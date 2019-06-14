Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, June 14, 2019: the 165th day of the year, so we have 200 more to go. It’s National Strawberry Shortcake Day, celebrating a fine dessert. Below we see the New England version, served with a biscuity ‘shortbread’ rather than with a soft, spongy cake. I like both types. And it’s World Blood Donor Day. In the U.S. it’s Flag Day, a holiday nobody observes (see below for its origin).
News of the day: All the ducklings are doing well. We had a third hen land at the pond yesterday, but Katie and Anna teamed up to drive her off. Please pray to Ceiling Cat that we don’t get a third brood this year! Pictures later.
On this day in 1775, the Continental Army, the precursor of the U.S. Army, was established by the Continental Congress. And exactly two years later, the Stars and Stripes was adopted as the U.S.’s official flag. It looked like this:
On June 14, 1789, the survivors of the HMS Bounty mutiny, including Captain William Bligh and 18 others, finally reached reach Timor after journeying nearly 7,400 km (4,600 mi) in an open boat. It took them 47 days, but Bligh had superb navigational skills, and was aiming directly at Timor. He returned to England to sail again. On this day in 1822, Charles Babbage proposed his “difference engine“, which could be seen as a precursor of the modern computer, in a paper to the Royal Astronomical Society. And on this day in 1900, Hawaii became a United States Territory.
On June 14, 1907, Norway gave women the right to vote (the U.S. didn’t get it until 13 years later). One hundred years ago today, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown flew from St. John’s, Newfoundland on the first nonstop transatlantic flight (no, Lindberg’s was the first solo flight). After 14.5 hours in the air, and many mishaps (their heated suits malfunctioned, for instance), they crash-landed in Galway, Ireland, but the men weren’t hurt. Here’s the Vickers Vimy plane after arrival:
On June 14, 1940, the German occupation of Paris began. Matthew Cobb wrote two great books on the Nazi occupation of France, the resistance, and the liberation of Paris (here and here). On that same day, 728 Polish political prisoners became the first occupants of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
On this Day of Infamy in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill placing the words “under God” into the United States Pledge of Allegiance. “One nation” thus became “one nation, under God”, which, though supposedly “indivisible”, was immediately split between the religious and the nonreligious. On June 14, 1966, the Catholic Index Librorum Prohibitorum (“index of prohibited books”), was abolished; it had been in effect since 1557. Finally, on this day in 1982, during the short Falklands War, Argentine forces conditionally surrendered to British forces in the capital Stanley.
Notables born on this day include Robert M. La Follette Sr. (1855), Alois Alzheimer (1864), Karl Landsteiner (1868, Nobel Laureate), Margaret Bourke-White (1904), Burl Ives (1909), Donald Trump (1946), Leon Wieseltier (1952), Boy George (1961), Campbell Brown (1968), and Steffi Graf (1969, 50 today).I was a fan of newswoman Brown, and even more so when I found out she had Andy Warhol’s banana tattooed on her ankle (do you know any other national correspondents with tattoos?). Sadly, Brown fell on hard times. The tattoo:
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Benedict Arnold (1801), Edward FitzGerald (1883), Mary Cassatt (1926), Emmeline Pankhurst (1928), G. K. Chesterton (1936), Jorge Luis Borges (1986), Henry Mancini (1984), and Kurt Waldheim (2007). In honor of Pankurst, a great leader and suffragette, here’s her picture being arrested:
And here’s Mary Cassatt’s “Children playing with a cat” (1908):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is supercilious:
A: You are looking down at the world again.Hili: Yes, I’m finding a certain pleasure in it.
Ja: Znowu patrzysz na świat z góry.
Hili: Tak, znajduję w tym pewną przyjemność.
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. She says this about the first one: “I think hairless cats are dreadful, and I’m disgusted someone bred them. It’s unfair to make a cat without hair. If you’re allergic, find an animal without hair naturally, or put up with the symptoms.”
Heather didn’t know what these are. I guessed that they are Jackson’s chameleons, but the blue color (and lack of horns, which are present in males) gave me pause. Readers?
From Nilou: multiple Darwin awards!
I found this one on the same site, and couldn’t resist posting it.
Tweets from Grania. Can you figure out this color change?
This is a few days old, but who cares, as it’s only the 44th anniversary. But I should remember a Marathon bar, and I don’t. . .
WTF? To learn more about the likoi, watch this video.
Tweets from Matthew. A big YES to this one:
Uniformitarianism:
An excised lizard tail. But why do people insist on confusing “lose” and “loose”?
Agree with Heather on the hairless cat. Same goes for declawing a cat. If you think this is necessary, don’t get one.
Like breeding dogs that have heart disease & cannot breathe properly…
Yeah, me too. Couldn’t agree more. Same for many other functionally impaired for weird humans’ pleasure breeds. The ones with smooshed faces that impair breathing, seeing and normal use of the mouth really disgust me. Not the poor animals but that people created them for their pleasure and amusement.
Who never skips Flag Day?
BATMAN!
( Don’t ask me how I know this – but I know it Big Time )
I’m an idiot- it’s “leg day” not “flag day”….
But still, please, don’t ask me how I didn’t know that.
I think that i may have written this in an earlier post a few years ago, but recommend the book, charles babbage: pioneer of the computer, a 1982 princeton university press book by anthony hyman. Babbage was a wonderful engineer who made connections (as engineers do) between the math/science of the times and industrial applications. It is an easy reasonably non-technical read, though having had a freshman calculus course makes the discussion of his work on frequency response and vibrations of british trains even more compelling.
I just ordered from my library network!
Waldheim should have been prosecuted for war crimes…
Waldheim -https://www.globalpolicy.org/component/content/article/150/32783.html
Do you have a source other than that fairly tendentious essay?
For what specific war crimes should Waldheim have been prosecuted, based on what evidence?
Excised lizard tail = favorite toy of cats
Snickers bars seem to be universal. I’ve seen them in a vending machine in Vladivostok, a station kiosk at Amazar (the middle of Siberia), the snack display on the Rossiya (aka Trans Siberian Express), Moscow, Snickers flavour ice cream in Berlin Hauptbahnhof, and Sintra, Portugal. From one end of the Eurasian continent to the other.
We also have them in New Zealand, of course, and evidently they occur on the American continent too.
cr
I believe this Mars bar is the number one candy bar in the world. Also, the Marathon name was in the U.K. years ago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snickers
Yes, I think the ‘Marathon’ thing was a UK only branding. Oddly enough I saw an advert on Youtube that showed an American Marathon ‘candy’ bar that looked like our Curly-wurly.
I can confirm that the Marathon renaming was a UK only thing. I think it’s always been called Snickers elsewhere.
Also, it’s a minor dent to my ego that Wikipedia does not class me as a notable.
Minor objection noted.
Alcock & Brown’s landing would have been perfectly successful if the field they chose hadn’t turned out to be a bog.
Never mind. ‘A good landing is one you walk away from. A perfect landing is when you get to use the aeroplane afterwards’.
cr
I’ve always thought the American Flag looks too crowded. 50 stars is just too much squeezed into the little blue box. You know there’s bound to be trouble between states force together like that. The 13 colonies look relaxed and each star can be comprehended as a design element full of independence. Once you start getting 20 or 30 stars, tension arises. I don’t know what the solution is. You can very well just leave out states or merge them into super states. But, there should be another way to represent the number 50 without crowding. Just putting the number “50” in place of the starts would be a bit hokey, but there has to be a way to loosen it up.
We could let those southern states go. That might improve things somewhat.
Go with binary.
If the lizard voluntarily sheds the tail, it coulld be said that it is “loosed”, but the lose/loose error is far too common.
I’ve always been fond of “loosed” as the past participle of the transitive verb “loose” (meaning to cut loose or release) — as in W.B. Yeats’s line “Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
Translated from the original Klingon.
The underside of that tiger lotus leaf is yellow-green by transmitted light and purplish by reflected light.
I would say that its underside has a thin layer that passes light in the yellow-green range of wavelengths. So when you see light coming through the leaf from the other side, it’s yellow-green; when you see light reflected off the underside, it’s that part of the spectrum that hasn’t been absorbed.
cr
“… (do you know any other national correspondents with tattoos?)”
Are there still many people without tattoos? I have none and when the summer comes I have the impression I belong to a vanishing minority.
Uh, please don’t crawl under a horse ever. Getting dumped on is the least of your concerns.
I bet this guy has had better days .
I think the color change in the lotus leaf is an example of a structural color. As to what the purpose might be, I have no idea.
🐾🐾