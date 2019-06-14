Nice man helps a sloth cross the road

It’s the end-of-the-week heartwarmer, in which a nice Brazilian man helps a sloth cross the road. I hope it didn’t try to go back! I can’t imagine a creature more ill-suited to cross roads than a slot.
The YouTube notes:
“Occurred on May 7, 2019 / Rio de Janeiro, Brazil “Everything happened on the Rio Santos highway. We were going to the center of town when we were faced with two cars stopped, motioning to go slow. A sloth was starting to cross the road.”
Nice gesture. For a second there it looked like the sloth was turning to say goodbye. But what a strange creature! It looks literally unreal and more animatronic than anything else.
How is “sloth” supposed to be pronounced?
I heard “slow-th” the other day … might have been a British speaker.
I think Brits do say slowth (David Attenborough et al)
We pronounce it “slawth” in the States.
The sloth did look like it looked around to say thanks wave and goodbye.
I wonder if sloths are “scruffable”, although this guy didn’t (bother to) struggle at all.
Why did the sloth try to cross the road? To show the possum that it can be done.
What a sweet grin. I’d give way more than a penny for her thoughts.
Twice I’ve rescued snapping turtles from a roadway. I held them by the tail as far away from my body as I could. I understand they can bite like all hell and do real damage to someone who only wants to save them from being hit by a car.
And on Monday evening I spotted a snapping turtle walking along the road. But I didn’t stop because I didn’t know where water was and where to take the turtle. I sure hope nobody ran the poor turtle over.
I stupidly once tried to pet a snapping turtle while out walking with my then younger kids. Got bitten. Got tetanus shot…
Very nice!
The only answer I can think of for a “why did the sloth cross the road” joke is “because he wanted to commit suicide.” Crossing the road is just about the worst idea a sloth could have.
The Rio-Santos Highway, part of highway BR-101, is a 2-lane blacktop that connects Rio de Janeiro to the city of Santos (in the State of São Paulo) about 300 miles to the west. I drove it about a year ago. It follows a little south of the Tropic of Capricorn. The winding road is squeezed between the Coastal Range (Serra do Mar, a National Park)and the Atlantic Ocean, and passes by a seemingly unending series of small beaches, villages, lookouts and hiking trails. Lodgings and campsites are plentiful. Rainfall is intense and may exceed 100″ annually. Bird life is especially rich: as many as 20 species of hummers exist in some spots. And, as the video shows, the people are nice.