Reader Paul Peed sent some lovely bird photos from Florida. His notes are indented:
Tricolored Heron (Egretta tricolor). Imaged at Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive near Orlando,Fl. Perhaps my favorite of the wading birds, as I can count on seeing a tricolored no matter the season, no matter what the weather. A highly successful and stunning Ardeidae.
Least Bittern, Ixobrycus exillis. From the common to the rare, the Least Bittern is not often seen in the wetlands and marshes I explore. This one was imaged at Lake Apopka.
I find the ability of the neck to extend from its normally tucked in position quite remarkable.
Greater Yellowlegs, Tringa melanoleuca. These guys are seen on mudflats from coast-to-coast. Often spotted as solitary individuals, they are highly successful on Florida mudflats and marshes. This one was imaged at Black Point Wildlife Drive on Merritt Island National Seashore. The blue background is accurate. It was that kind of late spring day at a stunningly beautiful location
Green Heron, Butorides virescens. I consider the Green Heron to be the most beautiful of the smaller marsh and wetlands residents. Their hunting abilities and tools are a source of endless fascination and enjoyment as I watch them in the marsh. The beak looks lethal. Imagine a frog staring up at that!
Black-necked Stilt, Himantopus mexicanus. I am impressed with the success of this species as they are a ground-nesting species. They must constantly battle raccoons, alligators, Black and Turkey Vultures and feral cats to protect their young. Stately and beautiful on long pink legs, they are easy to spot on the mudflats and marshes
Purple Gallinule (Porphyrio martinica). Vivid is the only word for this incredible marsh resident. It coloration would seem to make it stand out in the swamps but it is surprisingly difficult to spot. The colors and patterns blend surprisingly well with the tropical environment. This one imaged at a marsh near Lake Apopka.
These images are so stunning — the birds themselves and the photography.
An art exhibition today. The Greater Yellowlegs photo is really beautiful.
Poor Porphyrio martinica with the short beak. Everyone else has chopsticks for beaks.
Yes but everyone else has such tiny feet compared to Porphyrio martinica.
