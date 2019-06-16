Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 16, 2019. As you read this, I’ll be heading to O’Hare airport for three weeks in Hawaii. Poi, snorkeling, kalua pig, beaches, cats, ducks, malasadas, and sunshine. I think I deserve it. It’s National Fudge Day, and, of course Bloomsday: the day in 1904 that Leopold Bloom wandered around Dublin in Ulysses. Mrkgnao! To see why Joyce chose this day, look below.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Father’s Day with an animated DUCK CARTOON! Click on the screenshot below to go there (note that the duck is a drake, not a hen). As firstpost.com explains,

The Google Doodle consists of a family of ducks playing together with their dad. There are three slides depicting the adorable bond between a grey father duck and his six ducklings. In the first animation, the ducklings are seen playing and quacking around their father. The father duck is looking for his ducklings in the second one where all of them are lined up on one side. Whenever he turns his head, they keep disappearing underwater and reappearing on the other side. Finally, in the third one, the father blows water towards all the lined-up ducklings and they are caught in bubbles, rising up instantly. Then the father duck blows air towards them, causing the bubbles to pop and all of them falling back into the water.

It’s very cute, and I love ducks, but of course male mallards don’t really do much parental care nor tend the brood. Gregory Peck, for instance, seems to have disappeared. Some ducks, like black-bellied whistling ducks, do show extensive male parental care, and Google, to be biologically correct, should have celebrated the day with such a duck. But nobody would recognize a whistling duck, as monogamous birds tend to be sexually monomorphic: males and females look pretty much alike. So it goes.

On this day in 1858, Abraham Lincoln, then a Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat, delivered his famous House Divided speech in Springfield, Illinois. Calling attention to the problems that slavery would cause in the future, the speech included these famous words:

A house divided against itself, cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently, half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other. Either the opponents of slavery will arrest the further spread of it, and place it where the public mind shall rest in the belief that it is in the course of ultimate extinction; or its advocates will push it forward, till it shall become lawful in all the States, old as well as new — North as well as South.

On June 16, 1871, the University Tests Act finally allowed students to enter the universities of Oxford, Cambridge and Durham without having to pass a religious test (theology students, of course, were excepted). In 1903, it was on this day that the Ford Motor Company was incorporated.

On June 16, 1904, James Joyce began a relationship with Nora Barnacle. He had met her on June 10, but apparently did the deed six days later. And so it was on June 16, 1904, that the entire novel Ulysses is set. After many tries, I finally finished it, though I think that the novella The Dead is more accessible and more lyrical. Here’s a photo of Joyce, Barnacle, and their two children:

On June 16, 1911, IBM was founded in Endicott, New York under the name “Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company”. And on this day in 1944, George Junius Stinney, Jr became the youngest person executed in the United States in the 20th century. The state was South Carolina, and Stinney was black, of course, His conviction was vacated in 2014—way too late—on the grounds that he’d received an unfair trial. Here’s his mug shot:

The entire trial took one day, including jury selection, and a verdict was reached in ten minutes. Such was the South in those days. And oh, how he was killed!:

George Stinney was executed at the Central Correctional Institution in Columbia on June 16, 1944, at 7:30 p.m. Standing 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall and weighing just over 90 pounds (40 kg), Stinney was so small compared to the usual adult prisoners that law officers had difficulty securing him to the frame holding the electrodes. Stinney was made to sit on a Bible in order to fit properly into the chair. The state’s adult-sized face-mask did not fit him; as he was hit with the first 2,400-volt surge of electricity, the mask covering his face slipped off. Stinney was declared dead within four minutes of the initial electrocution. From the time of the murders until Stinney’s execution, 83 days had passed.

On June 16, 1961, Rudolf Nureyev defected from the Soviet Union, and in 2010 Bhutan became the world’s first country to institute a total ban on tobacco. But it isn’t really a total ban, as Wikipedia implies in the aforementioned statement, for its own article on the Tobacco Control Act of Bhutan 2010 says this:

The consumption of tobacco is not altogether prohibited in Bhutan, though it is largely banned in places of public accommodation. The act largely targets smoking in particular, though any form of tobacco is subject to the act. The Tobacco Control Act establishes non-smoking areas: commercial centers including markets, hotel lobbies, restaurants, and bars; recreation centers such as discothèques, cinemas, and playing fields; institutions and offices, both public and private; public gatherings and public spaces such as festivals, taxi stands, and the airport; all public transportation; and any other places declared by the Tobacco Control Board. The board also has the authority to designate smoking areas in public. Smoking areas are permitted in non-public areas of hotels (i.e., smoking floors or smoking rooms) at the discretion of the patron. The act imposes a duty on persons in charge of these areas of public accommodation to display signs prohibiting smoking, demand smokers cease, report offenders who refuse to the police, and comply with inspections.

Notables born on this day include Adam Smith (1723), Geronimo (1829), Stan Laurel (1890), Barbara McClintock (1902, Nobel Laureate), George Gaylor Simpson (also 1902), Archie Carr (1909), Irving Penn (1917), Joyce Carol Oates (1938), and Tupac Shakur (1971).

Those who died on June 16 include Chick Webb (1939), Wernher von Braun (1977), and Helmut Kohl (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hunting:

Hili: I’m going to satisfy my hunger for knowledge. A: What about? Hili: Whether something edible hides there.

In Polish:

Hili: Idę zaspokoić głód wiedzy.

Ja: O czym?

Hili: Czy tam dalej nie ukrywa się coś do zjedzenia.

A paperback book meme, which appears to be an altered version of the one mentioned below:

The putative original:

Those of a certain age will recognize this:

I don’t know how they did this; you tell me:

They are coming for your jobs pic.twitter.com/NRoF6NmZcd — Andrew Kern (@pastramimachine) June 13, 2019

Three tweets from Heather Hastie:

She’s back again Beautiful Foxy Loxy she really does take my breath away 🥰🐾🐾🦊❤️ pic.twitter.com/0v0zKD51Qh — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) June 7, 2019

These kittens remind me of Katie’s brood of ducks:

Bed thief!

My cat got caught stealing my other cat's bed pic.twitter.com/wm2GIjeq6b — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) June 7, 2019

Tweets from Grania. The first is an accurate description of Trump’s behavior lately:

Trump: DO WHAT I SAY OR THERE WILL BE TARIFFS

Mexico:

Trump: I'M WARNING YOU

Mexico:

Trump: THIS IS YOUR LAST WARNING

Mexico:

Trump:

Mexico:

Trump:

Mexico:

Trump: ok, just keep on doing what you've been doing

Mexico:

Trump: I WIN! I WIN! I'M THE BEST! THE BEST! EVERYONE SAYS SO — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 8, 2019

This whole thread is pretty funny (and yes, the dog was found):

Oh ffs. Clondalkin people, this dumb asshole has bolted again. If you spot a black blur, let me know. pic.twitter.com/D3BnaoSEOu — Wokeback Mountain (@MajorThrill) June 10, 2019

This is a good one:

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Look at this cat law!

Thread: Did you know cats feature in early medieval law? The 10th-cent Welsh Laws of Hywel Dda listed the qualities of a good cat: “that it not devour its kittens, and that it have ears, eyes, teeth and claws, and that it be a good mouser.” pic.twitter.com/HQwY7tKxoo — Erik Wade (@erik_kaars) May 4, 2019

Here’s some genetics for you:

A study published this week in the journal Science sequenced the almond genome and shows that a single genetic mutation "turned off" the ability to make the toxic compound thousands of years ago — a key step before humans could domesticate almonds.https://t.co/tz2O8C5BrA — C. S. Prakash (@AgBioWorld) June 14, 2019

And another one of Matthew’s beloved illusions:

A three-color confetti illusion with cubes, which appear to be blue, green, and yellow but in fact are all exactly the same light-green color (RGB 198,255,189). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/L5PvZQjWci — David Novick (@NovickProf) June 15, 2019