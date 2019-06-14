Oberlin given maximum punitive damages for wokeness stupidity. Total bill: $11.2 million + $33 million = $44.2 million

Four days ago I reported that a jury in Lorain County, Ohio found Oberlin College guilty of defaming,libeling, and slandering Gibson’s bakery, a local business where three Oberlin students had been arrested for shoplifting (and pleaded guilty). The college, although the students admitted guilt, then engaged in a pattern of retaliatory actions towards the bakery (including severing financial ties with it) to placate their woke students, who were outraged at the arrests (the three students were African-Americans).

Bad move—really bad move. And Oberlin should have expected this, since Gibson’s lost considerable business after Oberlin’s shenanigans. A week ago, the jury awarded Gibson’s $11.2 million in compensatory damages, a huge sum.

But there was more to come. Ohio law allows punitive damages on top of compensatory ones—up to twice the amount of the latter. And that’s what happened, as reported by this article at the conservative site Legal Insurrection (LI), which has been covering the case for a long time (click on screenshot to read):

Actually, as the site reports, the jury awarded $33 million on top of the $11.2 million dollars, but Ohio law usually (but not always) caps punitive damages at twice the compensatory damage amount, so the college will probably have to pay about $33 million total. There are also attorneys’ fees, which will be leveled later by the judge, but they’re estimated to be another $10 million. It looks, then, like Oberlin will have to dig down to the tune of $43 million. There will of course be appeals, but if Oberlin loses those appeals, which seems likely, then they’ll have to pay addition attorneys’ fees.

That’s a lot of dosh. Since the college’s tuition is $55,052 annually, and there are 2827 undergraduates, $33 million is about a third of the total year’s tuition of the entire undergraduate body, or more than the tuition levied on a single class. It’s a substantial hit on the college budget, and especially on Oberlin’s national reputation, which has been fairly high.

The jury was clearly trying to make a point, which comes down to “We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it any more.” I suspect that the jurors, none of whom went to Oberlin, saw an elite college acting high-handedly against a small business, a violation of fairness that can naturally irk people. As LI reports:

The Gibson family was visibly shocked by the amount, as most in the courtroom were thinking the jury’s final punitive damages verdict in the case might top out at maybe $10 million. The fact that it was triple that amount means in many ways that perhaps the jury understood that the whole country was watching. “We never wanted any of this to go to court and have to spend all this time in litigation,” David Gibson said exclusively to the Legal Insurrection. David Gibson is the lead plaintiff in the case and is the principal owner of the business. “People have no idea on how much stress this has had on our family and business for almost three years. But from the beginning, we just didn’t understand why they were punishing us for something we had nothing to do with.” “We appreciate that the jury understood what we had gone through, and I think they were saying to the entire country that we can’t allow this to happen to hard-working, small business people whose lives are defined by their business, their family, and their community,” he said.” What the college was doing was trying to take away all those things from us, and we fought hard against that.” The final tally on punitive damages that Oberlin College has been ordered to pay for by the jury is thus: $17,500,000 million for David Gibson, $8,750,000 for Allyn W. “Grandpa” Gibson, and $6,973,500 for the bakery business. Allyn W. Gibson, age 90 and the patriarch of the business that has been in Oberlin since 1885, wanted to make sure people understood the Gibson family and business were not against students at Oberlin College in any way. “I have been here my whole life and I love the students and the energy they bring to our community, and people who know me know I always love being with them,” he said. “Students can be great people or they can be bad, just like all of us can be, but they need guidance at that age, and they weren’t getting it when this all started.”

And it’s not like the bakery didn’t try to negotiate beforehand with the College, either, as they did:

Some of the defenders of Oberlin College have claimed that the Gibsons’ were just in it for punishment on this case, and never tried to settle. That could not be further from the truth. According to Lee Plakas, lead attorney for the Gibsons’, a letter was sent before the case was filed in Nov. of 2017 asking for at least some talks on settlement and no answer was sent back (this reporter has seen it). In early 2018, according to Plakas, two days of talks with a mediator were done, but nothing close to a settlement was achieved. In fact, the talks were initiated by the Gibson’s and “We were ready, willing and able to not have this case go to trial, but Oberlin College and their insurance company seemed to have no interest in settling this case,” Plakas said. “As they have done throughout this case, they thought that they were above everyone else, and that the rules and working to settle such an egregious case of defaming a good family like the Gibsons’ was beneath them,” he added.

Am I a bad person for feeling happy about this, a bit of Schadenfreude? I don’t think so, for it will make colleges think twice about using their power to unjustly punish people to placate the woke (are you listening, Williams College?).

Here’s the happy Gibson family and their attorneys, as well as the now-wealthy Grandpa Gibson getting congratulated by the family attorney Lee Plakas (photos courtesy of the Legal Insurrection Foundation).

Bravo to the Gibsons for fighting back!