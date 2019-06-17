Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, June 17, 2019; and as you begin the work week reading this, I’ll be luxuriating in Hawaii for some well-deserved R&R. It’s National Apple Strudel Day, but if you eat that stuff you’re engaging in cultural appropriation. It’s also World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Do your bit.

On this day in 1579, Sir Francis Drake claimed California, which he named “Nova Albion” for England. On June 17, 1631, Mumtaz Mahal, the wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, died in childbirth. The emperor spent the next 17 years building her tomb, which is this:

Only a few hours from Delhi, the Taj is a must see; it is one of the three sights, along with Mount Everest and Machu Picchu, that was on my bucket list as a youth. I’ve been lucky enough to see all three, and although the Taj can be crowded and touristy, it is well worth the trip. I was once fortunate enough to see it at night during a full moon, and it was otherwordly, assuming a bluish pearly cast and appearing to float above its base.

On June 18, 1673, the French explorers Jacques Marquette and Louis Jolliet reached the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, eventually traveling south to its junction with the Arkansas river, becoming the first Europeans to chart part of the Mississippi’s course.

A lot happened on this day in history. On June 17 in 1885, the Statue of Liberty, made in France, arrived in New York Harbor in 350 pieces. Remember that it was a gift from the French people, and the Americans crowdfunded its assembly in the U.S. Here is a foot upon arrival:

On this day in 1901, the College Board introduced its first standardized test, later to become the rapidly-disappearing SAT. In 1939, the last public guillotining in France took place, with a convicted German murderer, Eugen Weidmann, beheaded in Versailles.

On June 17, 1944, Iceland became a republic, declaring its independence from Denmark. 19 years later, in the case of Abington School District v. Schempp, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 against recitations of the Bible and the Lord’s Prayer in public schools. The vote would certainly not be that extreme today. In 1967, China announced its first successful test of a thermonuclear weapon.

On this day in 1972, five operatives, directed from the White House, were arrested for trying to burgle the offices of the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate office complex. What a time that was! It eventually led to Nixon’s downfall and his resignation from the Presidency on August 9, 1974.

On June 17, 1991, the South African Parliament repealed the “Population Registration Act,” which had required all South Africans to be racially classified at birth. Three years later, after the famous low-speed highway chase, O. J. Simpson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He was, of course, acquitted, but I think that was a miscarriage of justice.

Notables born on this day include Igor Stravinsky (1882), M. C. Escher (1888), Martin Bormann (1900), François Jacob (1920, Nobel Laureate), Newt Gingrich and Barry Manilow (both 1943), and Jello Biafra (1958).

Here is “Black and White Cat Tessellation” by Escher:

Notables who expired on June 17 were few, and include Kate Smith (1986), Cyd Charisse (2008), and Rodney King (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej talk about books:

Hili: It’s best to look for tranquility among old books. A: I know, I often escape to them as well.

In Polish:

Hili: Najlepiej szukać spokoju wśród starych książek.

Ja: Wiem, też często do nich uciekam.

A tweet from reader Barry. D*g saves cat from plastic bag while another cat looks on helplessly. Canids do have their uses!

Dog saves cat from plastic bag pic.twitter.com/6vxaEjEhTS — Wouter (@Dutchwouter777) June 16, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie, who notes, “We used to have a couple of kittens that both loved curling up in the lid of the Trivial Pursuit (board game) box. The more dominant of the two (Annie) would come along and lick and otherwise annoy the other one (April) if April was the one who got the box first. It looks like these two have a similar issue.”

I see you’re napping but I can squeeze myself in. pic.twitter.com/x4fM663c92 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 16, 2019

Two tweets from Nilou in honor of Father’s Day. First: what a cruel thing to do to a dad on Father’s Day!

We all know of Wisdom, the Laysan albatross on Midway who is about 68: the oldest confirmed wild bird (and oldest banded bird) in the world. She had another chick last November, making 37 (they have one chick at a time), and has flown more than three million miles. But who remembers Wisdom’s mates? Here’s the latest one, Akeakamai, honored on Father’s Day, and sharing parental duties.

You may know Wisdom, the world’s oldest wild bird and mom to >35 🐥, but do you know her mate Akeakamai? He is an excellent provider of 🦑 and tells great dad jokes! Sending all the Fathers out there some super chill vibes from the bird dads of Midway Atoll. Happy #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/zjXbwz1eRZ — USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) June 16, 2019

Here’s Akeakamai with the pair’s latest chick:

And here’s that latest chick getting banded.

You know what you need? You need to see the most recent member of Wisdom's family get some new jewelry💍🐣! #WednesdayWisdom Wisdom is the world's oldest known wild bird (she's > 68), & her youngest chick was just banded and given an official number – BK56. Good luck lil birb! pic.twitter.com/HjSUdsm8L9 — USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) June 12, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Here’s some biology that will make you the hit of any cocktail party:

It's common knowledge that some #lizards can drop and regrow their tails, but did you know that there's no bone in the regrown tail? Instead, the bone is replaced with a cartilaginous rod. This makes the regrown tail stiff and inflexible, so it's never the same again. #osteology pic.twitter.com/VLZ4bIShzM — Rebecca Hawkins (@RebeccasBones) June 16, 2019

I don’t think that my ducklings can jump this high:

I’m sure at least one reader will know what this chemical reaction is (I don’t):

what evil have they unleashed??? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zds6ZeUrFV — Sean Kaen (@OddNMacabre) June 15, 2019

Tweets from Grania. For you cat-loving gamers (Grania fits both slots), here’s a new cat-themed game:

