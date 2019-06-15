Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Paul Peed sent some lovely bird photos from Florida. His notes are indented:

Tricolored Heron (Egretta tricolor). Imaged at Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive near Orlando,Fl.  Perhaps my favorite of the wading birds, as I can count on seeing a tricolored no matter the season, no matter what the weather.  A highly successful and stunning Ardeidae.
Least Bittern, Ixobrycus exillis. From the common to the rare, the Least Bittern is not often seen in the wetlands and marshes I explore. This one was imaged at Lake Apopka.
I find the ability of the neck to extend from its normally tucked in position quite remarkable.

  1. mfdempsey1946
    Posted June 15, 2019 at 8:46 am

    These images are so stunning — the birds themselves and the photography.

  2. Yakaru
    Posted June 15, 2019 at 8:58 am

    An art exhibition today. The Greater Yellowlegs photo is really beautiful.

  3. Roger
    Posted June 15, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Poor Porphyrio martinica with the short beak. Everyone else has chopsticks for beaks.

