Manager’s wildlife photos—ducks!

Because I’m in transit, today’s wildlife photos will be of Anas platyrhynchos, otherwise known as the mallard. In particular, we’ll see the mallards of Botany Pond—the most famous mallards in Illinois.

Here is Anna with her eight babies, all thriving and hanging around a mud puddle. They splashed around in it and even drank the water. Ecch!

I guess, like all youngsters, they like mud.

After a feed and a muddy bath, they headed to the clean water of Botany Pond:

Here’s a video of them mucking about:

Katie’s brood is huge, and simply cannot get enough food. I regularly run out but know they can also forage on their own. Anna (the human) calls them “the angry teenagers” because they get pissed off when we run out of duck chow:

The Good Mother Katie: two formal portraits.

What a lovely speculum I have!

This is the unnamed new interloper hen with a very dark bill. I haven’t seen her for two days and hope to Ceiling Cat that she’s not sitting on eggs nearby!

You can see how ravenous Katie’s teenagers are. Here they’ve finished their duck chow and are dabbling about on the muddy bank, looking for more noms. Aren’t they huge?

And we mustn’t forget the turtles, who come out in force when it’s sunny.

This big red-eared slider draped himself across the duck ramp for maximum exposure: