Oberlin given maximum punitive damages for wokeness stupidity. Total bill: $11.2 million + $33 million = $44.2 million

Four days ago I reported that a jury in Lorain County, Ohio found Oberlin College guilty of defaming,libeling, and slandering Gibson’s bakery, a local business where three Oberlin students had been arrested for shoplifting (and pleaded guilty). The college, although the students admitted guilt, then engaged in a pattern of retaliatory actions towards the bakery (including severing financial ties with it) to placate their woke students, who were outraged at the arrests (the three students were African-Americans).
Bad move—really bad move. And Oberlin should have expected this, since Gibson’s lost considerable business after Oberlin’s shenanigans. A week ago, the jury awarded Gibson’s $11.2 million in compensatory damages, a huge sum.
But there was more to come. Ohio law allows punitive damages on top of compensatory ones—up to twice the amount of the latter. And that’s what happened, as reported by this article at the conservative site Legal Insurrection (LI), which has been covering the case for a long time (click on screenshot to read):
Actually, as the site reports, the jury awarded $33 million on top of the $11.2 million dollars, but Ohio law usually (but not always) caps punitive damages at twice the compensatory damage amount, so the college will probably have to pay about $33 million total. There are also attorneys’ fees, which will be leveled later by the judge, but they’re estimated to be another $10 million. It looks, then, like Oberlin will have to dig down to the tune of $43 million. There will of course be appeals, but if Oberlin loses those appeals, which seems likely, then they’ll have to pay addition attorneys’ fees.
That’s a lot of dosh. Since the college’s tuition is $55,052 annually, and there are 2827 undergraduates, $33 million is about a third of the total year’s tuition of the entire undergraduate body, or more than the tuition levied on a single class. It’s a substantial hit on the college budget, and especially on Oberlin’s national reputation, which has been fairly high.
The jury was clearly trying to make a point, which comes down to “We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it any more.” I suspect that the jurors, none of whom went to Oberlin, saw an elite college acting high-handedly against a small business, a violation of fairness that can naturally irk people. As LI reports:
The Gibson family was visibly shocked by the amount, as most in the courtroom were thinking the jury’s final punitive damages verdict in the case might top out at maybe $10 million. The fact that it was triple that amount means in many ways that perhaps the jury understood that the whole country was watching.
“We never wanted any of this to go to court and have to spend all this time in litigation,” David Gibson said exclusively to the Legal Insurrection. David Gibson is the lead plaintiff in the case and is the principal owner of the business.
“People have no idea on how much stress this has had on our family and business for almost three years. But from the beginning, we just didn’t understand why they were punishing us for something we had nothing to do with.”
“We appreciate that the jury understood what we had gone through, and I think they were saying to the entire country that we can’t allow this to happen to hard-working, small business people whose lives are defined by their business, their family, and their community,” he said.” What the college was doing was trying to take away all those things from us, and we fought hard against that.”
The final tally on punitive damages that Oberlin College has been ordered to pay for by the jury is thus: $17,500,000 million for David Gibson, $8,750,000 for Allyn W. “Grandpa” Gibson, and $6,973,500 for the bakery business.
Allyn W. Gibson, age 90 and the patriarch of the business that has been in Oberlin since 1885, wanted to make sure people understood the Gibson family and business were not against students at Oberlin College in any way.
“I have been here my whole life and I love the students and the energy they bring to our community, and people who know me know I always love being with them,” he said. “Students can be great people or they can be bad, just like all of us can be, but they need guidance at that age, and they weren’t getting it when this all started.”
And it’s not like the bakery didn’t try to negotiate beforehand with the College, either, as they did:
Some of the defenders of Oberlin College have claimed that the Gibsons’ were just in it for punishment on this case, and never tried to settle. That could not be further from the truth. According to Lee Plakas, lead attorney for the Gibsons’, a letter was sent before the case was filed in Nov. of 2017 asking for at least some talks on settlement and no answer was sent back (this reporter has seen it).
In early 2018, according to Plakas, two days of talks with a mediator were done, but nothing close to a settlement was achieved. In fact, the talks were initiated by the Gibson’s and “We were ready, willing and able to not have this case go to trial, but Oberlin College and their insurance company seemed to have no interest in settling this case,” Plakas said.
“As they have done throughout this case, they thought that they were above everyone else, and that the rules and working to settle such an egregious case of defaming a good family like the Gibsons’ was beneath them,” he added.
Am I a bad person for feeling happy about this, a bit of Schadenfreude? I don’t think so, for it will make colleges think twice about using their power to unjustly punish people to placate the woke (are you listening, Williams College?).
Here’s the happy Gibson family and their attorneys, as well as the now-wealthy Grandpa Gibson getting congratulated by the family attorney Lee Plakas (photos courtesy of the Legal Insurrection Foundation).
Bravo to the Gibsons for fighting back!
Great result but the final question would be, did the school learn anything from this? I mean if dollars is all that is lost, and it’s not money out of any student’s pocket did they learn anything from this. I’ll bet not.
I think they did. That’s a lot of dough, and they made a stupid decision. If they don’t learn, they’re simply crazy.
After the verdict, the faculty sent out an e-mail to all students proclaiming that they did nothing wrong. So I don’t think they actually learned anything.
The Gibson’s tried to have that e-mail submitted as evidence in the punitive phase, but was denied.
Is there a link to that email?
I doubt it will teach the students anything, but it is not the students against which these damages have been levied – at least not directly.
It was the actual college that was taken to court, not the student body and it was taken to court for actions that were done to placate the students (as PCC(E) puts it). Hopefully, the college will learn something and it might get transmitted through to the students.
This school sure didn’t help change the idea that they are full of elites picking on the regular folk.
When it costs $70 grand a year to go to school at Oberlin, I wonder what would help to change that elite finding.
By the way, the general counsel for Oberlin said she was very disappointed with the verdict and denied the college had defamed the bakery or it’s owners. She also said the college worked to ensure the student’s freedom of speech was protected. This only tells me that Oberlin had a bad attorney.
Isn’t their general counsel also their VP? That’s already stupid. And then it was stupider when she was constantly making statements and sending letters during the trial to make the school look even worse.
Am I a bad person for feeling happy about this, a bit of Schadenfreude? No, the woke administrators needed to be held accountable.
After the students admit being thieves, Oberlin took a ridiculously stupid and self involved course of action. Hopefully, this verdict serves as an example for other far left administrators who believe students need not obey the law (particularly nonwhite students).
Not obeying the law is very bipartisan. Isn’t that wonderful?😃 Perhaps the students can learn to be more proficient lawbreakers by emulating Trump, the master lawbreaker, who has broken the law many times and rarely punished. Only two days ago he said that he will have no trouble breaking the law in the future should representatives of foreign countries approach him with information on his political opponent. He said he would accept the information and probably not advise the FBI. This would be a clear violation of the campaign finance laws.
Yes, so shocking to hear him confess now to what he did and was investigated for doing the past 2.5 years. The really sick act going on now is what some of these republicans are doing to justify this madness. I heard one of them this morning, I call the Trump whores, say he was only talking hypothetical?
I can’t remember where (and I just woke up so I don’t feel like searching for the link), but I read that at least one of the kids kicked and punched the bakery owner, but pleaded down the charge. So this was no simple shoplifting (even though that still deserves to be prosecuted). Also, it was the day after the election of Trump, so it feels like taking their anger out on some white people and then everyone at Oberlin getting angry when the law isn’t suspended for them to act out their frustrations.
It was this AP article that said the three students “were arrested after punching and kicking” the owner.
Sorry, forgot link: https://www.apnews.com/b5d75cf4772d4912b8c9ca56762aa343
“…but if Oberlin loses those appeals, which seems likely…”
I’d like to see a legal analysis of this case and the likelihood of at least some of those damages being overturned on appeal. I would bet the punitive damages get reduced significantly, if nothing else. Has anyone seen a good analysis by a lawyer in this field?
“Am I a bad person for feeling happy about this, a bit of Schadenfreude?”
Pardon my language, but fuck no! I’m happy as a clam over here. We can’t have people going around egregiously breaking the law and then having elite, well-endowed (ahem) institutions protecting them and destroying the regular people who pressed charges. Places like Oberlin are constantly talking about equality, but they want them and their students to be above the law that the working-class schlubs around them have to follow.
When a retired Professor from Oberlin wrote an op-ed criticizing the college’s behavior, Dean Raimondo responded: “Fuck him, I’d say unleash the students if I wasn’t convinced this needs to be put behind us.” This psychopath sees the students as her own personal weapon.
I really hope other colleges are paying attention to this.
I found that hard to believe, but, sure enough, you’re right. LI reports here.
I’m no Einstein but how did this not look like a slam-dunk for the Gibsons right from the start? Did Oberlin think a defeat in court (they can’t have reckoned on the size of the damages) was a price worth paying to stay down with the kids? Am I missing something?
I agree it is strange that an issue like this ever went to a jury trial. It demonstrates such profoundly bad judgment on the part of the college, and reveals much about the power of group think, ideology, or institutional obtuseness. It’s just like the Emperor’s New Clothes fairy tale, where no one dared point out to college administrators (or woke students) that they were being nakedly foolish.
sub.
I am very happy to see the family and especially the 90 year old grandpa being compensated for the 3 years of horrible stress on their business. I imagine it was really frightening, not knowing if they would survive financially after being so supportive of the community for so long and then demonized. It’s so hard for small businesses to survive now, especially bakeries, let alone being bullied. I’m glad they took on Oberlin College.
I’m not so sure Oberlin will lose on appeal.
See opinion here: http://www.abajournal.com/web/article/a-trial-between-oberlin-college-and-local-bakery-tackles-first-amendment-questions
“On the contrary, however, the Supreme Court also has ruled that private defamation plaintiffs can’t recover punitive damages unless they do show evidence of actual malice.”
Still, a successful appeal means only that the school won’t be on the hook for the money. But, the publicity and attention is damning. This should lock their attention and some administrators must be held accountable.
I’m happy to see the Gibson family made whole. But I suspect there may be some constitutional infirmity under the First Amendment’s Free Speech clause regarding a punitive damages award of this magnitude in a libel and slander suit, under the benchmark decision New York Times Co. v. Sullivan. Such an award might well have a “chilling effect” on people’s future willingness to engage in constitutionally protected speech.
He would need be a bold man indeed, for example, who would next take up a picket sign to march outside a business that had in fact engaged in invidious discrimination.
W H O A ! a truly good thing … …
this verdict.
I know of some other elitists, some “leaders,”
some celebrities, some preachers, some universities, some other entities which, based upon the injustices that they seem always to get clean, slick away with ( cuz they ‘re glossed over due to their gender or race or their bank ccounts or whatevah th”ell ) who outta be brought … … low.
They ought to be taken down … … The Same.
Blue
Typo Attention: “they’ll have to pay addition attorneys’ fees.”
Full concurrence here with BJ’s (#5) presumption that the award will be (drastically) reduced upon appeal.
Once again (#8), a poster weighs in with the single word “sub” by way of comment, and once again I ask if somebody will please enlighten me as to wtf that is supposed to mean.
Seems a strange sort of insurance to have. What is the title of the policy? “Insurance against insured person/ corporation being stupid”?
Regardless, that policy won’t be getting renewed at the next expiry, nor even a estimate for renewal being submitted. Which will make it practically impossible for them to get similar insurance from any other supplier in this market. (Do insurance quotation forms in the US include the standard “have you ever had insurance refused, or special conditions imposed” question?)