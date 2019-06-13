Thursday: Hili dialogue

I am back on a rainy Thursday: June 13, 2019, National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, a day perhaps promulgated by the Girl Scouts. All things told, though, I’d rather have a chocolate chip cookie, or—better yet—a McVitie’s Dark Chocolate Digestive Biscuit: the best “cookie” in the world. Today is also the Episcopal celebration of G.K. Chesterton.
News: all eighteen ducklings are still alive and well, and there are two stalwart Duck Farmers to feed them in my absence after I leave on Sunday. Anna will make her final appearance at Botany Pond on Saturday (Graduation Day at the U of C) so we can give them their last supper. Anna will be gone, but her name (and the genes of her namesake) will live on in the Anna Mallard’s ducklings.
Not much happened on this day in history. On June 13, 1793, the French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat was assassinated in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday, a political opponent. This event is depicted in this famous painting by Jacques-Louis David, “The Death of Marat“:
Corday was executed four days after the deed; here’s a painting by Arturo Michelena (1889) showing Corday being conducted to her beheading. The red blouse, denoting a traitor to the Revolution, was put on her before she was executed. She was only 24 years old..
On June 13, 1985, the Live Aid benefit concert took place in various cities, most famously London, and the broadcast was seen by nearly 1.5 billion viewers. Here’s perhaps the most famous set played during those concerts, and one of the best live performances ever:
Finally, in a day that will live in infamy, it was exactly two years ago that David Cameron resigned as UK Prime Minister giving way to PM Theresa May.
Notables born on this day include: Nathan Bedford Forrest (1821), John Jacob Astor IV (1864), Paul Prudhomme and Patrick Stewart (both 1940), Harrison Ford and Roger McGuinn (both 1944), and Cheech Marin (1946).
Those who passed away on July 13 include John C. Frémont (1890), Young Man Afraid of His Horses (a Native American, 1893; his name has been mistranslated from what it really meant: “They fear even his horses”, referring to his prowess in battle), August Kekulé (1896; benzene), Alla Nazimova (1945), Alfred Stieglitz (1946), Arnold Schoenberg (1951), Frida Kahlo (1954), Red Buttons (2006), and Nadine Gordimer (2014).
I’m a big fan of Kahlo and have visited her house in Mexico City (very highly recommended). Here’s one of her paintings, “Self Portrait with thorn necklace and hummingbird” (1940):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is suffering now that Cyrus is gone, and her behavior has changed greatly. As Malgorzata wrote me,
Hili is still avoiding the living room and generally, downstairs, she goes to the kitchen through the hall – never through the living room. Andrzej went today to the vet to buy some treats for her and when he told the vet about Hili he got something which should reduce stress – Zylkene. I have no idea whether it works or it’s some quackery product. We will see if we manage to get it inside Hili.
Hili: Can we go in the other direction?A: Yes, but the memory comes from all directions.
Hili: Czy możemy pójść w inną stronę?
Ja: Możemy, ale pamięć przychodzi ze wszystkich stron.
From Facebook: Church announcements from Episcopal churches (h/t: Stephen Muth):
And a groaner from Laurie:
Tweets from me and Anna after the new hen got her name:
And Anna’s responses. Note that duck photos are considered, on my website, to be “sensitive material”. Wise up, Twitter!
There’s a new version of Titania McGrath on the internet!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Those must be some pungent feet! Note the cat’s flehmen behavior.
One of the great memes of our time: capybaras chilling (or rather, warming) in a hot spring. Now with extra oranges!
Tweets from Matthew: corvid play!
A meteorite hits the Moon:
Matthew does love his illusions:
And two tweets from Grania. In the first, Nick Cohen doesn’t pull any punches about Boris Johnson in the linked article. As Grania said, “Cohen is in fine form today.”
And Cheeto, the official cat of the University of California at Davis’s physics department, is putting on the pounds:
Not much happened… but in England Wat Tyler led his followers into London & destroyed the Savoy Palace…
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/peasant-army-marches-into-london
The Archbishop Simon Sudbury was executed the next day… 🙂
Remember well while watching the Watergate hearings when Butterfield spilled the beans. It was kind of a speechless event.
Very sorry to hear about Hili. When one of our cats lost his mother it took some time for that to go away. Still hasn’t for me.
Yeah, Randall.
O my, Mr Koraszewski, yours of ” … … but
the memory comes from all directions, ” could
not … … for me be more wrenching. With
Cyrus and, too recently, in re a prince named
Will..I..Am.., I and our dilute calico –
Maine Coon, Ms Gemma Gillian, have been
gut – shot.
Blue
“Finally, in a day that will live in infamy, it was exactly two years ago that David Cameron resigned as UK Prime Minister giving way to PM Theresa May.”
No. That was after the EU referendum in 2016, so three years ago. He announced his intention to resign on the day after the referendum, 24 June, and his resignation took effect on 13 July, when he was succeeded by Theresa May.
It is a day of infamy though. Boris Johnson just won the first round of the Tory leadership contest.
Dawkins on a bike…..
If I were eligible for an Irish passport, you can be sure I’d be applying for one.
So the meteorite hit Mars (of which the moon is a part)?
Freddie was accompanied by both Larry N. Gytus & Nod Yules that day & yet he gave the best falsetto performance of his career.
Here’s the worldwide set list [times are BST]:
12.02 Status Quo
12.19 Style Council
12.44 Boomtown Rats
13.00 Adam Ant
13.06 INXS (video from Melbourne)
13.16 Ultravox
13.34 Loudness (video from Japan)
13.47 Spandau Ballet
13.51 Bernard Watson
14.02 Joan Baez
14.07 Elvis Costello
14.10 The Hooters
14.15 Opus (video from Austria)
14.22 Nik Kershaw
14.32 The Four Tops
14.38 B.B. King (video from The Hague)
14.45 Billy Ocean
14.52 Black Sabbath
14.55 Sade
15.12 Run DMC
15.18 Sting
15.27 Rick Springfield
15.35 Phil Collins
15.45 REO Speedwagon
15.50 Howard Jones
15.58 Autograph (video from Moscow)
16.03 Bryan Ferry
16.15 Crosby, Still and Nash
16.24 Udo Lindenberg (video from Cologne)
16.26 Judas Priest
16.38 Paul Young / Alison Moyet
17.00 Linkup between Wembley in the UK and JFK in the US
17.02 Bryan Adams
17.20 U2
17.40 The Beach Boys
18.00 Dire Straits and Sting
18.26 George Thorogood and the Destroyers / Bo Diddley / Albert Collins
18.44 Queen
19.03 David Bowie / Mick Jagger ( video)
19.07 Simple Minds
19.22 David Bowie
19.41 The Pretenders
20.00 The Who
20.20 Santana / Pat Metheny
20.50 Elton John
20.57 Ashford and Simpson / Teddy Pendergrass
21.05 Elton John / Kiki Dee / Wham!
21.30 Madonna
21.48 Freddie Mercury / Brian May
21.51 Paul McCartney
21.54 McCartney / Bowie / Pete Townshend / Alison Moyet / Bob Geldof
21.56 UK finale from Wembley
22.14 Tom Petty
22.30 Kenny Loggins
22.49 The Cars
23.07 Neil Young
23.43 The Power Station
00.21 The Thompson Twins
00.39 Eric Clapton
01.04 Phil Collins
01.13 Robert Plant / Jimmy Page / John Paul Jones
01.47 Duran Duran
02.15 Patti LaBelle
02.50 Hall and Oates / Eddie Kendricks / David Ruffin
03.15 Mick Jagger
03.28 Mick Jagger / Tina Turner
03.39 Bob Dylan / Keith Richards / Ron Wood
03.55 US finale
The church announcements are hilarious.
It’s fitting that an institution based on delusions makes so many bloopers.
LIve Aid was JULY 13
The capybara with the fruity headgear: I think they’re yuzus Citrus junos not oranges.
They resemble a grapefruit/mandarin cross in taste, but not eaten normally – used for fragrance & the grated skin to add zest to foods – so Wiki says.
David Cameron resigned on 13th July, not 13th June.
Been away for a while, sad to hear about Cyrus. I hope Hili gets to feeling better soon.
Cats definitely feel the loss of their companions. We just picked our cat up after boarding her for 12 days while we were away. She hasn’t let up for a moment telling us all about it and probably won’t for several days.
From Cohen’s piece on B. Johnson:
The same could be said about a pol with similarly pee-colored hair on this side of the pond.
The difference, of course, is that while Johnson may not care a whit for policy, he lusts for political power. Here, it was simply a publicity stunt run awry.
Poor Hili. She is obviously suffering mental anguish. Without anthropomorphizing it, anyone who has suffered bereavement can recognize the signs. You might suppose that a cat could shrug off an emotional attachment, but she and Cyrus had a real bond. I wonder if she knows he is dead (or if she knows what “dead” is)and whether it would be different if he had been given away to another owner. (She did see Cyrus’s lifeless body.)