried in federal court. But these policies are matters of prosecutorial discretion, NOT constitutional guarantees.)
In the gerrymandering case, a lower federal court determined that the state of Virginia had drawn its redistricting line in a manner meant to disadvantage black voters. Virginia saw the errors of its ways and decided not to appeal that ruling. The Virginia legislators who had been behind the racially discriminatory redistricting nevertheless tried to take an appeal on their own. SCOTUS decided those legislators lacked legal standing to pursue that appeal. So Virginia will have to redraw its districts in a non-discriminatory manner, per the lower court decision.
Just for readers’ info, the virginia executive branch (governor, lt gov, attorney general) are dem; the legislature is republican majority in both houses.
Thanks Ken. I enjoy your legal comments in Jerry’s living room. 🙂
Thx, jblilie. I try to add a little value by posting occasional comments on a subject I know something about to make up for all my puerile wisecracks on subjects that I don’t. 🙂
Keep the puerile wisecracks coming, too, Ken🤓
I think it is the “elephant’s toothpaste” experiment (hydrogen peroxide and yeast). They should have been wearing protective goggles.
Reminds me of the jolly jape Sheldon played on Keipke using hydrogen peroxide and soap ,i think.
Those little duckies are determined. I found it interesting to see the way they use their feet to grasp the ledges and pull themselves up. I didn’t know they could do that.
Note that Nixon won easily in the 1972 election well after the Watergate break in. Journalism by the Washington Post broke the case and informed the public – where would we be without the free press?
Simpson confirmed his own guilt well before the pathetic circus trial by simply taking off, with a driver, in that white bronco down the freeway. He continues to look for the real killer on the golf course.
Wasn’t that taking off in the white Bronco well after hid ‘acquittal’ for murder?
I agree with the OP, he almost certainly was the murderer.
No, the bronco ride on CNN live was the first thing we heard about the murders almost. OJ knew the cops were after him and he took off with a friend. They thought initially he was headed for Mexico but were spotted by the police and helicopters on the freeway. The guy driving said, OJ has a gun and everyone was thinking he might shoot himself. Had he used a gun instead of a knife to do the murders, they would have nailed him.
In Iceland, the day is known as þjóðhátíðardagurinn.
Hows ’bout a some “California Über Alles” by the Dead Kennedys in honor of birthday boy Jello Biafra? 🙂
I just ran across more on the Oberlin college case. This thing is an endless pit of insanity. Just when you think they’ve hit rock bottom, just wait, there’s more! The faculty was afraid the students would throw a tantrum in the cafeteria, throwing any food made by Gibson’s on the floor and stomping on it! This is not a college, this is day care.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/05/gibsons-bakery-v-oberlin-college-trial-day-1-it-was-a-mob-mentality-out-there/
Gibson’s attorney Lee Plakas asked Protzman what was the reason for cutting ties with the business they had worked with for more than a century. He pointed out emails from various administrators that the student might have throw a “tantrum” on campus, specifically in the cafeteria while eating dinner, and that might be a good reason to get their cookies and bagels elsewhere.
“The concern was that the students were angry?” Plakas asked. “The fear was that angry students would throw food [made by Gibson’s] on the floor [of the cafeteria] and stomp on it?”
“Yes, that was one of the concerns,” Protzman answered.
“Doesn’t that sound more like a nursery school than a college?” Plakas continued.
“Nursery school students do throw food on the floor, yes,” Protzman said, adding “We are not the students’ parents,” as the reason the school could not tell the students to quit threatening to throw food on the floor and eat their dinner like nice people do.
That would be very funny if it were not so sad.
I agree, this is kindergarten stuff, but with a price tag of 44 million.
Here’s one you might like, Professor Ceiling Cat, due to your run-ins with the Pakistani Government:
Cat filter accidentally used in Pakistani minister’s live press conference
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-48663289
I found it interesting to check out the Taj Mahal from above.
https://tinyurl.com/y5452u6l
Another June 17 birthday – Eddy Merckx (1945), one of the greatest bike racers ever