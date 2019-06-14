Friday: Duck report

Forgive me for boring you with pictures of my grandducks, but I’m leaving on Sunday and there will be no more pictures after that until I return, at which time the older brood may have flown off.
First, some pictures of Anna and her young brood, which still comprises eight ducklings. These pictures were taken June 10.
A watchful mom:
The babies. Shhhh. . . this one is sleeping on the water:
Foraging:
Their eyes, which I believe were blue at birth, have now turned ducky brown:
Grazing on algae at the pond’s wall:
Shhh. . . another one sleeping—and like an adult, with beak tucked into its body.
These are Katie’s ducklings, only about a month older than Anna’s. How they’ve grown!
They’re starting to look like adult ducks, although, as you can see, their wings haven’t attained full size, nor do they have their primary feathers. But I suspect they’ll be able to fly in a few weeks, and perhaps they’ll be gone before I return from Hawaii. I hope not! They’d be dumb to give up a sweet gig like this one.
A mystery hen with a long blackish bill invades the pond from time to time, but neither Anna nor Katie like her, and try to chase her out—even cooperating to do so. I feel sorry for her. This photo was taken by our Secret Duck Farmer.
All is well at Botany Pond and all duckies are doing so well thanks to loving care from PCC and other duck farmers. Enjoyed all today’s photos.I have wondered if mothers Kate and Anna could be Honey’s daughters. Wish we knew where Honey went this year.
Perhaps the mystery hen is a young adult from last year’s brood? She may be poking around familiar haunts looking around for suitable habitats and maybe a mate for the future? Young adults just starting out in the world have it hard. It pains me to see the other hens ganging up on her, but they have their own to look after.
I wouldn’t worry too much about the chased-off hen. Flying 50 mph, she can find a new abode within minutes. She’s not yet accustomed to being hand fed, so most any other pond will do.
That last photo is special.
Yeah, it would make a very fine painting imo.
Agreed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTKfCtfUX_I
It is nice. Reminds me of Matisse at Giverny. Not the duck, the lily pads. 😎