Friday: Duck report

Forgive me for boring you with pictures of my grandducks, but I’m leaving on Sunday and there will be no more pictures after that until I return, at which time the older brood may have flown off.

First, some pictures of Anna and her young brood, which still comprises eight ducklings. These pictures were taken June 10.

A watchful mom:

The babies. Shhhh. . . this one is sleeping on the water:



Foraging:

Their eyes, which I believe were blue at birth, have now turned ducky brown:

Grazing on algae at the pond’s wall:

Shhh. . . another one sleeping—and like an adult, with beak tucked into its body.

These are Katie’s ducklings, only about a month older than Anna’s. How they’ve grown!

They’re starting to look like adult ducks, although, as you can see, their wings haven’t attained full size, nor do they have their primary feathers. But I suspect they’ll be able to fly in a few weeks, and perhaps they’ll be gone before I return from Hawaii. I hope not! They’d be dumb to give up a sweet gig like this one.

A mystery hen with a long blackish bill invades the pond from time to time, but neither Anna nor Katie like her, and try to chase her out—even cooperating to do so. I feel sorry for her. This photo was taken by our Secret Duck Farmer.