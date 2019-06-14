Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, June 14, 2019: the 165th day of the year, so we have 200 more to go. It’s National Strawberry Shortcake Day, celebrating a fine dessert. Below we see the New England version, served with a biscuity ‘shortbread’ rather than with a soft, spongy cake. I like both types. And it’s World Blood Donor Day. In the U.S. it’s Flag Day, a holiday nobody observes (see below for its origin).

On this day in 1775, the Continental Army, the precursor of the U.S. Army, was established by the Continental Congress. And exactly two years later, the Stars and Stripes was adopted as the U.S.’s official flag. It looked like this:

On June 14, 1789, the survivors of the HMS Bounty mutiny, including Captain William Bligh and 18 others, finally reached reach Timor after journeying nearly 7,400 km (4,600 mi) in an open boat. It took them 47 days, but Bligh had superb navigational skills, and was aiming directly at Timor. He returned to England to sail again. On this day in 1822, Charles Babbage proposed his “difference engine“, which could be seen as a precursor of the modern computer, in a paper to the Royal Astronomical Society. And on this day in 1900, Hawaii became a United States Territory.

On June 14, 1907, Norway gave women the right to vote (the U.S. didn’t get it until 13 years later). One hundred years ago today, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown flew from St. John’s, Newfoundland on the first nonstop transatlantic flight (no, Lindberg’s was the first solo flight). After 14.5 hours in the air, and many mishaps (their heated suits malfunctioned, for instance), they crash-landed in Galway, Ireland, but the men weren’t hurt. Here’s the Vickers Vimy plane after arrival:

On June 14, 1940, the German occupation of Paris began. Matthew Cobb wrote two great books on the Nazi occupation of France, the resistance, and the liberation of Paris (here and here). On that same day, 728 Polish political prisoners became the first occupants of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

On this Day of Infamy in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill placing the words “under God” into the United States Pledge of Allegiance. “One nation” thus became “one nation, under God”, which, though supposedly “indivisible”, was immediately split between the religious and the nonreligious. On June 14, 1966, the Catholic Index Librorum Prohibitorum (“index of prohibited books”), was abolished; it had been in effect since 1557. Finally, on this day in 1982, during the short Falklands War, Argentine forces conditionally surrendered to British forces in the capital Stanley.

Notables born on this day include Robert M. La Follette Sr. (1855), Alois Alzheimer (1864), Karl Landsteiner (1868, Nobel Laureate), Margaret Bourke-White (1904), Burl Ives (1909), Donald Trump (1946), Leon Wieseltier (1952), Boy George (1961), Campbell Brown (1968), and Steffi Graf (1969, 50 today).I was a fan of newswoman Brown, and even more so when I found out she had Andy Warhol’s banana tattooed on her ankle (do you know any other national correspondents with tattoos?). Sadly, Brown fell on hard times. The tattoo:

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Benedict Arnold (1801), Edward FitzGerald (1883), Mary Cassatt (1926), Emmeline Pankhurst (1928), G. K. Chesterton (1936), Jorge Luis Borges (1986), Henry Mancini (1984), and Kurt Waldheim (2007). In honor of Pankurst, a great leader and suffragette, here’s her picture being arrested:



And here’s Mary Cassatt’s “Children playing with a cat” (1908):

Heather didn’t know what these are. I guessed that they are Jackson’s chameleons, but the blue color (and lack of horns, which are present in males) gave me pause. Readers?

Tweets from Grania. Can you figure out this color change?

Tweets from Matthew. A big YES to this one:

County Durham school makes wheelchair for pet duck https://t.co/jQI3UKMYOa — BBC News England (@BBCEngland) June 11, 2019

Uniformitarianism:

Nothing changes:

>300 million year old ripples next to <300 minute old ripples. pic.twitter.com/AwPs9erxKX — Ian Kane (@SedLogic) June 11, 2019

An excised lizard tail. But why do people insist on confusing “lose” and “loose”?

Lizards are pretty awesome. If threatened by a predator they can loose their tail. The tail will keep moving and wriggling. This distracts the predator so the lizard can escape! Here's one I saw recently: pic.twitter.com/AMtRfllG16 — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) June 11, 2019