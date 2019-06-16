A Christian pleads for a replacement for “purity culture” in the pages of the New York Times

A friend sent me the link to an article in today’s New York Times on Christian sex, with the note:

“You might want to check out this piece — again, in the NYT. I believe the writer has legitimate grounds for writing the piece, but why does it appear in the NYT? How many Evangelical readers of the NYT are there? Could you imagine the NYT running this 15 years ago? I cannot. I’m puzzled.”

After reading it, I was puzzled too. It’s the kind of personal dilemma that fills the pages of HuffPost but has nothing to say to the wider culture—at least as far as I can see. And it’s part of the NYT’s drive to HuffPost-up its pages with personal stories that are just beefing and say nothing to the general reader.

Ms. Beaty was once an advocate of Christian “purity culture”, full of pledges to remain virgins until marriage, purity rings, father-daughter balls, and the like. Studies show that these pledges and the like don’t work, and they didn’t work for Beaty.

But, like religionists who have given up their faith but still need a substitute for church, Beaty needs a substitute for religious guidance about sex:

It held out the promise that if I remained pure, then God would reward good behavior with a husband — surely before I turned 30 so that we could have lots of children. Somehow God and I got our wires crossed, because the husband hasn’t arrived. Twenty years later, I no longer subscribe to purity culture, largely because it never had anything to say to Christians past the age of 23. Yet lately, I also find myself mourning the loss of the coherent sexual ethic that purity culture tried to offer. Is consent culture the best that we have in its place?

What, exactly, is “consent culture”? Is it a culture in which sexual activity between two consenting adults, who somehow are able to express that consent, is okay? If that’s what she means, then what is wrong with that?

To Beaty, it’s insufficient because “consent culture” has taken the sacredness out of sex:

For amid the horrible teachings about women’s bodies and God’s anger over an exposed bra strap, the proponents of purity — or the best of them at least — were trying to offer us the gift of sex within marriage. As Christianity teaches that marriage is not simply a legal bind but a spiritual covenant, so married sex is a bodily expression that two people will be for each other, through all seasons. As I continue to date with hopes of meeting a partner, I yearn for guidance on how to integrate faith and sexuality in ways that honor more than my own desires in a given moment.

Beaty, in other words, wants somebody to tell her that sex is more than just animal coupling, someone to tell her how spiritual it is. And that someone is not Darwin!:

All creation, including human bodies, by grace reveals deeper spiritual truth. In other words, matter matters. So when a person engages another person sexually, Christians would say, it’s not “just” bodies enacting natural evolutionary urges but also an encounter with another soul. To reassert this truth feels embarrassingly retrograde and precious by today’s standards. But even the nonreligious attest that in sex, something “more” is happening, however shrouded that more might be.

But sex is both the fulfillment of biological urges deeply imbued in our minds and bodies by evolution (after all, if there is a “purpose” to evolution, it’s the passing on of genes), and also a form of mental synching that contributes to a pair bond. Humans, after all, have to take care of their kids for a long time, and in general two partners are needed for the best results. Ergo, when you have sex—our ancient evolutionary sign of child production, a mental bond will start to form.

That is one evolutionary explanation for love, and that is the “more” that Beaty is seeking. Call it love, or call it “spirituality”, but whatever it is, sex is usually accompanied by deeper emotional ties. That is enough explanation for me.

But it’s still not enough for Beaty, because—and this is why the article doesn’t belong in the New York Times—she needs to know what Jesus wants!:

To be sure, consent is a nonnegotiable baseline, one that Christian communities overlook. (I never once heard about consent in youth group.) But two people can consent to something that’s nonetheless damaging or selfish. Consent crucially protects against sexual assault and other forms of coercion. But it doesn’t necessarily protect against people using one another in quieter ways. I long for more robust categories of right and wrong besides consent — a baseline, but only that — and more than a general reminder not to be a jerk. I can get that from Dan Savage, but I also want to know what Jesus thinks. . . .While I hate the effects that purity culture had on young women like me, I still find the traditional Christian vision for married sex radical, daunting and extremely compelling — and one I still want to uphold, even if I fumble along the way.

Indeed, relationships can be rocky, and sex doesn’t assure you a perfect partner. Nobody, including Beaty, can get a guarantee that a sexual relationship won’t turn bad. But really, “I also want to know what Jesus thinks”? Oy gewalt!

Well, Ms. Beaty, why are you importuning the readers of the New York Times—who are largely nonbelievers and, at any rate, are unable to answer her plea—to tell her what kind of sex comports with Jesus’s views and Christianity? Ask some damn preachers! And if she asks a thousand non-evangelical Christian preachers, she’ll get a thousand different answers.

But better that than foist her woes upon the readers of what purports to be the nation’s best newspaper. This kind of “HuffPost Her Stories” lamenting doesn’t belong in such a paper, especially because there’s no answer to Beaty’s dilemma.