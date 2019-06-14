Nice man helps a sloth cross the road

It’s the end-of-the-week heartwarmer, in which a nice Brazilian man helps a sloth cross the road. I hope it didn’t try to go back! I can’t imagine a creature more ill-suited to cross roads than a slot.

The YouTube notes:

“Occurred on May 7, 2019 / Rio de Janeiro, Brazil “Everything happened on the Rio Santos highway. We were going to the center of town when we were faced with two cars stopped, motioning to go slow. A sloth was starting to cross the road.”